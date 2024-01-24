Woman Unpacks Her 99-Cent Horse Calendar, Realizes It’s AI-Generated

ADVERTISEMENT

The calendar is a popular addition to many households, both as a tool for tracking dates and as a simple decor element.

However, when TikTok user Meghan unpacked the one she got for her suburban 3/4-acre homestead in Ohio, the woman noticed something was off.

As she flipped through the pages, Meghan noticed that many of the horses, which were supposed to be the main feature of the publication, were disfigured and contorted.

This woman bought a horse calendar for 2024, but she noticed there was something odd about it

More specifically, the horses that ‘posed’ for it

“Okay, so I got this calendar in like October. I’d just seen the Barbie movie. I was like, ‘yay, horses, that sounds like fun.’ Well, we just opened it. It’s January 8 today. And my boyfriend points out ‘I think this was made by AI.’ Like, how can a calendar that I buy at the grocery store for 99 cents be made from AI? I mean, look at these horses.”

“They do look pretty fake. If you zoom in, they’re kind of pixelated. So I’m like, ‘yeah, I guess it could be AI, but I’m not really sure.'”

“Look at that horse. It’s pretty idyllic. It almost looks CGI”

“The sand looks kind of weird. Looks kind of fake”

“April. Yeah, like look at those hooves. Those don’t look real, what’s going on at the knee?”

“But then I get to this. To May. Everything looks fine, right? What the hell is this? What? Where are their faces?”

“It’s got like five legs. There’s a leg back there. There’s the leg in the front. And then one leg splits in two. How’d they do this?”

“And then look at this horse’s eye. Oh my god. So this is cursed. And it’s going in the trash. Thank you”

“Look at this cowboy. What’s happening with the hat? Which of those lumps is its chin? Look at the hands?”

“Look at this horse. What is the lump and then its neck is like, blending in with the background?”

“This horse has a strap that goes to nothing”

“The ferns are creepy blobs. So sad that they didn’t want to pay any photographers and did this. This should not exist”

Meghan’s video has gone viral

People have had many funny and strong reactions to it

