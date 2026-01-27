ADVERTISEMENT

Comic artist Aidee Sea is the creative force behind After Death Comics, a series that blends surreal humor with laugh-out-loud moments centered on life after death. The comics explore bizarre situations with a casual tone that makes even the strangest scenarios feel oddly familiar.

What sets this comics apart is its effortless mix of dark themes and playful humor. Instead of being heavy or morbid, death is treated as just another awkward phase of existence. Ghosts, spirits, and strange beings go about their routines, delivering dry, absurd punchlines.

More info: Instagram | aideesea.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com | bsky.app