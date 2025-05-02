Walton Goggins Goes “Off The Rails” Over Aimee Lou Wood Feud Questions, Abruptly Ends Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Walton Goggins has made it clear he won’t tolerate anything but business during interviews.

As London Times writer Ed Potton tested the waters by briefly mentioning his rumored feud with White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood, the actor didn’t hesitate to shut him down.

“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” he replied, as seen by the story published on Thursday, May 1.

Highlights Walton Goggins shut down an interview with a London Times reporter after he was asked about his alleged feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood.

The writer, Ed Potton, described the interview as “off the rails,” after the actor’s publicist and representative interfered.

Goggins’ co-star Jason Isaacs first started rumors of a feud between the former and Wood, but has since clarified that the fans are “so far from the truth.”

RELATED:

Walton Goggins quickly shut down an interviewer who hoped to get a deeper scope of his alleged feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood

Share icon

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

His American publicist reaffirmed his words by interrupting the Q&A to tell the writer, “We’re not going there, thank you,” before his British representative chimed in to demand the “next question.”

In the article, Potton went on to describe how he shifted the conversation to focus on the actor’s new movie the comedy/drama The Uninvited, which premiered this past April, but ultimately tried to dig up more dirt on Wood again.

Share icon

Image credits: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

He quickly asked about reports on whether the two stars would make a public appearance together soon, but Goggins’ British publicist intervened once again.

“Shall we talk about The Uninvited a bit more?” they suggested.

The actor’s publicist and representative also tried to divert the conversation to the movie Goggins was promoting

Share icon

Image credits: Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Using Potton’s words, the actor called him out for trying to sneak in “thinly veiled” questions about something rather than the film he was trying to promote.

Tension rose as he added, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.”

Despite the clear boundary, Potton tried broaching the subject one last time before Goggins finally snapped.

Share icon

Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide

“What the f*ck, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow,” he said. The actor’s US rep then immediately cut the interview short.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole ordeal, as the writer described in his article, was “off the rails.”

Goggins and Wood appeared to be on good terms while playing love interests in season 3 of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus. However, their co-star Jason Isaacs hinted that there was tension on set, causing eagle-eyed fans to notice that the two were no longer following one another on social media.

Goggins called out the writer, cussing him out as he tried to ask about the rumored feud one last time

Share icon

Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide

The alleged feud has not been addressed by either Goggins or Wood, especially as the two have only spoken fondly of each other during interviews, but the conversation got blown so out of proportion that Isaacs had to clarify his words that sent everyone into a frenzy.

“I told the truth, while we were there, it’s a whole community,” he explained to SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio series The Happy Hour last month. “It was a city and it wasn’t just the actors. People need to remember it was the actors and the crew and the administrations and all these people were in a little pressure cooker together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

He elaborated that seeing friendships, romances, arguments, and other groups form whenever a group of people traveled for the summer is a normal occurrence.

“I’m not stupid,” he added. “I look at the internet. I only read every single word written about The White Lotus and about everybody in it.”

Jason Isaacs lit the spark that fueled the rumors but has since called them “so far from the truth”

Share icon

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these amateur Sherlock Holmes out there, they’re extrapolating, ‘Well, one person posted this.’ And nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. Nobody has any clue what I’m talking about.”

Isaacs made it clear any “tension” he described on set surrounded the people fans didn’t know about, such as those in the makeup or hair department.

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded, “First of all, it’s none of your business. I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday. Partly I started saying that is because people think we were on a seven-month holiday and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time.

“It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere, but for all of you thinking you’ve cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you’re just so far from the truth, believe me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people agreed Goggins had no obligation to answer any of the prying questions, while others believed he should have seen it coming

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT