So if you are on the internet to learn some harsh truths about life that Redditors have shared, look no further! The list below might have the greatest life lessons on the internet that you could learn. If a truth hits close to your heart, be sure to upvote it and help others learn it as quickly as possible. But, if the truth is your own version of ‘there is no Santa Claus', be sure to comment down below and say why you refuse to accept it.

It is common to hide the ugly truth with lies and deception. Adult life is just one hard, cold and brutal truth one after another. Life lessons get thrown at us every day till we finally take off those rose-colored glasses and see adult life for what it is. But it's part of the process of growing up and becoming an adult. Reddit is full of these so-called “adults”. Most of them spend a lot of time on Ask Reddit talking about things they usually don’t accept or follow. It’s the life of a Redditor. They dash out reality checks left and right, 24 hours a day.

Reddit is here to drop some lessons for the adults of the world. While kids and early teens have their ‘is there Santa Claus’ question to ask us, we adults have our version. And like the truth about Santa, truth bombs about adult life can hit hard too. A harsh truth or two can build up your immunity to the train wreck that is hard adult life. But why are these truths so hard-hitting and why is Reddit so full of them?

#1 "Retirement is not a physical age. It is a financial state."

#2 "Nobody has life figured out. We're all just slugging away one day at a time."

#3 "Promotions aren't always merit-based, and senior management people don't actually know what they're doing."

#4 "You aren't getting paid based on how good you are.



You are paid based on how hard you are to replace."

#5 "The wealth won't actually trickle down."

#6 "Nobody cares what your GPA was."

#7 "Lots of people were the smartest kid in their high school."

#8 "When you realize that Santa is indeed real - and it’s you."

#9 "If you work hard and are loyal to your company, they will be loyal to you.



The sad reality is most large companies don't care anymore and will lay you off after being there for 10+ years even if you were a devoted and hard working employee.



Always have a 6 months pay in the bank and always be networking to have your next job lined up."

#10 "The idea that once you graduate college, or get married, or buy your first house, or have your first child, that you'll 'reach' happiness and stay there the rest of your life, save for the occasional sadness from death of a friend or loved one.



Happiness will go up and down, nothing is permanent. Just gotta maximize [and enjoy] the happy times when you have them."

#11 "Working hard isn't enough to 'make it' - you are more likely to make it if you know the right person and get lucky on top of it."

#12 "It’s a lot harder to makes friends after college. That is likely the last organic friend-making environment you will ever be in."

#13 "Family will not always be there for you. They may hurt you worse than anyone."

#14 "College education doesn’t (anywhere near) guarantee a job in your field."

#15 "When you become an adult, adults are nowhere near as compassionate towards you."

#16 "Some lazy person out there will have everything they want in life because of good genetics and set up by their rich parents."

#17 "HR are not here to protect you, there're here to protect the company's interest."

#18 "There are no "adults", just grown-up children doing what they think is right."

#19 "Having a full-time job with benefits isn’t enough."

#20 "My life will really begin when X happens. Right now is just a phase."

#21 "Rhetoric wins over logic/reality."

#22 "College is a business."

#23 "I used to think all cops (and pretty much any authority figure) were good and just."

#24 "The realization that life isn’t all you probably expected, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not worth living. You’re gonna get hit with a lot of shit, some good, some bad. You’re not working toward some end goal that will bring everything to a conclusion once you reach it, you’re just living a series of events. Just go live your life, deal with the shitty parts as best you can, and look forward to the good."

#25 "You can do everything right and still fail."

#26 "You probably won't have summers off."

#27 "The idea that as you get older you'll have stuff figured out and know what to do.



Some might have a life plan they can keep on course, without veering off in a fiery crash. Most don't.



We're really asking kids what they want to be when they grow up because we're looking for ideas ourselves."

#28 "You can’t just exercise away a bad diet.



You can work really hard and still be broke.



No one has a nice, normal family and you and your family are perfectly normal by being not-normal at all."

#29 "When you buy a house..even if it's all in cash and you paid it off in full...you still have to pay property taxes...forever. You'll never stop shelling out money."

#30 "You are on your own; NO ONE is coming to the rescue."

#31 "Recessions. When you learn that the the markets aren't a one way ride that only goes up."

#32 "No job is actually professionally run, it’s just a bunch of people pretending everything is fine."

#33 "That your parents are not necessarily good people..."

#34 "You’re not special."

#35 "You are never going to get your letter from Hogwarts."

#36 "That people do not care as much as you think when you do something awkward due to shyness."

#37 "When they hire you on the spot, it's not because you're an amazing person with so many credentials. It's because it's a really shitty job, and they desperately need to fill it for the third time this month."

#38 "There are terrible awful people in the world that get away with all of it and die peacefully in their sleep with no repercussions.



There are people with hearts of gold who get continually wronged by life for no reason.



The adult version of 'there's no santa' is 'the universe doesn't care.'"

#39 ""You're a hard worker. You're fired anyway because we're reducing headcount."



But, but I was told working hard meant...... yea, Santa Claus."

#40 "Friends and relationships don't just happen anymore. You have to go out and make them happen - except you can't make them happen, because people choose who they want to spend their time with arbitrarily, and it is up to you to be someone worth choosing.



Doesn't matter if you're a good or bad person.



Doesn't matter if you're financially secure or destitute.



Doesn't matter if you're attractive or not.



Doesn't matter if you're life is well put together or if you're a complete trash fire.



People can't help who they want to be around, and a lot of the time that isn't going to be you. It isn't your fault, but there's not a lot that can be done about it. You have to be willing to put in the effort to be sociable, to be someone that people want to be around but at the same time be okay with everyone and anyone not really feeling you at any given time."

#41 "The average person is a lot less intelligent than you think. Seriously."

#42 "There are no hot singles in your area."

#43 "You're only really worth what you can offer to other people."

#44 "The idea of cosmic justice - that good people will be rewarded and bad people punished."

#45 "Even if you do everything "right", your ability to find a high paying job (or relatively high paying job) is dependent on factors outside your control."

#46 "There is no beer fairy."

#47 "Thought all adults knew exactly what they were doing and knew all. I’m now an adult and everyone around me is basically winging it."

#48 "Using taxes to build a pro sports stadium and giving the team massive tax breaks will not result in an improved economy in any way. It simply makes the team owners wealthier by shifting their costs to the public."

#49 "There is no safety net to catch you from hitting rock bottom."

#50 "Politics is mostly smarter people knowing how to manipulate the masses of dumb.



No matter how logical, clever, and ethical your ideas and beliefs are, unless the idiot majority agrees, it's probably not going to happen for a while."

#51 "You have to pay your own bills & do your own taxes..."

#52 "Beer has a lot of calories."

#53 "Not everyone gets a happy ending. People die too young, grow old but die alone, never find fulfillment, never get financially stable and never find love.



Friends of mine lost their two oldest children in a car accident 4 years ago. The oldest was 7, the middle was 4. The youngest and mother were injured. It rocked my early 20s invincible mindset."

#54 "Tax returns aren’t money the government is giving you. It’s money the government took from you in excess of what it should’ve/needed to, and it’s just returning to you. It kept the money all this time and pays no interest on it."

#55 "Christmas is no longer for you. I got two presents this year. One from my parents and one from my sister. I bought the same number. Preparing Christmas lunch and cleaning up after was hard work. And the 16-hour period in which you’re awake flies by very fucking quickly. It was still fun, but there is no magic like when you’re young.



Same is true of birthdays, which basically become a day of fielding birthday wishes on Facebook, and in calls and texts."

#56 "That sometimes terrible people will just keep being terrible and never have a change of heart or anything negative come of it. That often they'll benefit from being terrible.



But I'd like to believe that no matter what, at least I don't have to spend my life being that person, and I'll be happier with even moderate success that isn't created by being an impossibly shitty person. And that's the closest I'll get to "holiday spirit even though there is no Santa"."

#57 "There is no such thing as "the one" in terms of relationships.



You are potentially compatible with a great many people and probably some people you wouldn't expect. Whether or not you ever meet them or give them a shot is a whole other thing. But the fairy tale idea that we are destined to be with one person in particular is surprisingly common among grown adults."

#58 "Going to college doesn’t guarantee you a good job."

#59 "You can be skilled, charasmatic, talented, successful, and be good looking. But that will still never be enough for some people."

#60 "You really do have to do taxes yearly."

#61 "Somebody you know hates you. For no reason. They probably dont even know why themselves. And no matter how hard you try, no matter what you do in life you will never, ever change that."

#62 "There is no student loan relief."

#63 "You will not be able to buy low and sell high."

#64 "Everybody lied to you, you cannot be whatever you want to be."

#65 "There is no employer who won't mess you over for the bottom line."

#66 "There is no high metabolism.



You can't eat like a Jughead anymore or you'll wind up looking like Ralphie May."

#67 "Unrequited love is indeed very real, and very painful."

#68 "Your boss doesn't actually understand what's going on he kind of just makes all of his decisions based on "this person sounds confident, so they probably know what they're doing" vs. "This person sounds unsure so I should tell them to look into whatever it is they are talking about more thoroughly". And that's pretty much their entire job."

#69 "The narrative that “good always triumphs over evil” is not true in real life the way it is in movies. Many villainous people are extremely successful and will likely never see any consequences for unethical/exploitative actions, even if those actions are technically illegal (especially if the person is wealthy / has a prestigious or powerful social circle).



Also: Money rules the world."

#70 "You are going to die. All of your friends, family, and beloved acquaintances will die."

#71 "That's really difficult to put into words, but it largely relates towards my expectations of other kids when they'd grow up to be adults. I think I thought the pettiness and cruelity I witnessed was something they'd grow out of, and for while into early adulthood I thought it was true, but in recent years, I've realized that for a very large percent of them, it's just been transfered to whatever they see as outside their tribe. Be it politics, religion, nationality, or smaller groups within.



Still, it's no reason to give up and join them. I still think we have the potential for a lot of good in the world."

#72 "That sometimes the right thing to do is obvious but society will punish you if you do it."

#73 "For me it was finding out those HGTV shows are all more or less staged."

#74 "The winners on The Price is Right can’t take the item home until they pay the sales tax. So if you are broke and win a car, you can’t even have the car. My world was shattered.



Edit- I have been schooled, people pay income tax not sales tax but in the state of California, that has to be paid before the contestants can take the items home."