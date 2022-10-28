Although there was quite a bit of human work involved, Victoria told us that actually "AI’s involvement was much more dominant than human involvement as we worked around the design that the AI had produced."

Which is a bit unsettling to think about as creativity is mostly a human trait and it seems that AI can have different interpretations of the same thing. We were curious to know what was the company's view on it and Victoria told us, "It is scary how the AI tool interpreted our keywords as all the images it produced were unnerving. As a creative agency, it is also interesting to see how tools like this and others like AI copywriters are being used more and more in the marketing world. The tool automatically determines the best places to insert shadows, colours and lighting conditions and produces a creative concept as well as any design professional. It just shows how advanced AI technology is becoming."

And since we were on the topic of horror movies and some of them show the world ruined by AI, one must wonder if it can actually happen. Victoria doesn't have a comforting answer, "As society relies so heavily on technology, it wouldn’t be a surprise to me to see AI’s involvement in the world’s future catastrophes."