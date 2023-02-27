Woman Asks If It Was A Jerk Move To Invade Fellow Passenger’s Personal Space After He Refused To Lower His iPad’s Volume

It’s no big secret that privacy is a crucial facet of our existence, especially given how extroverted our world is. The noise is never-ending, and once in a while, all we wish for is to stay in our little bubble.

This Redditor called u/NandosIsNotCheeky paid extra to stay in that said bubble; she booked a seat in a quiet section of the train so she could catch up on work and unwind – however, she was soon interrupted by a man who decided to watch “Friends” out loud.

Man sits in a quiet section of the train and starts watching “Friends” out loud on his iPad

As he refused to lower the volume, his seatmate came up with a plan and began making comments about the show to boot him out

“AITA for invading someone’s personal space?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most philosophical and thought-provoking communities to ask its members if she’s indeed a jerk for annoying a fellow passenger out of the train’s quiet section after he refused to turn down the volume on his iPad. The post managed to garner over 14K upvotes as well as 1.4K comments discussing the situation.

We encounter all kinds of people throughout our lives, and unfortunately, a fair share of them are not as pleasant as we would perhaps like them to be.

The star of today’s article was recently forced to deal with quite a character – however, she was quick to come up with a plan.

The thing is, the woman, who was traveling from Scotland to England, had reserved a specific seat in the quiet section of the train so she could work. Shortly after she and her friend were seated, a man in his 40s or 50s sat next to her and, about 15 minutes into the journey, decided to blast “Friends” out loud on his iPad. The author of the post attempted to dodge an argument by donning headphones, but it was pretty ineffective. Other passengers were staring, but the culprit didn’t seem to notice and continued to devour his sandwich.

Naturally, her patience had worn thin, and the OP decided to approach the man. She politely asked him to turn the volume down but received a blatant “no” for an answer. The woman then mentioned the fact that this was a quiet section of the train, hoping to knock some sense back into the “Friends” fanatic, but this time, the man laughed and asked if she was going to tell on him.

The author was getting heated up when she saw her pal gesturing to her to stay calm and leave it, but that wasn’t going to work – not on the OP’s watch. So, the next thing she did was close her laptop and start watching the show with him, while also throwing in enough commentary to essentially shoo him away.

It worked, and the culprit left – however, the woman’s buddy thinks that she might’ve been a jerk

Image credits: licsiren (not the actual image)

The man didn’t budge, only threw a couple of furious glances. He then moved the iPad from the table to his lap, but the woman carried on peeking over his shoulder and commenting. Finally, the time had come, and the rowdy traveler couldn’t take it anymore; he slammed the iPad case shut, grabbed his belongings, and walked off, presumably to find another passenger to bother. The Redditor breathed a sigh of relief, opened her laptop, and carried on working. After she and her friend got off, “Lea” remarked that she should’ve just left it and not reacted to him. But, in all fairness, it was a 4-hour journey, plus the OP paid extra to have some peace! Lea also said that the woman could’ve offered him her earphones, but as we can all probably agree, sharing such a thing with others, let alone strangers, isn’t the smartest thing. Lastly, the friend added that she thought that she’d actually kind of invaded the man’s personal space, which is what initially prompted the woman to take it online and learn whether she was, in fact, a little bit of a jerk. What do you think about this situation? Would you have done things differently?