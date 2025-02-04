Comics For People With A Slightly Weird Sense Of Humor By Aidee Sea (21 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Aidee Sea, the creator of After Death Comics, has a knack for mixing weird, funny, and unexpected ideas into memorable comics. What started as a plan for ghost-themed stories turned into something much broader—random, hilarious moments brought to life with a unique sense of humor.
With over 61k Instagram followers and counting, After Death Comics keeps gaining fans who love its mix of pop culture references and original characters. We’ve gathered some of Aidee’s latest comics, so scroll down, check them out, and let us know which one made you laugh the most!
Bored Panda reached out to Aidee once again to delve deeper into the artist's world and creative process. Given the mystical essence of After Death Comics, we couldn't help but wonder—if one of these comics could come to life for a day, which one would Aidee choose to experience firsthand? "Nine Lives would be my personal choice. It would be nice to know that there's an afterlife for pets and they're worried about us," the cartoonist told us.
Many artists have their own creative boundaries, whether shaped by personal values, artistic vision, or audience considerations. So we were curious if Aidee has any topics or themes they consciously avoid in their work. "I try to avoid topical subjects and their specifics. This is more so to ensure that my comics (hopefully) still work in a decade or two."
It’s always interesting to get a glimpse into the daily life of a cartoonist. We wanted to know what a typical day looks like for Aidee and if there are any unique habits or routines that shape their work.
"I usually lay in bed and scroll through the internet for a while. Some call it procrastination but there's a method in my laziness. Ideas don't just come out of the ether, but rather through your brain digesting and processing information whether through conscious efforts or unconscious. I find that introducing new information to my brain is helpful in the creative process. After that, I would get up and sit down to start on some real procrastination that has nothing to do with work."
When discussing the role of humor in addressing serious or controversial topics, Aidee shared that it can be a powerful tool for making readers more open to new ideas and concepts. "Humor can mask the harsher realities of topics, and make it more palatable, but it should never be the end point of those conversations."