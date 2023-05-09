We've gathered anecdotes and insights from people on Reddit who have shared the aging signs that hit them the most. Prepare your cup of tea (or maybe some prune juice if you’ve gotten to that point already), and join us as we laugh, relate, and commiserate a little about growing older!

But here at Bored Panda , we're all about embracing this journey and finding humor in the quirks of life. Strap in for a nostalgic trip down memory lane because today we're talking about all those innocent things people start to dislike with age (and other signs you're getting old), thanks to the ever-insightful world of Reddit! Because let's face it — we all need a good laugh when we realize we're turning into our parents.

One day, you're rocking out at a concert with your friends. The next, you’re wondering why on earth you'd want to be in a loud, crowded place when you could be at home, curled up with a good book. As adulting hits us hard, our preferences and priorities shift, sometimes leaving us feeling a little bewildered and, dare we say, old.

Isn't it crazy how we spend our youth eagerly looking forward to growing up , only to find ourselves yearning for those simpler times once we finally get there? Life has a funny way of sneaking up on us, and as we navigate the choppy waters of adulthood, we can't help but notice how the things we used to love and enjoy, or even those we effortlessly tolerated, have slowly morphed into things we'd rather avoid like the plague.

Ah, aging — that inevitable, ever-so-subtle process we're all doomed to experience. We may not notice the signs right away, but one day we wake up, and suddenly everything seems just a little bit... different. Maybe it's the creaking joints or the sudden preference for staying in on a Friday night, but you know those age-related changes are happening.

#1 "Having to listen to teenagers conversations on public transport. Were we really that thick when we were young?"

#2 "That my parents are also getting older and the fear of losing them soon terrifies me."

#3 Universeintheflesh said:

"I felt shock when I realized you could be born after 2000 and be old enough to buy alcohol."



duchduchduchduch replied:

"On my 21st the waitress was almost adamant I wasn't old enough to drink because the my birthday was 2000. She then told me that she felt old lol."

#4 I_Am_My_Truth said:

"People. Nobody knows what respect is.



My one friend who repeatedly says they don’t care about people, shows me more respect than almost anyone else. They don’t care about people and even they know how to not be unnecessarily rude and judgmental. Idk why it’s so hard for most people."



Sinfullymad replied:

"Agree. I can even look past the rudeness and judgy behavior because I honestly don't freaking care anymore. What really gets me is the lack of social awareness, like is it really cool to be up in someone's 'personal bubble,' should I maybe not block an entire supermarket aisle with my cart, maybe not everyone in my vicinity wants to know about my son's w*oring wife. Can we just run our errands and live our lives without inadvertently being intrusive or obstructive? I hate people. Respect has done died."

#5 "When people are b*tching about the rain and you're thinking 'yeah but it's good for the garden.'"

#6 Gorf_the_Magnificent said:

"I’m in my 70’s and it’s the best time of my life. Almost everything I used to dislike, I can easily avoid now."



HamboneandFlippy replied:

"I’m 40 and I’m starting to dislike people altogether. Any advice on how to keep that from happening?"



blargblargityblarg replied:

"For me at 53, it was a matter of radical acceptance that humans are a**holes. I cannot change that. What I can change is that I don’t have to excuse myself for being kind and having empathy towards others. I can’t save the whole world but I can sure start by being kind to one person at a time. And maybe they will be kind to the next person etc. etc. etc. I make sure to be me, and I have to let the rest of the world be itself or else I go crazy. So, one kindness at a time."

#7 FaultFinal5248 said:

"Myself but more specifically the lack of motivation to do things anymore. I find myself always exhausted and unfulfilled by just everything around me and I can't seem to do anything about it."



point50tracer replied:

"I'm the same way. I hate that no matter how hard I try, I just can't bring myself to do the things that I need to do. I can't even do the things I enjoy doing."

#8 Razzle-red said:

"Forced socializing/networking call it whatever you want."



DeathSpiral321 replied:

"The awkward happy hours will continue until morale improves!"

#9 RoosterMysterious said:

"Being an adult."



Moist-Cod-963 replied:

"As a 13 year old, I can confirm this."

#10 "Waking up for the continuation of adulting."

#11 "The older you get, the faster time starts to fly by. When you're a kid, a year is an eternity."

#12 bundlebundle said:

"Realizing I'm the oldest person in a group."



delimeat52 replied:

"It's like I was totally unaware of it when it did happen until it started happening more often. Now I notice it pretty quickly and it drives me a bit mad."

#13 RedditorChristopher said:

"Dating. When I was 20, it was fun. Take 10 minutes to get ready and have a good time. Now that I’m older, it’s a whole ordeal and feels more like a job interview."



louisianagranite replied:

"Everything is a whole ordeal now."



Commandrew11 replied:

"I'm 23 and it feels like a job interview already. What did you do to make it fun?"

#14 tovlaila said:

"Clothing available for women. Is it too much trouble to ask/make a full t-shirt? Also no I don't want to wear clothing that takes me back to me feeling like I am in elementary school again."



Vana21 replied:

"And pockets.



I want functional pockets, not fake ones or ones I can't even fit a toddlers hand into."

#15 "Walking into an empty or near empty bar (or pub) and thinking with relief, 'Hell yeah, this is my kind of bar.'"

#16 captain_housecoat said:

"I just increased the font-size on my phone."



MercurysOverbite replied:

"Damn."

#17 "The teen stars of your generation now play moms and dads."

#18 "Thinking going out after work on a weekday is crazy."

#19 AchyBrakeyHeart said:

"Everything slowly 'evolving' into a subscription service. Even heated seats are getting those ffs."



KingGeedohrah replied:

"This is what kicked off my blu ray collection. It's gotten a little out of hand, but I know in 10 years when you can't watch anything without an ad, I'll be glad I did.."

#20 sparksgirl1223 said:

"Leaving my house."



Chromattix replied:

"It's a coin toss as to what kind of day I'm gonna have every time I leave that front door. But if I stay home it's always at least gonna be a decent one."

#21 Eborys said:

"Humans. Especially humans that forget the world doesn’t revolve around them."



IWantToPlayGame replied:

"You ever work retail? It makes you hate humanity."



Dizzy-Particular-258 replied:

"2016-2022 destroyed my belief that most people are good. Apparently a third of the country always had horrible opinions and were proudly ignorant. Everything from (edit: lack of) basic science knowledge to bigotry and racism was out in the open, the worst part was how easily they were manipulated by various media.



This year is looking a little better though."

#22 Crazycrazycat27 said:

"Noise."



Forever_Man replied:

"I was at a coffee shop yesterday playing some loud techno and noise rock. It would have been my ideal hangout 10 years ago, but it was too loud to have a conversation."

#23 "Anywhere that isn’t my bed. If I was always given to option to stay home I would literally never leave my house. That may be the depression talking but I also just don’t like people."

#24 "'Urban vibrancy' and 'density.'



People need trees and space."

#25 iMac_Hunt said:

"Going to bed at a reasonable hour."



Gum_Thief replied:

"When waking up at 9:00 is sleeping in."

#26 "When you realize that some of your coworkers weren't even born when you graduated from high school."

#27 "I'm now getting ready for bed at the time I used to start getting ready to go out."

#28 "Negativity and drama. Life is too short to waste time on those things."



#29 toomanycats21 said:

"Concerts. My feet hurt, the music is too loud, I've become very sensitive to the strobe light effects most of them use, the fees to buy tickets are outrageous plus parking... and frankly, I get bored. It could be the greatest show on earth and I still get bored after an hour or so."



LordPuddin replied:

"And depending on the concert, crowds. I get tired of jockeying for space while sweaty people bump into me or having some 7 foot dude stand in front of me."

#30 "Dating. I always wanted to get married but didn’t find the right person. I haven’t dated for three years because of covid but recently went out with someone for like two weeks before breaking it off. I used to find the process exciting but now I find it exhausting and people in general to be users and time wasters. I can see a dead end way further afield now than I could in my 20s. It may bare importance than I’m a straight man. Simply because I think it’s an attitude we are used to hearing more from women which I totally sympathize with. Friends were shocked I dated a gorgeous nurse for two weeks and cut her lose. But I just saw all the signs this was going to get bad and at 36 I’d rather not waste my time and be committed to someone I know won’t work out and therefore not be available for someone that might. But I also hate the whole dating process now, it’s not exciting and I’d rather date someone who wants to get married like ASAP because I’m just sick of wasting time and I don’t really feel I need more than a few months to know if this can work or not after all my experience."

#31 Aurelian_Lure said:

"I've noticed the older I get there are fewer things that I dislike."



Independent_Bake_257 replied:

"On one hand, that is true for me too. But that's because I just don't really care anymore, can't be bothered. On the other hand, people annoy me more now."

#32 "Crowds."

#33 "People wanting me to care about the stuff they care about."

#34 Fathomnuss said:

"Video games, they are getting repetitive and boring."



OmaC_76 replied:

"Tell me about it... I have a backlog of games that I could only dream of as a kid... l Now I'm older it takes me 20 minutes to decide what game to play for me to just end up watching something in the end."

#35 "MUSIC. My parents always just had the windows down and the music off. That is how I like it now. I wanna hear a gol'dern bird chirpin, dammit. Who cares about a Geetar song?"

#36 "Going to Walmart."

#37 "A lack of sleep/pulling all nighters meaning more productivity or hard work."

#38 "Mother in-law bought me a Dyson. I got home and started vacuuming everything and I was calling people and bragging. After I put it back in the closet as I had vacuumed everything twice I realized what I had done. I can't even look at it now. Luckily my wife has no problems using it."

#39 "When something my parents said suddenly makes sense."

#40 AnzaiOne said:

"The songs that you enjoyed during your teenage or growing up years are now part of Throwback Thursday playlist of Spotify or your local radio stations."



Commenter replied:

"...or the controversial stuff from your teen years is now playing in a grocery store."

#41 "You smile at the sullen goth kids at the mall and they look at you like you're insane and you realize that you look like a soccer mom now and you haven't looked like a mallrat for 15 years.



Then you smile at them again because they will be weirdly smiling at kids at the mall in 15 years and that sounds really wrong but hey circle of life."

#42 "The hangover that lasts more than one day."

#43 "High schoolers and college kids look younger and younger each year."

#44 joculator said:

"People start calling you sir. This doubly counts if you're a woman."



BubblesHootenanny replied:

"A woman was walking down the street with her kids the other day and I happened to be waking a bit quicker than them. She said to her kid, 'Come over here and let the nice lady go past.' I genuinely looked around for the lady. Then I realised yes, I'm old enough to be considered a lady. Sh*t."

#45 Mirenithil said:

"That first gray hair. Also, when it's noticeably harder to get up from sitting on the floor when you used to be able to bounce up effortlessly thanks to years of martial arts training."



Chkldst replied:

"Or hair growing out of weird places. Never thought I'd end up with the occasional hair sprouting out of my earlobes, yet it's happens."

#46 Razzler1973 said:

"Making an incomprehensible noise when you stand up or sit down."



Commenter replied:

"Slapping your knee and saying 'Right [then]!' before getting up."

#47 Kaskazee said:

"The fact that I'm continuing to get older but my brain still thinks that my body is still in my mid 20's."



tinyhorsesinmytea replied:

"A coworker asked me on my birthday how old I was turning and I said with full confidence and not missing a beat '28.' She laughed. 'Really, you’re turning 28?' 'Wait, did I say that? 38. F*ck…'"

#48 "Bras. Especially underwire ones."

#49 "Long nails. When I was younger age 10 to about 25 I loved long nails. At the age of 30 it's getting on my nervous trying to do anything with them. Wiping, showering changing my kids diapers and cloths cooking everything is impossible with them. And when girls say I can wipe with them, no you can't. Not good enough to be clean. The nails stop you from like really wiping if that makes since."

#50 "Fast Food."

#51 "Cars, driving in general, it's just an energy, time and money pit. And it's dangerous."

#52 "Got a heating pad for my birthday. Was excited about it."

#53 andrewclarkson said:

"Stuff. All the stuff cluttering up my house and closets. All those things not worth enough to sell and potentially still to useful to throw away."



RudeAndSarcastic replied:

"The Swedish people have a thing I heard about, maybe its a tradition, or just an old age ritual. They go thru their stuff and figure out what to give away to friends, or donate to places like Goodwill, etc. Just so their family don't have to deal with a ton of stuff when they pass. I have started doing that, and it makes me happy to give stuff to the people I call friends, because they appreciate me thinking of them. I don't expect to die anytime soon, but you just never know. You might consider that."

#54 "Gossip."

#55 Ok_Tumbleweed_7361 said:

"Doing things merely out of obligation."



ElTigre184698 replied:

"Dude... going somewhere because I have to is becoming a huge pet peeve haha."