Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence On Co-Star Walton Goggins After His “Off The Rails” Interview

“It was the best thing ever,” that’s how Aimee Lou Wood described her experience working alongside her White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins during an interview on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet—a move that appeared aimed at squashing persistent feud rumors.

The 31-year-old actress, best known for her breakout role in Sex Education, told news outlets that she “loved working with” the 53-year-old Goggins while filming the third season of the HBO hit series.

Highlights Aimee Lou Wood called working with Walton Goggins on White Lotus the 'best thing ever.'

Fans believe her comments are part of an attempt to squash feud rumors.

Wood praised Goggins' upcoming SNL hosting debut, reversing her previous criticism of the show.

Fans noted the actors’ social media silence and separate Met Gala arrivals as signs of a strained relationship.

Her enthusiastic remarks caught fans off guard, coming just weeks after headlines talked about the on-screen lovers avoiding each other at high-profile events due to real life conflict.

Wood also addressed Goggins’ upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting debut, saying that she believed he was a perfect match for the show—which she had fiercely criticized previously.

White Lotus’ Aime Lou Wood said that working with Walton Goggins was the “best thing ever,” amid rumors of a feud

“He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it,” she said.

Her glowing comments come approximately a month after SNL aired an episode featuring a parody sketch titled White Potus: An American Horror Story, a satirical crossover of the HBO series and US political figures.

As Bored Panda previously reported, the skit featured comedian Sarah Sherman portraying Chelsea, Wood’s character from the show, using oversized fake teeth and a distorted accent that many viewers—Wood included—found offensive.

“I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits,” Wood said on an Instagram story shortly after the skit aired. “But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

The actress felt particularly offended by the sketch implying that she had bad dental hygiene. “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.”

Goggins, on the other hand, appeared to endorse the segment in a since-deleted post, calling it “smashing” and praising it as “amazing” work—comments that fueled speculation about the pair’s deteriorating relationship.

Despite playing an on-screen couple, the pair have kept a distant attitude towards each other at events

Following the SNL controversy, netizens started looking for clues on social media.

Fans noted the actors don’t follow each other on Instagram, and both have been conspicuously absent from each other’s feeds in recent weeks.

While the two did appear together in an April photo promoting the series, the public radio silence since then was considered telling by many.

Despite Wood trying her best to portray her relationship with Goggins in the best light possible, Met Gala viewers considered their appearances to be a tacit confirmation of the two actors’ strained relationship.

Goggins and Wood arrived separately and seemingly made no effort to pose together. Wood instead walked the carpet with White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger. Goggins, meanwhile, smiled solo for photographers.

Fans believe Wood’s positive comments are a professional courtesy aimed specifically at silencing rumors

When pressed about the rumored feud during a London Times interview published last week, the actor abruptly ended the conversation, saying, “Come on, buddy. Wow.”

“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” the actor said, moving on from the question. Ed Porton, who conducted the interview, later admitted that the interview “went off the rails,” as his attempts to address the rumors were subsequently interrupted by Goggins’ publicist.

Goggins and Wood haven’t been the only ones adding fuel to the fires of speculation with their actions. For instance, fellow White Lotus cast member Jason Isaacs recently hinted at behind-the-scenes tensions during an interview on SiriusXM’s Happy Hour.

While Isaacs did not name names, he admitted there were “arguments” on set. Some listeners took the comments as referring to normal work-related discussions, but others felt he was specifically talking about the feud.

Whether the rumors are true or not, fans congratulated the actress for talking positively about her co-star.

“Aimee Lou Wood is attempting to put feud rumors to rest. Right, wrong or indifferent, she’s a class act for trying to dampen the small talk,” one viewer said.

“A shame. They had great chemistry together in White Lotus,” another wrote.

“Smart.” Netizens took to social media to praise the actress for her handling of the situation

