Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence On Co-Star Walton Goggins After His “Off The Rails” Interview
Aimee Lou Wood smiling in a black suit at an event with photographers and guests in the background.
News

Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence On Co-Star Walton Goggins After His “Off The Rails” Interview

It was the best thing ever,” that’s how Aimee Lou Wood described her experience working alongside her White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins during an interview on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet—a move that appeared aimed at squashing persistent feud rumors.

The 31-year-old actress, best known for her breakout role in Sex Education, told news outlets that she “loved working with” the 53-year-old Goggins while filming the third season of the HBO hit series.

Highlights
  • Aimee Lou Wood called working with Walton Goggins on White Lotus the 'best thing ever.'
  • Fans believe her comments are part of an attempt to squash feud rumors.
  • Wood praised Goggins' upcoming SNL hosting debut, reversing her previous criticism of the show.
  • Fans noted the actors’ social media silence and separate Met Gala arrivals as signs of a strained relationship.

Her enthusiastic remarks caught fans off guard, coming just weeks after headlines talked about the on-screen lovers avoiding each other at high-profile events due to real life conflict.

Wood also addressed Goggins’ upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting debut, saying that she believed he was a perfect match for the show—which she had fiercely criticized previously.

RELATED:

    White Lotus’ Aime Lou Wood said that working with Walton Goggins was the “best thing ever,” amid rumors of a feud

    Aimee Lou Wood posing at a formal event wearing a black suit dress with floral shoes on a blue floral carpet.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    “He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it,” she said.

    Her glowing comments come approximately a month after SNL aired an episode featuring a parody sketch titled White Potus: An American Horror Story, a satirical crossover of the HBO series and US political figures.

    Walton Goggins in a black and white outfit posing on a blue carpet with floral decorations at an event.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY / GC Images

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the skit featured comedian Sarah Sherman portraying Chelsea, Wood’s character from the show, using oversized fake teeth and a distorted accent that many viewers—Wood included—found offensive.

    “I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits,” Wood said on an Instagram story shortly after the skit aired. “But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

    Aimee Lou Wood at an event, wearing a black suit with a brooch, attending a media gathering with photographers behind her.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    The actress felt particularly offended by the sketch implying that she had bad dental hygiene. “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.”

    Goggins, on the other hand, appeared to endorse the segment in a since-deleted post, calling it “smashing” and praising it as “amazing” work—comments that fueled speculation about the pair’s deteriorating relationship.

    Despite playing an on-screen couple, the pair have kept a distant attitude towards each other at events

    Aimee Lou Wood speaking at a Vogue event, addressing co-star Walton Goggins after his interview.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    Following the SNL controversy, netizens started looking for clues on social media. 

    Fans noted the actors don’t follow each other on Instagram, and both have been conspicuously absent from each other’s feeds in recent weeks.

    While the two did appear together in an April photo promoting the series, the public radio silence since then was considered telling by many.

    Despite Wood trying her best to portray her relationship with Goggins in the best light possible, Met Gala viewers considered their appearances to be a tacit confirmation of the two actors’ strained relationship.

    Goggins and Wood arrived separately and seemingly made no effort to pose together. Wood instead walked the carpet with White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger. Goggins, meanwhile, smiled solo for photographers.

    Fans believe Wood’s positive comments are a professional courtesy aimed specifically at silencing rumors

    Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins sitting outdoors, relaxing and enjoying drinks on a sunny day.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    When pressed about the rumored feud during a London Times interview published last week, the actor abruptly ended the conversation, saying, “Come on, buddy. Wow.”

    Aimee Lou Wood and co-star Walton Goggins outdoors, Aimee breaking silence after Walton's off the rails interview.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    “I’m not gonna have that conversation,” the actor said, moving on from the question. Ed Porton, who conducted the interview, later admitted that the interview “went off the rails,” as his attempts to address the rumors were subsequently interrupted by Goggins’ publicist.

    Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins posing together on a street, focusing on their co-star relationship after interview news.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    Goggins and Wood haven’t been the only ones adding fuel to the fires of speculation with their actions. For instance, fellow White Lotus cast member Jason Isaacs recently hinted at behind-the-scenes tensions during an interview on SiriusXM’s Happy Hour.

    Aimee Lou Wood and co-star Walton Goggins in a casual black and white photo capturing a relaxed moment together.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    While Isaacs did not name names, he admitted there were “arguments” on set. Some listeners took the comments as referring to normal work-related discussions, but others felt he was specifically talking about the feud.

    Whether the rumors are true or not, fans congratulated the actress for talking positively about her co-star.

    “Aimee Lou Wood is attempting to put feud rumors to rest. Right, wrong or indifferent, she’s a class act for trying to dampen the small talk,” one viewer said.

    “A shame. They had great chemistry together in White Lotus,” another wrote.

    “Smart.” Netizens took to social media to praise the actress for her handling of the situation

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing love for Aimee Lou Wood, related to Walton Goggins interview discussions.

    Screenshot of social media comment praising Aimee Lou Wood's unintentionally funny moment related to co-star Walton Goggins.

    Comment on social media discussing Aimee Lou Wood’s response to co-star Walton Goggins after his off the rails interview.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying So true! Smart girl, related to Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising attitude and heart, related to Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins discussion.

    Image showing a social media comment praising Aimee Lou Wood breaking silence on co-star Walton Goggins after interview.

    Screenshot of a social media comment replying to Aimee Lou Wood breaking silence on co-star Walton Goggins after his off the rails interview.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Aimee Lou Wood for her maturity and kindness after Walton Goggins interview.

    Comment on social media expressing adoration and describing a female celebrity as adorable and genuine, related to Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Aimee Lou Wood, related to her response about co-star Walton Goggins.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Aimee Lou Wood’s reaction to co-star Walton Goggins after his interview.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
