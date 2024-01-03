ADVERTISEMENT

Whether your school years are long gone by now or you are still studying, I think most of us know what it means and how it feels to be picked last in gym class. If we don’t know the actual feeling as we may have never been in such a situation - well, it’s not hard to imagine. 

However, when you don’t need to avoid gym classes anymore, there appear to be many different situations that make you feel very similar. And unfortunately, there are a lot. For example, being one of two people who order a taxi and realizing that everyone else wants to go with that other person. Or finding out that your friends have a group chat in which you are not included. You understand the feeling.

Recently, one Reddit user popped the question online, asking folks to share what is the adult version of being picked last in gym class. The thread gained a lot of attention and different opinions, so scroll through and share your thoughts below!

More info: Reddit

#1

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being well liked but never reached out to.

If you don't keep up the effort, everyone just fades away.

minmidmax , Andrew Neel Report

#2

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class When you ask someone if they want to do something on a certain day and they go

“Yes but I’ll let you know if something else props up”

As in “I will but only as a last resort in case someone even better wants to hang out”

Mushroomc0wz , Liza Summer Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, in that case, never mind. Sheesh, find better acquaintances.

#3

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Finding out your co-workers are all going out for drinks that you are not invited to.

WandererOverFog , August de Richelieu Report

kimwimgoddess avatar
Otto Katz
Otto Katz
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's annoying is being with co-workers, and having them all talking about the party they were all at last night, that you were not invited to, and you are just finding about now.

View More Replies...
#4

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Not being in a group chat.

Mr-Ginny , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#5

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Basically you do something that everyone has a problem with for some reason and then someone else does the same thing and people are fine with it.

Gobo_Cat_7585 , Mikhail Nilov Report

#6

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class When the group chat goes silent after you suggest something.

PositiveEmo , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#7

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Watching people plan an event in the same room as you but not inviting you

__DVYN__ , fauxels Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sure makes it easier than coming up with an excuse as to why I can't attend.

#8

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being ignored in a conversation.

trymycourage , Keira Burton Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thereby making it easier, and more fun, to insert snarky comments.

#9

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Seeing everybody in the office return from a lunch outing you were never told about.

And the even worse flip side, arriving at the location for a group outing, and nobody else shows up because it was cancelled but nobody told you.

khendron , Redd F Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being part of a critical department in your company, but never getting invited when the rest of the company caters lunch. They sure don't hesitate to call when their equipment goes down.

#10

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class In a group chat everyone wishing the respective birthday girl "Happy Birthday" and forgetting yours three years in a row!

KaligirlinDe , Robert Anderson Report

#11

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being asked to take a group picture of the group that you had come with.

Either-Sherbert-8845 , Kampus Production Report

#12

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being invited to a party as an afterthought

Leela-Stone , Pavel Danilyuk Report

donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once got my older cousin to get some adult beverages for a party for a "friend" of mine. Set it up, got the order delivered to my place and he comes by to load it up in his car. We have a short conversation and he was on his way. The only real friend I had at the party asked why I wasn't there several hours later, well guess who was never invited. That one made me cry a little that night alone in my room. I was young and naive and was hoping at some point the invitation would come at some point.

View more comments
#13

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class being invited to a social event but not really being completely welcome. like, everyone is nice to you but it feels like it’s out of obligation.

junoinbloom91 , Antenna Report

#14

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Last resort friend because someone is bored and no one else will hang with them

every-one29 , Jarritos Mexican Soda Report

#15

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Having your tinder date leave the bar with someone else

PMmeyourboogers , cottonbro studio Report

#16

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Walking behind the group on the sidewalk because there’s no room for you to be next to them

bigredstl , Ron Lach Report

daftmosquito avatar
Daft Mosquito
Daft Mosquito
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you won't be one of those obnoxious idiots who walk four abreast on a narrow pavement.

#17

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class When your best friend mentions their best friend and it isn't you

According-News-5901 , Monstera Production Report

#18

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Bringing in some homemade treat for the office to share, and nobody eats it.

FalstaffsMind , Afif Ramdhasuma Report

#19

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Trying to share an idea in a work meeting but no one acknowledges that you’re trying to speak.

notstephanie , Athena Report

#20

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class No one laughing at your joke and someone repeats it and everyone laughs. Yeah pretty hurt about it lol

Spirited_Ad9924 , ELEVATE Report

#21

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class I went to my son’s Halloween class party last year and all the moms stood in the complete opposite corner of the room and I sat by myself the whole time. No one said a word to me and I’m not sure why. That one kinda stung.

Lvsucknuts69 , Maryland GovPics Report

#22

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Having two ubers to get somewhere, being someone who ordered one of the Uber, and everyone obviously wanting to ride with the other person.

Panda_Mon , Paul Hanaoka Report

#23

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Everyone knows about something important, and you're the last to find out.

Zhantae , Karolina Grabowska Report

#24

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Getting skipped when someone brings a birthday card for everyone to sign. Not just once, every time. I worked there long enough that I knew the birthday person way better than the person bringing around the card to be signed.

Then of course there is the "hey let's order pizza" day but they don't ask if you want to go in on it.

The best one is when someone tell you about something that happened and you were there and saw it yourself. You say I know I saw it. Their response "You were there?" Yes. I was standing right next to you.

Smile_Terrible , George Dolgikh Report

#25

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being turned down for a job you’re very qualified for and you can tell that it’s because they just don’t like your personality or style or don’t think you’ll fit in.

Clean-Frame-4625 , Christina @ wocintechchat.com Report

#26

Texting all your friends merry Christmas and not a single one of them texting it to you first.

True_Turnover_7578 Report

#27

Coworkers ordering lunch / coffee and not asking if you want anything.

DrRonnieJamesDO Report

#28

Out of all the people at work doing very little/ nothing at all, and being the only person to get a very s**t task, while the others have no tasks assigned. That's me.

ImperialZippo Report

#29

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Getting the mail and finding wedding invitations for all of your roommates, but not for you, for a friend you all knew from college the year before.

Varkain , Job Ferrari Report

#30

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Your supervisor quit

You weren’t considered for promotion because “something something HR says we’ve got to hire someone from outside”

You get asked to train the new hire to be your supervisor

mad_king_soup , JESHOOTS.COM Report

#31

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being given the day off on a big inspection day

Jiggly_dong , RDNE Stock project Report

#32

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Every year, my father and stepmother host Christmas dinner. We all get assigned something: appetizer, desert, sides, etc. I always get assigned cheese. I have never, in my entire life, enjoyed cheese. And I'm a pretty good cook (nothing special, but just sayin' I could put something together).

Every year, they give me f**king cheese. And they bring their own, so why bother even giving me cheese?

BananasPineapple05 , Waldemar Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Show up with a bottle of your favorite booze. Pour yourself a glass, smile, and say, "cheese!"

#33

34 Things That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Being Picked Last In Gym Class Being dared to go home, while playing Truth or Dare!

CaLM0509 , Harsh Gupta Report

#34

Going to the bathroom with the girls and then they leave you in there alone hahahahaha

bigredstl Report

