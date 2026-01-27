ADVERTISEMENT

Comic artist Aidee Sea is the creative force behind After Death Comics, a series that blends surreal humor with laugh-out-loud moments centered on life after death. The comics explore bizarre situations with a casual tone that makes even the strangest scenarios feel oddly familiar.

What sets this comics apart is its effortless mix of dark themes and playful humor. Instead of being heavy or morbid, death is treated as just another awkward phase of existence. Ghosts, spirits, and strange beings go about their routines, delivering dry, absurd punchlines.

More info: Instagram | aideesea.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com | bsky.app

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic panels showing a man interacting with a strange $20 fee hole in a bathroom stall, featuring weird humor style.

afterdeathcomics Report

13points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic strip featuring animals in a Secret Santa scenario, showcasing weird humor in a 20 new comics collection by Aidee Sea.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Comic panels showing aliens in a spaceship discovering a sparkling polluted planet called Microplastic, from new weird humor comics.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Comic panels featuring quirky animal detectives with a dog, owl, duck, and humans in humorous dialogue style.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic strip featuring a pet tortoise and a humorous medieval fantasy story with slightly weird sense of humor.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Comic strip featuring cute animals with a slightly weird sense of humor, showing playful interaction and toy confusion.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    5points
    POST
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wombats produce those toys frequently

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    Comic strip showing a demon character training and humorously revealing his final form in a slightly weird sense of humor comic.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    5points
    POST
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was for being a Frieza wannabe

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Comic panels showing a gamer buying, playing, and reflecting on a video game in a slightly weird sense of humor style.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic strip of a father and child bonding with a quirky, slightly weird sense of humor by Aidee Sea.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #10

    Comic panels featuring animals including a frog, mouse, and rabbit with slightly weird humor in a comic style.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Comic panels featuring robots and dinosaurs in a weird humor style from comics with slightly weird sense of humor by Aidee Sea.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Comic panels showing a space trip with aliens and humans, featuring humorous dialogue about traveling beyond Earth.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Comic illustrating scientific journal publishing fees in a humorous style for people with a slightly weird sense of humor.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Comic panels showing surreal characters discussing lifeforms, universe, and bedtime stories in a weird humor comic by Aidee Sea.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip with a ghost warning about greed, a phone call, and a joke about Scrooge's Christmas spirits admission.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Comic panels showing a character giving the middle finger in various bizarre situations in a weird humor comic style.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic panels showing a man chatting online with a video titled Barely Legal Teen, illustrating weird sense of humor comics.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Comic panels showing a monk's funny journey from temple life to worldly experiences in a humorous comic by Aidee Sea.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip showing a humorous take on an unstoppable spear moving through space, featuring weird humor comics.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Comic strip with fantasy characters on a quest, featuring demons and soulstone, from new comics for weird humor fans by Aidee Sea.

    afterdeathcomics Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!