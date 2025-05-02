Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Walton Goggins Goes “Off The Rails” Over Aimee Lou Wood Feud Questions, Abruptly Ends Interview
Walton Goggins in a black suit and white shirt posing at an event, reacting to Aimee Lou Wood feud questions.
Celebrities, News

Walton Goggins Goes “Off The Rails” Over Aimee Lou Wood Feud Questions, Abruptly Ends Interview

Walton Goggins has made it clear he won’t tolerate anything but business during interviews.

As London Times writer Ed Potton tested the waters by briefly mentioning his rumored feud with White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood, the actor didn’t hesitate to shut him down

“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” he replied, as seen by the story published on Thursday, May 1. 

Highlights
  • Walton Goggins shut down an interview with a London Times reporter after he was asked about his alleged feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood.
  • The writer, Ed Potton, described the interview as “off the rails,” after the actor’s publicist and representative interfered.
  • Goggins’ co-star Jason Isaacs first started rumors of a feud between the former and Wood, but has since clarified that the fans are “so far from the truth.”
RELATED:

    Walton Goggins quickly shut down an interviewer who hoped to get a deeper scope of his alleged feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood

    Walton Goggins in a black suit and white shirt at an event, reacting to Aimee Lou Wood feud questions.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    His American publicist reaffirmed his words by interrupting the Q&A to tell the writer, “We’re not going there, thank you,” before his British representative chimed in to demand the “next question.”

    In the article, Potton went on to describe how he shifted the conversation to focus on the actor’s new movie the comedy/drama The Uninvited, which premiered this past April, but ultimately tried to dig up more dirt on Wood again. 

    Aimee Lou Wood posing in a black dress at the Royal Television Society event, related to Walton Goggins feud questions.

    Image credits: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    He quickly asked about reports on whether the two stars would make a public appearance together soon, but Goggins’ British publicist intervened once again.

    “Shall we talk about The Uninvited a bit more?” they suggested.

    The actor’s publicist and representative also tried to divert the conversation to the movie Goggins was promoting

    Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood holding floral garlands outdoors in a tropical setting during a casual moment.

    Image credits: Max

    Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood hugging on a beach scene, highlighting Walton Goggins off the rails moment.

    Image credits: Max

    Using Potton’s words, the actor called him out for trying to sneak in “thinly veiled” questions about something rather than the film he was trying to promote.

    Tension rose as he added, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.”

    Despite the clear boundary, Potton tried broaching the subject one last time before Goggins finally snapped.

    Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood posing together outdoors at night with lights and a building in the background

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide

    “What the f*ck, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow,” he said. The actor’s US rep then immediately cut the interview short.

    The whole ordeal, as the writer described in his article, was “off the rails.”

    Goggins and Wood appeared to be on good terms while playing love interests in season 3 of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus. However, their co-star Jason Isaacs hinted that there was tension on set, causing eagle-eyed fans to notice that the two were no longer following one another on social media.

    Goggins called out the writer, cussing him out as he tried to ask about the rumored feud one last time

    Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in a casual selfie, Walton Goggins reacts strongly to feud questions in interview.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide

    The alleged feud has not been addressed by either Goggins or Wood, especially as the two have only spoken fondly of each other during interviews, but the conversation got blown so out of proportion that Isaacs had to clarify his words that sent everyone into a frenzy.

    “I told the truth, while we were there, it’s a whole community,” he explained to SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio series The Happy Hour last month. “It was a city and it wasn’t just the actors. People need to remember it was the actors and the crew and the administrations and all these people were in a little pressure cooker together.”

    Aimee Lou Wood in a casual setting during a conversation related to Walton Goggins and feud questions.

    Image credits: Max

    Aimee Lou Wood with long brown hair, looking surprised and concerned in a dimly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    He elaborated that seeing friendships, romances, arguments, and other groups form whenever a group of people traveled for the summer is a normal occurrence.

    “I’m not stupid,” he added. “I look at the internet. I only read every single word written about The White Lotus and about everybody in it.”

    Jason Isaacs lit the spark that fueled the rumors but has since called them “so far from the truth”

    Walton Goggins in a dark pinstripe suit during a late night talk show interview, reacting to feud questions.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    “All these amateur Sherlock Holmes out there, they’re extrapolating, ‘Well, one person posted this.’ And nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. Nobody has any clue what I’m talking about.”

    Isaacs made it clear any “tension” he described on set surrounded the people fans didn’t know about, such as those in the makeup or hair department.

    Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood at a formal event, highlighting Walton Goggins off the rails over feud questions.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    He concluded, “First of all, it’s none of your business. I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday. Partly I started saying that is because people think we were on a seven-month holiday and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time. 

    “It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere, but for all of you thinking you’ve cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you’re just so far from the truth, believe me.”

    A few people agreed Goggins had no obligation to answer any of the prying questions, while others believed he should have seen it coming

    Comment from Sue Ellis defending Walton Goggins reacting to Aimee Lou Wood feud questions during interview.

    Comment from Joe Allen discussing a series ending, related to Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood feud questions.

    Comment saying he has every right, referencing Walton Goggins going off the rails over Aimee Lou Wood feud questions.

    Text message screenshot showing Kris Tracy's comment saying "Season’s over. Move on" in a chat conversation about Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood feud.

    Comment from Jimmy Shaw expressing frustration about people not liking each other and advising to leave them alone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Walton Goggins reacting to Aimee Lou Wood feud questions during an interview.

    Comment on Walton Goggins reacting strongly to feud questions about Aimee Lou Wood, ending interview abruptly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Walton Goggins going off the rails over feud questions with Aimee Lou Wood.

    Text excerpt discussing Walton Goggins' reaction to Aimee Lou Wood feud questions during an interview.

    Comment excerpt discussing Walton Goggins avoiding feud questions with Aimee Lou Wood during an interview.

    Walton Goggins reacting intensely during an interview while addressing questions about Aimee Lou Wood feud.

    Walton Goggins Goes "Off The Rails" Over Aimee Lou Wood Feud Questions, Abruptly Ends Interview

    Walton Goggins reacting defensively during an interview, ending it abruptly amid questions about Aimee Lou Wood feud.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing reluctance of coworkers to share feud details, reflecting Walton Goggins off the rails topic.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing Walton Goggins reacting strongly to Aimee Lou Wood feud questions online.

    Comment questioning the relationship between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in an online discussion thread.

    Comment discussing Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood feud questions causing discomfort over pressing for details.

    Walton Goggins reacting strongly to feud questions involving Aimee Lou Wood during an interview.

    Alt text: Walton Goggins reacting strongly to feud questions about Aimee Lou Wood before abruptly ending the interview.

    Text post discussing Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood feud questions in a heated and controversial tone.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
