Recently, one Reddit user popped the question online, asking folks to share what is the adult version of being picked last in gym class. The thread gained a lot of attention and different opinions, so scroll through and share your thoughts below!

However, when you don’t need to avoid gym classes anymore, there appear to be many different situations that make you feel very similar. And unfortunately, there are a lot. For example, being one of two people who order a taxi and realizing that everyone else wants to go with that other person. Or finding out that your friends have a group chat in which you are not included. You understand the feeling.

Whether your school years are long gone by now or you are still studying, I think most of us know what it means and how it feels to be picked last in gym class. If we don’t know the actual feeling as we may have never been in such a situation - well, it’s not hard to imagine.

#1 Being well liked but never reached out to.



If you don't keep up the effort, everyone just fades away.

#2 When you ask someone if they want to do something on a certain day and they go



“Yes but I’ll let you know if something else props up”



As in “I will but only as a last resort in case someone even better wants to hang out”

#3 Finding out your co-workers are all going out for drinks that you are not invited to.

#4 Not being in a group chat.

#5 Basically you do something that everyone has a problem with for some reason and then someone else does the same thing and people are fine with it.

#6 When the group chat goes silent after you suggest something.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Watching people plan an event in the same room as you but not inviting you

#8 Being ignored in a conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Seeing everybody in the office return from a lunch outing you were never told about.



And the even worse flip side, arriving at the location for a group outing, and nobody else shows up because it was cancelled but nobody told you.

#10 In a group chat everyone wishing the respective birthday girl "Happy Birthday" and forgetting yours three years in a row!

#11 Being asked to take a group picture of the group that you had come with.

#12 Being invited to a party as an afterthought

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 being invited to a social event but not really being completely welcome. like, everyone is nice to you but it feels like it’s out of obligation.

#14 Last resort friend because someone is bored and no one else will hang with them

#15 Having your tinder date leave the bar with someone else

#16 Walking behind the group on the sidewalk because there’s no room for you to be next to them

#17 When your best friend mentions their best friend and it isn't you

#18 Bringing in some homemade treat for the office to share, and nobody eats it.

#19 Trying to share an idea in a work meeting but no one acknowledges that you’re trying to speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 No one laughing at your joke and someone repeats it and everyone laughs. Yeah pretty hurt about it lol

#21 I went to my son’s Halloween class party last year and all the moms stood in the complete opposite corner of the room and I sat by myself the whole time. No one said a word to me and I’m not sure why. That one kinda stung.

#22 Having two ubers to get somewhere, being someone who ordered one of the Uber, and everyone obviously wanting to ride with the other person.

#23 Everyone knows about something important, and you're the last to find out.

#24 Getting skipped when someone brings a birthday card for everyone to sign. Not just once, every time. I worked there long enough that I knew the birthday person way better than the person bringing around the card to be signed.



Then of course there is the "hey let's order pizza" day but they don't ask if you want to go in on it.



The best one is when someone tell you about something that happened and you were there and saw it yourself. You say I know I saw it. Their response "You were there?" Yes. I was standing right next to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Being turned down for a job you’re very qualified for and you can tell that it’s because they just don’t like your personality or style or don’t think you’ll fit in.

#26 Texting all your friends merry Christmas and not a single one of them texting it to you first.

#27 Coworkers ordering lunch / coffee and not asking if you want anything.

#28 Out of all the people at work doing very little/ nothing at all, and being the only person to get a very s**t task, while the others have no tasks assigned. That's me.

#29 Getting the mail and finding wedding invitations for all of your roommates, but not for you, for a friend you all knew from college the year before.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Your supervisor quit



You weren’t considered for promotion because “something something HR says we’ve got to hire someone from outside”



You get asked to train the new hire to be your supervisor

#31 Being given the day off on a big inspection day

#32 Every year, my father and stepmother host Christmas dinner. We all get assigned something: appetizer, desert, sides, etc. I always get assigned cheese. I have never, in my entire life, enjoyed cheese. And I'm a pretty good cook (nothing special, but just sayin' I could put something together).



Every year, they give me f**king cheese. And they bring their own, so why bother even giving me cheese?

#33 Being dared to go home, while playing Truth or Dare!