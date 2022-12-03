148 Animals That Sleep Wherever And However They Please
For humans, sleep is essential for overall health. It allows us to recharge, consolidate memories, and repair the body. Scientists think that animals need sleep for similar purposes.
After all, they are particularly vulnerable while enjoying it, so there must be considerable advantages that outweigh the risks, right?
While there are many mysteries surrounding sleep that we still can't solve, there's one certainty that nobody dares to doubt. Animals look absolutely adorable when they close their eyes to get some well-deserved rest.
To drive this point home, we decided to expand on one of our earlier publications and put together a new collection of pictures showing the quirky and sweet side of sleep. From dogs and cats to geckos and owls, continue scrolling to meet the gang.
Just Like A Human Relationship
Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, WA. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk
Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate The Sweetest Little Fox Sleeping On A Tree Stump In My Parents' Backyard
Time For A Nap
Where My Cat Sleeps When I'm Working From Home
Hugging In Their Sleep
Little Puppers Doing A Synchronized Sleep
Smol Criminal Taking A Nap
The Street Is Very Hot, So The Salesperson Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer
This Is How They Sleep! Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It
Funny Hedgehog Sleeping
Fox Sleeping On A Skylight
He Has The Weirdest Sleeping Positions
The Way She Sleeps
My Friend’s Sleeping Cat
Blep In Her Sleep
This Is Chata, The Munchkin. This Is How He Sleeps
My Boy Eddie Sleeping
Snow Owls Sleep Like They Have Necked 10 Double Whiskeys And Just Reached Their Bed
In Case You Need Something To Brighten Your Day, Here’s A Picture Of My Dog Sleeping
Moose Taking An Afternoon Nap In My Dad's Garden
I Caught Him Sleeping Like This In His Cat Tree
My Little Guy Likes Sleeping In His Succulent
My Mother Just Sent Me This Picture. She Just Woke Up And Had This Fella Sleeping Over Her Bed
In Under A Month She Went From Being Scared Of Everyone, To Sleeping With A Smile On Her Face Cuddling. Please Rescue
We’ve Had Her For 1 Week, And This Is How She Sleeps Now
He Sleeps
The Way My Cat Sleeps
How My New Kitten Likes To Sleep When I Am Using My Laptop
Found This Little Guy At The Bottom Of Our Garden. He Was In Bad Shape But He's Improving. The Hard Work Of Forming A Bond With Him Is Paying Off
This is him coming up to me today and sleeping next to me
One Of Our Ducks Rejected This Duckling And It Imprinted On Me Instead. It Hasn't Let Me Out Of It's Sight For The Two And A Half Days It's Been Alive
It tired itself out playing in the grass earlier and stretched out in my hand for a little nap