ADVERTISEMENT

While nobody can accurately predict the future, that never stops folks from trying. Making a calculated guess—the more calculated, the better—increases the chances, but there’s still a non-zero chance of it being wrong. But, boy, is it particularly satisfying to hit the bull’s eye with a prediction!

Online, this phenomenon is appropriately called aging like wine. It pertains to posting something about the future and turning out to be right about it. In fact, there’s a whole group dedicated to celebrating this phenomenon called r/agedlikewine.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Sadly Aged Well

This Sadly Aged Well Shares stats

GrandeSizeIt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

They’re Not Too Far Off Tbh

They’re Not Too Far Off Tbh Shares stats

BabyYodi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
icy-alchemist avatar
Fiery Llama
Fiery Llama
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do I get my hoodie/onesie with matching hat and googles?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Not Fully Aged Yet, But Relevant To The News

Not Fully Aged Yet, But Relevant To The News Shares stats

ChipmonkHonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, r/agedlikewine is a subreddit that’s all about “things that have stood the test of time”. This includes everything from social media posts to newspaper excerpts to news headlines to videos speculating about stuff.

The subreddit was created at the end of 2018, and as of this listicle, the subreddit has nearly 195,000 members.
#4

When Your Old Funny Tweet Turns Out To Be Prophecy…

When Your Old Funny Tweet Turns Out To Be Prophecy… Shares stats

clkel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The Real Eternals

The Real Eternals Shares stats

lazarushelsinki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Pandemic Xbox Review From 2019

This Pandemic Xbox Review From 2019 Shares stats

sexualqueso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Everything that ends up being true in the end—one, two, five, whatever—years later, ends up on this subreddit. And everything that turns out to be false or worse—redonkulously wrong—gets thrown into r/agedlikemilk.

This subreddit is the genetic antithesis of r/agedlikewine. And, it seems, it’s celebrated even more as it’s home to 1.2 million members, despite being created just three months before its wine counterpart.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Well, He Ain't Wrong

Well, He Ain't Wrong Shares stats

stefixxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Downloaded This On 1/1/2020... Not Thrilled It Came True

I Downloaded This On 1/1/2020... Not Thrilled It Came True Shares stats

MattProducer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
wynwilliams_1 avatar
Wyn Williams
Wyn Williams
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The meme was likely made because COVID started in China at the start of December 2019 and was confirmed and reported spreading by the end of December 2019

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

How Right You Were, Marge

How Right You Were, Marge Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesuthmann avatar
Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention the cost of "optional" DLCs that aren't all that optional.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

To give you a taste of what sort of content constitutes as quality wine-grade post, try some of these on for size:

Someone predicted that Netflix will crack down on shared accounts. Someone predicted that Chris Rock will get a handful of Will Smith. Someone predicted that video games will cost $70. That last one was actually from The Simpsons, which is a whole other story when it comes to predictions.
#10

Is It Wine Or Milk? Can't Quite Tell

Is It Wine Or Milk? Can't Quite Tell Shares stats

jcrowmss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

1950's Ad Accurately Predicts Voice Commands

1950's Ad Accurately Predicts Voice Commands Shares stats

dj0rkus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

A Comment I Left On The Kid Laroi's First Youtube Video 2 Years Ago When He Just Started Doing Music, He Is Now #1 On The Top 100 Charts And Has Songs With Artists Like Justin Beiber

A Comment I Left On The Kid Laroi's First Youtube Video 2 Years Ago When He Just Started Doing Music, He Is Now #1 On The Top 100 Charts And Has Songs With Artists Like Justin Beiber Shares stats

cstirade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The most hilariously notorious example of aging like wine is more or less the entirety of The Simpsons. If you’ve been a fan of the show for long enough, you’ll know just how many things it has managed to predict across its 34 (as of this article) seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

It predicted at least two US presidents, The Higgs boson, murder hornets, the horse meat scandal, smart watches, the Capitol riots, and a bunch more. Either that, or someone was taking notes.
#13

I Saw This Meme At The Start Of The Pandemic

I Saw This Meme At The Start Of The Pandemic Shares stats

mistac87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Touché, Past Self

Touché, Past Self Shares stats

AtarashiiGenjitsu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Cartoon Was Drawn In 1912, 1 Year Before The Creation Of The Federal Reserve

This Cartoon Was Drawn In 1912, 1 Year Before The Creation Of The Federal Reserve Shares stats

production-values Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just think of all the farms, businesses and private citizens being able to afford houses that wouldn't exist if it weren't for the Fed. It sure cut down on the massive number of bank runs and panics.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Some might argue that The Simpsons predictions are more likely off-hand gags that coincidentally came true, or examples of human nature patterns that were referenced as a joke.

Some of these examples might just be designed to feel like predictions, but in reality rely on people’s confirmation bias rather than what the show’s writers actually meant.
#16

Great Actor

Great Actor Shares stats

pirateslifeisntforme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

1979 Advertisement For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners

1979 Advertisement For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners Shares stats

Ciaran123C Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Mobile Phones Predicted In 1963

Mobile Phones Predicted In 1963 Shares stats

Popal24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
hemalivinayak avatar
Maul!
Maul!
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Though we still can’t, given the sizes of woman’s pant pockets. 😂

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Collider discussed this, providing the example taken from a Simpsons episode from 1995—the one with Lisa’s wedding. It’s said to have predicted smart watches. However, if we go back 30 years prior, we see wrist communicators being used in the Get Smart comedy series. Same goes with a video telephone featured in Back To The Future Part II from 1989, just 6 years prior.
#19

Guess I Got What I Asked For

Guess I Got What I Asked For Shares stats

Regallybeagley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Line From The Show Community

This Line From The Show Community Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
joannchamberlain avatar
DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love that show but now I have to rewatch because I don’t remember this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I Made A Prediction For Climbing In The Olympics Several Years Ago That Finally Came True

I Made A Prediction For Climbing In The Olympics Several Years Ago That Finally Came True Shares stats

Wall_clinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The whole future prediction kinda sorta ties in with the chemistry of being right. As being right about stuff can be addictive. The reason why we enjoy it is because the brain rewards us for doing that. Hence, some people flat out refuse to accept reality.

Whenever a person argues with someone, the brain floods the body with the good stuff—adrenaline, dopamine, all that jazz—which makes them feel great, dominant, nearly invincible. And the desire to replicate this feeling pushes folks to fight more next time.
#22

U/Digitaldesign17 Predicted Fyre Festival Would Be A S**t Show 2 Weeks Before It Started

U/Digitaldesign17 Predicted Fyre Festival Would Be A S**t Show 2 Weeks Before It Started Shares stats

memeboimanperson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Well

Well Shares stats

MrHaddes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Maybe One Day

Maybe One Day Shares stats

ChamChala Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Amidst all the discussions of the two extremes—wine and milk, aging in their own way—there’s also another take on it: aging like anything else that’s more appropriate.

There’s a humorous New Yorker Daily Shout titled Things I Am Actually Aging Like, Instead of a Fine Wine, which gives wittily spot-on explanations of what the authors Lana Schwartz and Karl Spurzem age like that I find all too relatable.
#25

Hunter S. Thompson One Week After 9/11

Hunter S. Thompson One Week After 9/11 Shares stats

GriffinFTW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Damnit Apollo

Damnit Apollo Shares stats

dee_mariee3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Inshallah Anon

Inshallah Anon Shares stats

Anarcho_Christian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

In it, they explain that their aging is actually more akin to “that three-dollar wine from Trader Joe’s” as it’s “growing more acidic by the day.” Or “the New York City subway system” as folks should “expect delays on nights and weekends.” Or my personal favorite, aging like “the ocean: salty and containing microscopic bits of plastic.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

(No Way Home Spoilers) Not Bad At All

(No Way Home Spoilers) Not Bad At All Shares stats

_pixel_perfect_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Popular Mechanics Magazine In March 1912 Hypothesizing That Raising Atmospheric Co2 May Considerably Increase Temperature "In A Few Centuries"

Popular Mechanics Magazine In March 1912 Hypothesizing That Raising Atmospheric Co2 May Considerably Increase Temperature "In A Few Centuries" Shares stats

elxiddicus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Main Plot Twist Of Pokémon Legends Arceus Predicted 6 Months Earlier

Main Plot Twist Of Pokémon Legends Arceus Predicted 6 Months Earlier Shares stats

cringend98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

If you didn’t get your fill of aged wine or posts that aged like wine, there’s more where that came from, brought to you by Bored Panda. But before you do that, be sure to hit that upvote button on the article and the submissions you enjoyed the most. And why not give the comment section a good raid with witty commentary, suggestions on what else aged like wine, or speculations as to why it’s wine and not other drinks that get better with age?
#31

A Couple Years Later And Here We Are, Like A Fine Bourbon

A Couple Years Later And Here We Are, Like A Fine Bourbon Shares stats

take_all_the_upvotes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Noticed This Comment In A Thread About Nuclear Weapons

Noticed This Comment In A Thread About Nuclear Weapons Shares stats

negan2018 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Title

Title Shares stats

Omicron03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

A Profit Prophet

A Profit Prophet Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Well It Happened

Well It Happened Shares stats

Vlatka_Eclair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
yomow35730 avatar
T0t@lly-f!ne!
T0t@lly-f!ne!
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh pretty solid guess. She was getting older. Not really a prediction and more common sense. RIP betty

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Aged Like Italian Wine?

Aged Like Italian Wine? Shares stats

kiljaeden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

It Sure Does

It Sure Does Shares stats

Gmp5808 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Somehow Predicted Denmark Reaching The Euro Semis

I Somehow Predicted Denmark Reaching The Euro Semis Shares stats

Bright-Blue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Grimes Loves The Communist Manifesto

Grimes Loves The Communist Manifesto Shares stats

GriffinFTW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Guy Predicted The Setting Of Bioshock 4 Nearly Two Years Before It Was Leaked

This Guy Predicted The Setting Of Bioshock 4 Nearly Two Years Before It Was Leaked Shares stats

Folamh3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!