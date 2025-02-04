It’s always interesting to get a glimpse into the daily life of a cartoonist. We wanted to know what a typical day looks like for Aidee and if there are any unique habits or routines that shape their work.

"I usually lay in bed and scroll through the internet for a while. Some call it procrastination but there's a method in my laziness. Ideas don't just come out of the ether, but rather through your brain digesting and processing information whether through conscious efforts or unconscious. I find that introducing new information to my brain is helpful in the creative process. After that, I would get up and sit down to start on some real procrastination that has nothing to do with work."