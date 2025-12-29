Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Using Injections After Paparazzi Pic Shows Dramatic Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes has offered a candid update on her ongoing weight loss journey.

On December 22, the former Nickelodeon star reposted a viral paparazzi photo to her Instagram Story, revealing that she had lost nearly 30 pounds since starting GLP-1 medication.

The snapshot, taken during a casual outing in Los Angeles, showed Bynes walking down a sidewalk in a loose, graphic T-shirt and ripped jeans. While she previously admitted to disliking unsolicited photos, this one struck a different chord.

Instead of lashing back at the paparazzi, she took the chance to celebrate her progress.

Bynes’ update came after years of public struggles with mental health and substance use.

Amanda Bynes marveled over her “inspiring” 30-pound weight loss progress on GLP-1

Amanda Bynes with colorful hair tips and face tattoo, discussing injections after dramatic weight loss Paparazzi pic revealed

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

In an Instagram Story, Amanda Bynes revealed that she had gone from 180 pounds to 152 pounds after using the injectable diabetes medication, Semaglutide.

“I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures because I was 180lbs, but now I’ve lost 28lbs on Oz*mpic. I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me,” she wrote.

Amanda Bynes taking a mirror selfie, showing dramatic weight loss and discussing use of injections.

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

Her latest post quickly drew supportive reactions online as many viewers applauded her transparency and progress. One person wrote, “I am honestly wishing her the best; no one deserves a happy life more than she does.”

“This is actually a good sign. She’s actually thinking about her future,” another added.

“She looks happy, that’s what matters,” one more wrote.

Amanda Bynes’ weight loss journey began in 2024 after she opened up about depression-related weight gain

Amanda Bynes posing at Teen Choice Awards, discussing injections and dramatic weight loss after paparazzi photo.

Image credits: Getty/Jason Merritt

The 39-year-old, known for her role in Easy A, has been vocal about the emotional roots behind her weight fluctuations.

In March 2024, Bynes told her followers that she gained more than 20 pounds while battling depression.

“I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean,” she said.

Amanda Bynes walking outdoors, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, amid paparazzi photos showing dramatic weight loss and injections.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Asreported by Bored Panda, Bynes had previously opened up about body insecurities, which intensified after roles like She’s the Man, where she portrayed a girl impersonating her twin brother.

“When the movie came out, and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper magazine in 2018.

She further admitted to abusing Adderall after reading it was considered “the new skinny pill”

Amanda Bynes walking on sidewalk showing dramatic weight loss after using injections in a casual outfit.

Image credits: BACKGRID

However, in recent months, Bynes has been sharing updates on her weight loss journey. In June 2025, the former child star shared with her fans that she was officially joining the weight-loss injection club.

She shared another update of her journey in November, adding, “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 50 more pounds.”

“I’m 163 now — I actually shot up on the Oz*mpic pill to 180 from 173, so I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now, I’m down to 163 on the Oz*mpic injection.”

Amanda Bynes taking a mirror selfie wearing black workout clothes, showing dramatic weight loss after injections discussion.

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

Bynes continued, “So I’m really glad that I’m on the injection. It’s really working for me, and I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute.”

Beyond her path towards a healthier life, Bynes has also recently shut down viral misinformation about her past.

In November 2025, she publicly denied a fabricated TikTok rumor involving former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, which alleged that he impregnated her when she was 13, calling it “lies for clickbait.”

Amanda Bynes’ recent weight-loss transformation follows past cosmetic surgery

Amanda Bynes walking on sidewalk in casual clothes showing dramatic weight loss after injections and paparazzi photos

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

Alongside lifestyle changes, Amanda Bynes has acknowledged undergoing cosmetic procedures that contributed to her renewed self-image.

In 2023, she revealed that she underwent eyelid surgery, explaining that it was “one of the best things” she had done for her confidence. She later said the procedure helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin after years of self-criticism.

Amanda Bynes with septum piercings and heart tattoo, discussing injections after dramatic weight loss in a casual setting.

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

In August 2025, she flaunted her lip fillers via her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Lips injections by @body.byem.”

Since the end of her nearly nine-year conservatorship in 2022, Bynes has steadily reintroduced herself to the public eye.

She has experimented with new hairstyles, shared health updates, and even teased creative projects.

“She looks happy, that’s what matters,” wrote one user

Tweet showing support for Amanda Bynes opening up about using injections after paparazzi pics reveal weight loss.

Image credits: JoshSeefried

Amanda Bynes discussing injections and dramatic weight loss after paparazzi photo, speaking candidly in an interview.

Image credits: kelvanderL

Tweet discussing weight loss using injections, referencing dramatic weight loss and benefits without major side effects.

Image credits: TwiceIrish

Tweet from Ayesha de Queiroz replying to enews, asking to stop reporting about Amanda Bynes after paparazzi pic showed weight loss.

Image credits: ayeshadequeiroz

Screenshot of a tweet praising Amanda Bynes after paparazzi pic showing dramatic weight loss and mention of injections.

Image credits: tinysag

Amanda Bynes pictured after dramatic weight loss, opening up about using injections following paparazzi photos.

Image credits: foomper

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Amanda Bynes responding to paparazzi photos showing dramatic weight loss.

Image credits: Shelleycb23

Tweet from Mitchell Klepac replying to enews, commenting on Amanda Bynes' dramatic weight loss after paparazzi photo.

Image credits: iammitchellk

Social media comment discussing Amanda Bynes’s weight loss and use of injections after paparazzi photo.

Image credits: blockbusterOG

Amanda Bynes discussing injections after paparazzi photo reveals dramatic weight loss in a casual social media post.

Image credits: C0lonelX

Amanda Bynes opens up about using injections after paparazzi photo shows dramatic weight loss appearance.

Image credits: theotherbrj

Tweet by Scarlett responding to TMZ, expressing hope that Amanda Bynes is feeling good after weight loss injections news.

Image credits: Scarlettsecho

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to paparazzi photos featuring Amanda Bynes and her weight loss.

Image credits: delilahdoo1

User Kem Harper reacting to paparazzi photo discussing Amanda Bynes dramatic weight loss and use of injections.

Image credits: HarperKem29015

Tweet by James replying to TMZ about ozempic and weight loss, posted December 23, 2025 at 7:43 PM.

Image credits: jamesinthepeg

