While nobody can accurately predict the future, that never stops folks from trying. Making a calculated guess—the more calculated, the better—increases the chances, but there’s still a non-zero chance of it being wrong. But, boy, is it particularly satisfying to hit the bull’s eye with a prediction!

Online, this phenomenon is appropriately called aging like wine. It pertains to posting something about the future and turning out to be right about it. In fact, there’s a whole group dedicated to celebrating this phenomenon called r/agedlikewine.