Hey Pandas, AITA Because I Don’t Support My Best Friend’s Choice Of Wife?

I am F32, and my best friend is M30. We have been best buddies for the past 9 years, genuinely loving each other in a purely platonic way. He leads a very rootless lifestyle, often traveling alone for months. I am one of only two people he keeps in close contact with.

Two years ago, he wanted to propose to a friend whom I knew was not interested in him, and I honestly shared my opinion. Despite my advice, he proceeded with the proposal, got rejected, and the woman stopped being friends with him. He took it hard and argued with me for days for being negative about his marriage intentions. We didn’t talk for 2-3 months, but eventually, we sorted things out and became friends again.

Recently, he proposed to a woman 10 years younger than him because he believes she won’t object to his rootless lifestyle

I shared my concern that she may have said yes due to his wealth and her family seeking an easy life. Again, he overreacted, used hurtful words, and accused me of being negative about his marriage.

We haven’t spoken for the past 2 months

I’m happily married and my husband knows all about what’s going on with my friendship. He’s been supportive through the highs and lows we’ve been through.

Lately, my husband has been suggesting I talk to him and try to salvage our friendship

I’ll be honest, it’s not easy for me to start that conversation, especially because this isn’t the first time we’ve had issues.

It took a lot of effort to patch things up, but eventually, we got back to being good friends. Now, with another proposal and fallout, I’m hesitant to go through the same process again. AITA because I don’t support my best friend’s choice of wife?

