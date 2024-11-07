Amanda Bynes Shares Weight Loss Update After Gaining “Over 20 lbs.” From “Being Depressed”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes stepped forward with a candid update on her health and weight loss journey.

On Tuesday, November 5, the former Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram stories to share an impressive milestone: she walked nearly 15,000 steps and covered 6.6 miles.

She burned 481 calories and surpassed her goal of 320 calories, according to a screenshot of her step counter app.

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

The 38-year-old proudly shared that she managed to shed 6 lbs.

“Down 6lbs! 154lbs. now,” she wrote.

The update about her weight loss progress came months after the former child star opened up about her mental health struggles. She revealed in March that she had gained weight while dealing with depression.

The former child star previously opened up about gaining 20 lbs. due to depression

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed,” she shared on social media at the time.

“I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean,” she added.

The Hairspray actress also shared her target for her weight loss journey.

“I weigh 162 lbs. right now and want to get back to 110 lbs.,” she added.

The actress shared her goal of returning to her desired weight of 110 lbs., down from her recent 162 lbs.

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandaamandaamanda1986)

The Amanda Show alum revealed in the past that her struggles with body image and addiction trace back to her years in the spotlight.

She openly spoke about the impact of her role in the 2006 film She’s the Man, where she portrayed a girl impersonating her twin brother.

“When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper magazine in 2018.

She said it felt like “a super strange and out-of-body experience” to see herself with short hair and sideburns.

“It just really put me into a funk,” she told the outlet.

The Hairspray actress has candidly spoken about getting hooked on marijuana and other substances

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

In the same interview, she revealed how she got hooked on marijuana, which became a gateway to stronger substances.

“I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on,” she said. “I didn’t get addicted [then] and I wasn’t abusing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself… yet.”

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she said and noted that she “definitely abused” Adderall.

She recalled “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill‘ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.'”

“I did smoke marijuana,” she said in a 2018 interview. “Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy”

Image credits: Amanda Bynes

The actress admitted she couldn’t stand to watch her performance in the 2010 comedy Easy A.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she said during the interview.

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people,” she continued. “It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

The 38-year-old actress said she couldn’t stand her appearance in Easy A, her last movie before stepping away from the industry

“HIS choice. 🙌 HIS. 🙌 🙌” Emma Stone and Amanda Bynes are hilarious in #EasyA, now streaming on Stan. pic.twitter.com/vbt9iLQ03X — Stan. (@StanAustralia) June 29, 2024

Easy A marked her final acting role before she stepped away from the industry.

“I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid,” she said.

The former rom-com sensation expressed regret over the way she announced her retirement.

“If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement—but I did it on Twitter,” she said. “Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this’ so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”