Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It’s AI-Generated
Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

The calendar is a popular addition to many households, both as a tool for tracking dates and as a simple decor element.

However, when TikTok user Meghan unpacked the one she got for her suburban 3/4-acre homestead in Ohio, the woman noticed something was off.

As she flipped through the pages, Meghan noticed that many of the horses, which were supposed to be the main feature of the publication, were disfigured and contorted.

This woman bought a horse calendar for 2024, but she noticed there was something odd about it

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

More specifically, the horses that ‘posed’ for it

“Okay, so I got this calendar in like October. I’d just seen the Barbie movie. I was like, ‘yay, horses, that sounds like fun.’ Well, we just opened it. It’s January 8 today. And my boyfriend points out ‘I think this was made by AI.’ Like, how can a calendar that I buy at the grocery store for 99 cents be made from AI? I mean, look at these horses.”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“They do look pretty fake. If you zoom in, they’re kind of pixelated. So I’m like, ‘yeah, I guess it could be AI, but I’m not really sure.'”

“Look at that horse. It’s pretty idyllic. It almost looks CGI”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“The sand looks kind of weird. Looks kind of fake”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“April. Yeah, like look at those hooves. Those don’t look real, what’s going on at the knee?”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“But then I get to this. To May. Everything looks fine, right? What the hell is this? What? Where are their faces?”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“It’s got like five legs. There’s a leg back there. There’s the leg in the front. And then one leg splits in two. How’d they do this?”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“And then look at this horse’s eye. Oh my god. So this is cursed. And it’s going in the trash. Thank you”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“Look at this cowboy. What’s happening with the hat? Which of those lumps is its chin? Look at the hands?”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“Look at this horse. What is the lump and then its neck is like, blending in with the background?”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

 “This horse has a strap that goes to nothing”

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Image credits: s****y-weather-gardening

“The ferns are creepy blobs. So sad that they didn’t want to pay any photographers and did this. This should not exist”

Meghan’s video has gone viral

@shitty_weather_gardening Sorry horse photographers. #horse #horses #ai #creepy #matrix #simulation #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Meghan 🐝🌻

People have had many funny and strong reactions to it

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It's AI-Generated

