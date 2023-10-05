ADVERTISEMENT

The law is the law, and sometimes, the law simply feels unfair.

To one individual in particular, the law has not played into his favor, with his property being hijacked, and authorities protecting the culprit instead of himself.

Sascha Jovanic, a renowned global expert in implant dentistry and one of the founders of guided bone regeneration and esthetic implant surgery, rented out the guesthouse of his Californian mansion on Airbnb two years ago.

Unbeknownst to him, the Airbnb tenant would go on to be dubbed “the renter from hell”, and extend her stay to more than 540 days.

The 61-year-old dentist rented his $3.8 million home’s guesthouse in September 2021 to Elizabeth Hirschhorn.

Elizabeth has seized control of the rental space, located in the hills of Brentwood, ever since her official stay ended in 2022.

The headstrong renter has decided she would only move out on the condition she is paid $100,000, a relocation fee, according to a settlement offer reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

“I can never go into my home and know that I’m safe when a potentially hostile person is living there, I’m thinking about it at all times,” the periodontics dentist said.

The conflict has now resulted in an ongoing lawsuit, amidst an LA judge who has declared that Sascha has no right to remove the squatter.

The disappointing decision was based on the fact that the Airbnb rental failed to be registered and receive a certificate of occupancy.

Additionally, the guesthouse has a shower that had been built without a permit.

Therefore, Sascha’s guesthouse isn’t a legal and official rental space, and Elizabeth shouldn’t have reportedly been charged to borrow the property from the start.

Nevertheless, the situation has grown to become an unbearable living situation for the dad-of-two, who reportedly now feels unsafe in his own home.

“Psychologically, it affects you. It never leaves my mind,” Sascha said.

As a new California law prevents landlords from evicting tenants without a legal reason, and with the facility being an unregistered rental, Colin Walshok, Elizabeth’s lawyer, has disputed Sascha’s claims.

She told The Times: “The landlord broke the law and tried to make money by renting out an illegal bootleg unit,” Colin told the publication.

“After he was caught, instead of doing the right thing, he has resorted to bullying, harassment, and the filing of frivolous lawsuits containing elaborate false stories, all in attempt to cover his tracks.”

According to court documents, the landlord, who moved from Amsterdam to the city of Angels in 1990, approved a six-month stay for Elizabeth from September 13, 2021, to March 19, 2022.

As the squatter booked for a total of 187 nights, a stay worth $105 a night, Elizabeth’s final bill would’ve amounted to $19,833 in total. however, the determined occupant also extended her stay by 24 additional days with an end date of April 12.

The guesthouse in the luxury hillside haven sitting on a .33 acre lot, 2,954 square feet of property, with panoramic views of Los Angeles, and a pool, was reportedly listed as a “Modern Studio with stunning 360 ocean/city views”, costing $215 a night.

Sascha had purchased the dreamy mansion in 1995 for $750,000 and has lived there ever since.

In 2009, the dentist refurbished the main house and built the additional guesthouse, completed with a kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that “open up to nature with panoramic views of the ocean, canyon, and city lights”, according to court documents.

It wasn’t before 2019 that Sascha listed his guesthouse, formerly used as a playroom for his two children, on Airbnb for short-term guests in 2019.

With the arrival of Elizabeth, the once-peaceful atmosphere in Sascha’s life gradually became a living hell, with the situation taking a turn for the worse when he wanted to fix electronic blinds in his guesthouse after receiving a complaint from the tenant.

After going inside the guesthouse, Sascha detected mold and water damage around the sink, which he claimed were not there before her stay.

Sascha has alleged that he offered to pay for a hotel for Elizabeth to stay in while he would work on repairing the deteriorations, but his renter reportedly refused and said: “I don’t feel safe being forced to vacate with a housing disability and the high risks of COVID-19 complications.”

Elizabeth reportedly went on to cite LA County’s COVID-19 regulations at the time, in addition to a medical note proving she had chemical sensitivities.

Desperate to fix his guesthouse’s damages, Sascha even offered Elizabeth $1,500 toward any other hotel, the messages and emails show, according to the Times.

He went on to suggest a stay in his own home, which she refused as a result of her intolerance to cats.

Elizabeth has now counter-sued Sascha with claims that he “inappropriately invited” her to move into his house with him.

The dental expert has unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with Elizabeth via email, writing: “You have no reservation after April 12 and I’ll consider you a trespasser of my property.

“After this date, I will use my legal rights to remove you from my property.”

When the lawsuit was filed against Elizabeth in 2023, she had overstayed by 408 days.

“She asked for more time, but I told her it wasn’t possible since I had other Airbnb reservations coming up,” the dentist told the Times. “But then I tried to be nice and give her an extra few weeks.”

In total, Sascha and his lawyer, Sebastian Rucci, have filed four complaints against the squatter, with the first complaint based on a breach of lease.

“She’s the tenant from hell,” Sebastian has said. “If she’s right, the theory is that if a landlord has something that isn’t permitted, then you can stay in it rent-free forever.”

The stubborn guest reached out to the city’s Department of Building Safety, which found the two code violations at the unit.

Sascha has since argued that when he has attempted to access the unit to make the repairs, Elizabeth would not let him inside.

Unfortunately for the homeowner, a judge granted a request from Elizabeth’s team instead to dismiss the lawsuits on the grounds that there was no legal basis. Sascha was also recently fined $660 for not complying.

Under LA’s recently adopted Just Cause Ordinance, requiring a relocation fee to be paid in order to evict someone, Sascha can’t kick his nightmare tenant out and is now living just steps away from Elizabeth, arguing with her like a normal neighbor over mail and loud music.

He has claimed that his family doesn’t sleep well anymore because his houseguest’s door is a few feet away from his daughter’s bedroom.

Sascha is currently suing Elizabeth in two different cases: a damages complaint to recoup $58,000 in paid rent, and an appeal of the judge’s decision to dismiss the eviction case.

“This isn’t about one ruling, it’s about the entire foundation,” Sebastian disputed.

Elizabeth filed a countersuit in August, accusing Jovanovic of 15 violations — including negligence, nuisance, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unlawful business practices, and a violation of the LA County COVID procedures.

“It’s like a war where no bullets are flying,” Sascha confessed. “Every time I open the door, I’m afraid she’ll be leaving at the same time.”

Sebastian told Bored Panda: “We will not negotiate with Elizabeth Hirschhorn.

“We will not accept any settlement where Sascha has to pay her.

“She owes over $60,000 in rent, and her allegation that she is owed money to leave is absurd.

“We will evict her, the police will throw her out, she will owe Sascha over $60,000 in back rent, and we will make sure everyone in Los Angeles is aware of her abuse of the system for an improper purpose.”

