Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA Because I Don’t Support My Best Friend’s Choice Of Wife?
19points
User submission
Friends, Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA Because I Don’t Support My Best Friend’s Choice Of Wife?

Asmita
Community member
ADVERTISEMENT

I am F32, and my best friend is M30. We have been best buddies for the past 9 years, genuinely loving each other in a purely platonic way. He leads a very rootless lifestyle, often traveling alone for months. I am one of only two people he keeps in close contact with.

Two years ago, he wanted to propose to a friend whom I knew was not interested in him, and I honestly shared my opinion. Despite my advice, he proceeded with the proposal, got rejected, and the woman stopped being friends with him. He took it hard and argued with me for days for being negative about his marriage intentions. We didn’t talk for 2-3 months, but eventually, we sorted things out and became friends again.

Recently, he proposed to a woman 10 years younger than him because he believes she won’t object to his rootless lifestyle

Hey Pandas, AITA Because I Don’t Support My Best Friend’s Choice Of Wife? Shares stats

Image credits: Katelyn MacMillan (not the actual photo)

I shared my concern that she may have said yes due to his wealth and her family seeking an easy life. Again, he overreacted, used hurtful words, and accused me of being negative about his marriage.

We haven’t spoken for the past 2 months

Hey Pandas, AITA Because I Don’t Support My Best Friend’s Choice Of Wife? Shares stats

Image credits: Eric Ward (not the actual photo)

I’m happily married and my husband knows all about what’s going on with my friendship. He’s been supportive through the highs and lows we’ve been through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lately, my husband has been suggesting I talk to him and try to salvage our friendship

Hey Pandas, AITA Because I Don’t Support My Best Friend’s Choice Of Wife? Shares stats

Image credits: Farrinni (not the actual photo)

I’ll be honest, it’s not easy for me to start that conversation, especially because this isn’t the first time we’ve had issues.

It took a lot of effort to patch things up, but eventually, we got back to being good friends. Now, with another proposal and fallout, I’m hesitant to go through the same process again. AITA because I don’t support my best friend’s choice of wife?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Asmita
Asmita
Asmita
Asmita
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou (she/her)
Lydsylou (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're NTA for voicing your concern for your friend. I agree with your husband that you should have a conversation and try to salvage the friendship. You've already told him how you feel so you should let him do what he wants and of he gets hurt it's not your fault anymore.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
jb_16 avatar
JB
JB
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

INFO : Do you know this woman? Have you at least met her or did you offer your opinion without getting to know her personally? I know he’s already proposed, so it’s probably a bit late, but has he been travelling his “rootless” life with her as his companion? Maybe you could say sorry for saying she’s a gold digger, after all that’s what your comment about marrying for his money means. It’s only my opinion, but it’s almost as rude towards him as her. You basically implied he has to buy a wife. Perhaps you could turn your non-support into support while suggesting, gently, they have a decently long engagement. Travel together for a year or so getting to really know each other in what is his normal routine. Some people will fuss about the age difference; it’s generally true that there’s significant difference in life experience between 20 and 30, especially a well-travelled 30. However, I started dating a 26-year old at 17; I considered myself more mature than him and there was no power imbalance. I ended the relationship at 19, when he proposed under the assumption I would give up university to be a housewife. He was wrong 😂. Sorry for making this comment briefly about me, I was just trying to explain why I view large age gaps somewhat differently. At any rate, you already acted as a friend by voicing your concerns. The question is are you a strong enough friend to watch him go through with his plans, change your opinion if it turns out she’s a great companion, or be there for him if she isn’t?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
randallh_k_lee avatar
Randall H.K. Lee
Randall H.K. Lee
Community Member
8 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou (she/her)
Lydsylou (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're NTA for voicing your concern for your friend. I agree with your husband that you should have a conversation and try to salvage the friendship. You've already told him how you feel so you should let him do what he wants and of he gets hurt it's not your fault anymore.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
jb_16 avatar
JB
JB
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

INFO : Do you know this woman? Have you at least met her or did you offer your opinion without getting to know her personally? I know he’s already proposed, so it’s probably a bit late, but has he been travelling his “rootless” life with her as his companion? Maybe you could say sorry for saying she’s a gold digger, after all that’s what your comment about marrying for his money means. It’s only my opinion, but it’s almost as rude towards him as her. You basically implied he has to buy a wife. Perhaps you could turn your non-support into support while suggesting, gently, they have a decently long engagement. Travel together for a year or so getting to really know each other in what is his normal routine. Some people will fuss about the age difference; it’s generally true that there’s significant difference in life experience between 20 and 30, especially a well-travelled 30. However, I started dating a 26-year old at 17; I considered myself more mature than him and there was no power imbalance. I ended the relationship at 19, when he proposed under the assumption I would give up university to be a housewife. He was wrong 😂. Sorry for making this comment briefly about me, I was just trying to explain why I view large age gaps somewhat differently. At any rate, you already acted as a friend by voicing your concerns. The question is are you a strong enough friend to watch him go through with his plans, change your opinion if it turns out she’s a great companion, or be there for him if she isn’t?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
randallh_k_lee avatar
Randall H.K. Lee
Randall H.K. Lee
Community Member
8 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda