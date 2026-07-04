This interactive poll puts you in the judge's seat for real viral drama. Read the wildest arguments, cast your vote on who is in the wrong, and see how your choices compare with the Bored Panda community. Will your instincts match the majority, or will your take on these situations stand out from the crowd?

#1 When my 3-year-old niece swallowed my sister’s left AirPod, everyone started worrying. I was trying to lighten the situation, so I connected the AirPod to my phone and put my ear on her stomach to check if I could hear it. Surprisingly, I actually did hear a sound coming from inside her, which made the moment a little funny to me. No one found it amusing. They all looked at me like I wasn’t taking things seriously and seemed mad. I was just trying to lighten the mood, but I ended up being the only one laughing while everyone else was still stressed.

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#2 I traveled to my hometown for a funeral. A friend offered me a stay, and I told her I’d bring my dogs, which she approved. Upon arrival, the dogs immediately went to pee, and one went on the porch. My friend freaked out. I was confused since it was outside, but we both let it go. During my stay, I supervised them and cleaned up after their messes, but at the end, my friend asked if I could pay for a cleaner. The dogs had no accidents inside and didn't break anything, though. She explained there’s dog hair everywhere. Well, they’re big dogs, and they’re shedding, so I could have vacuumed if asked. The problem is, I didn’t ask to stay with her; she offered.

#3 I was eating roasted chestnuts at the mall with my boyfriend and kids, when a small boy, about 10, started hovering around us. I admit I rarely like kids who aren’t mine. He whispered to my son, who nodded, then reached for a chestnut. I moved the bag and told him to ask his parents. My boyfriend called me rude and gave the boy a chestnut. Later, he snatched two more. I firmly told him he can’t just take our stuff and that he should go to his parents. He ran off. I don’t want my kids thinking it's okay to accept things from strangers or be pressured into sharing, but my boyfriend thinks I’m just selfish.

#4 My friends and I (all 28M) planned to hang out after a busy year, meeting at an indie cinema near a café we frequented. The two of us arrived early, so we hung out at the café and sent a photo to the group chat. Later, another friend joined us at the cinema. About 20 minutes in, I noticed my phone was on silent mode after work, and found a missed call. Turns out our last friend had been waiting in his car, thinking we ditched him, because he couldn’t see us outside. He only called me once, and didn’t reach out to the others. He later sent angry texts, saying he was tired of being an afterthought. I offered to pay for a ticket to the next showing, but he refused, saying it was too late.

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#5 My boss and I talk to clients face to face every day. I'm not sure if it's because of allergies or something else, but he frequently has clearly visible boogers. I used to tell him every day for weeks to help him avoid embarrassing situations. I decided to stop telling him. He's a grown man, and I feel like I've made him aware that this happens every day. Recently, he had a meeting during which someone jokingly handed him a tissue. He was super upset with me for not giving him a heads up. I felt pretty bad about it too, but at what point is it the booger haver's responsibility to handle their own bats in the cave?

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#6 Last night was my (24F) first sleepover at my boyfriend’s (29M) place. He bought me lingerie as a gift. It’s beautiful, but the sort of thing you wear for 5 minutes at a time. When we were getting ready to sleep, I put on some boxers and a large t-shirt, which are very comfy. My boyfriend asked why I didn’t put the lingerie on for bed. I told him I loved it, but it’s a bit scratchy to sleep in. He was super upset that I “dressed like a man.” I told him that this is just what I wear to bed, to which he responded that it’s fine when I’m alone, but it makes him sick when I’m with him. I guess I don’t really know the couples’ sleepover etiquette.

#7 A friend (21F) that I (20F) have known since college was planning her wedding. It was intense, and I’ve tried to help her as best I can, but she’s very picky and almost obsessed. I couldn’t decide, so I asked her which dress I should wear. She asked if I would pull out all my dresses, so I did, and she picked a white dress. I asked if she was sure, and she said yes. So, about 30 minutes before the ceremony, I showed up in a white dress. She was shocked to see me. I got pulled aside, and she started going off on me about wearing white. She told me it was a “friendship test” and that I should’ve known better. I started laughing, and grabbed the wedding gift on the way out. My phone has been flooded with texts from everyone.

#8 I (28M) have been dating my girlfriend (26F) for about a year. We’re planning to meet her parents for the first time next week, and she asked me to lie about my job. I’m a graphic designer, and I love what I do. It’s fulfilling and allows me to work on a bunch of creative projects. She thinks that her parents will look down on my job because it’s not as high-paying or prestigious as some of the professions in her family. I refused because I don't want to start a relationship with her parents based on a lie. She’s upset and saying that I’m being stubborn and unreasonable.

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#9 I (23M) am gay. I’ve been out since I was 18, but I don’t broadcast it. The first person I came out to was my dad (40M), and he has always been supportive. Recently, he had to drop off some work, but he was too hungover after celebrating his 40th birthday, so he asked if I’d do it. I ended up talking to some people he works with when some of the younger girls started hitting on me. It was awkward, so I didn’t say anything and left pretty soon after. The next day, my dad was asked if I was single. He told them I had a boyfriend. The women freaked out and said I was a jerk. My dad said that I was here just to drop off his work and that I had no obligation to disclose I was gay. I’m thankful my dad’s on my side, but I feel bad for not saying anything.

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#10 My wife (37F) and I (36M) always split chores, but lately she's become addicted to a kids’ game. It started harmless, but yesterday she forgot to pick up our 9-year-old son from basketball. I came home after work to find he wasn’t there an hour past his practice, and my wife was playing the damn game. I went and picked him up, and apologized to the coach, who had stayed to ensure my son’s safety. Apparently, he had been calling and texting my wife, the emergency contact, but she didn't notice. When we got home, I blew up at her. She understands the seriousness but thinks I’m a jerk to be so mad over a game.