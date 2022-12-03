For humans, sleep is essential for overall health. It allows us to recharge, consolidate memories, and repair the body. Scientists think that animals need sleep for similar purposes.

After all, they are particularly vulnerable while enjoying it, so there must be considerable advantages that outweigh the risks, right?

While there are many mysteries surrounding sleep that we still can't solve, there's one certainty that nobody dares to doubt. Animals look absolutely adorable when they close their eyes to get some well-deserved rest.

To drive this point home, we decided to expand on one of our earlier publications and put together a new collection of pictures showing the quirky and sweet side of sleep. From dogs and cats to geckos and owls, continue scrolling to meet the gang.

Just Like A Human Relationship

Just Like A Human Relationship

#1
Oh. My. Gosh 😍😍😍

#2

Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, WA. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk

Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, WA. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk

#3

Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate The Sweetest Little Fox Sleeping On A Tree Stump In My Parents' Backyard

Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate The Sweetest Little Fox Sleeping On A Tree Stump In My Parents' Backyard

#4

Time For A Nap

Time For A Nap

#5

Where My Cat Sleeps When I'm Working From Home

Where My Cat Sleeps When I'm Working From Home

#6

Hugging In Their Sleep

Hugging In Their Sleep

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#6
Pure love, how gorgeous :)

3
3points
reply
#7

Little Puppers Doing A Synchronized Sleep

Little Puppers Doing A Synchronized Sleep

#8

Smol Criminal Taking A Nap

Smol Criminal Taking A Nap

#9

The Street Is Very Hot, So The Salesperson Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer

The Street Is Very Hot, So The Salesperson Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#9
I'll take 4 to go thanks :)

1
1point
reply
#10

This Is How They Sleep! Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It

This Is How They Sleep! Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It

#11

This Hood Is Good

This Hood Is Good

#12

Funny Hedgehog Sleeping

Funny Hedgehog Sleeping

#13

Fox Sleeping On A Skylight

Fox Sleeping On A Skylight

#14

He Has The Weirdest Sleeping Positions

He Has The Weirdest Sleeping Positions

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#14
Draw a chalk outline around him!

2
2points
reply
#15

The Way She Sleeps

The Way She Sleeps

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#15
She's so fluffy!❤️

1
1point
reply
#16

My Friend’s Sleeping Cat

My Friend's Sleeping Cat

#17

Blep In Her Sleep

Blep In Her Sleep

#18

This Is Chata, The Munchkin. This Is How He Sleeps

This Is Chata, The Munchkin. This Is How He Sleeps

#19

My Boy Eddie Sleeping

My Boy Eddie Sleeping

#20

Snow Owls Sleep Like They Have Necked 10 Double Whiskeys And Just Reached Their Bed

Snow Owls Sleep Like They Have Necked 10 Double Whiskeys And Just Reached Their Bed

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#20
Ah i'll tell my son i''ve found his spirit animal 😂

1
1point
#21

In Case You Need Something To Brighten Your Day, Here’s A Picture Of My Dog Sleeping

In Case You Need Something To Brighten Your Day, Here's A Picture Of My Dog Sleeping

#22

Moose Taking An Afternoon Nap In My Dad's Garden

Moose Taking An Afternoon Nap In My Dad's Garden

#23

I Caught Him Sleeping Like This In His Cat Tree

I Caught Him Sleeping Like This In His Cat Tree

#24

My Little Guy Likes Sleeping In His Succulent

My Little Guy Likes Sleeping In His Succulent

#25

My Mother Just Sent Me This Picture. She Just Woke Up And Had This Fella Sleeping Over Her Bed

My Mother Just Sent Me This Picture. She Just Woke Up And Had This Fella Sleeping Over Her Bed

Funhog
Funhog
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#25
HoverCat is hovering.

0
0points
#26

In Under A Month She Went From Being Scared Of Everyone, To Sleeping With A Smile On Her Face Cuddling. Please Rescue

In Under A Month She Went From Being Scared Of Everyone, To Sleeping With A Smile On Her Face Cuddling. Please Rescue

#27

We’ve Had Her For 1 Week, And This Is How She Sleeps Now

We've Had Her For 1 Week, And This Is How She Sleeps Now

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#27
I love this puppy and her shirt.

0
0points
#28

He Sleeps

He Sleeps

#29

The Way My Cat Sleeps

The Way My Cat Sleeps

#30

How My New Kitten Likes To Sleep When I Am Using My Laptop

How My New Kitten Likes To Sleep When I Am Using My Laptop

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#30
As it should be, and get used to it :)

0
0points
#31

Found This Little Guy At The Bottom Of Our Garden. He Was In Bad Shape But He's Improving. The Hard Work Of Forming A Bond With Him Is Paying Off

Found This Little Guy At The Bottom Of Our Garden. He Was In Bad Shape But He's Improving. The Hard Work Of Forming A Bond With Him Is Paying Off
This is him coming up to me today and sleeping next to me

This is him coming up to me today and sleeping next to me

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#31
so tiny, bless, how beautiful x

1
1point
reply
#32

One Of Our Ducks Rejected This Duckling And It Imprinted On Me Instead. It Hasn't Let Me Out Of It's Sight For The Two And A Half Days It's Been Alive

One Of Our Ducks Rejected This Duckling And It Imprinted On Me Instead. It Hasn't Let Me Out Of It's Sight For The Two And A Half Days It's Been Alive

It tired itself out playing in the grass earlier and stretched out in my hand for a little nap

#33

My Girlfriend Is Dog-Sitting With A Friend’s Dog. This Is How He Naps Apparently

My Girlfriend Is Dog-Sitting With A Friend's Dog. This Is How He Naps Apparently

#34

Foster Kitten Likes To Sleep In My Hand. I Have No Objections

Foster Kitten Likes To Sleep In My Hand. I Have No Objections

#35

Just A Little Nap

Just A Little Nap

#36

Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

#37

This Baby Duck Is Sleeping, So People Who Are Also Going To Sleep Good Night And Dream About Ducks

This Baby Duck Is Sleeping, So People Who Are Also Going To Sleep Good Night And Dream About Ducks

#38

These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs

These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs

#39

Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On A Window Ledge

Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On A Window Ledge

#40

The Shelter Made A Rule That These Siblings Had To Be Adopted Together Because They Were Inseparable. They Sleep Like This Every Night

The Shelter Made A Rule That These Siblings Had To Be Adopted Together Because They Were Inseparable. They Sleep Like This Every Night

#41

This Is My Dog’s Favorite Toy. He Refuses To Chew On It And He Sleeps With It Every Night

This Is My Dog's Favorite Toy. He Refuses To Chew On It And He Sleeps With It Every Night

#42

Frejya Only Sleeps In Derpy Positions

Frejya Only Sleeps In Derpy Positions

#43

My Deaf Dog Pinkman Has To Touch You While She Sleeps

My Deaf Dog Pinkman Has To Touch You While She Sleeps

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#43
Beautiful boopy nose xx

0
0points
#44

My 19-Year-Old Cat Sleeping With Her Childhood Toy

My 19-Year-Old Cat Sleeping With Her Childhood Toy

BogWitch
BogWitch
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#44
Please put a blanket on that sweet kitty…when they get that old they have a hard time staying warm.💕

0
0points
#45

First Time Cat Owner Here, I Can't Believe How Much My Kitten Theo Loves To Sleep

First Time Cat Owner Here, I Can't Believe How Much My Kitten Theo Loves To Sleep

#46

Circle Of Meow

Circle Of Meow

#47

My Significant Other Finally Allowed The Pup To Sleep In The Bed. I Don't Think I'll Ever Get My Half Of The Bed Back

My Significant Other Finally Allowed The Pup To Sleep In The Bed. I Don't Think I'll Ever Get My Half Of The Bed Back

#48

The Family Cat Likes To Sleep In My Pants

The Family Cat Likes To Sleep In My Pants

#49

Cousin's Dog Decided It Was Time To Sleep While Playing With My Shoe

Cousin's Dog Decided It Was Time To Sleep While Playing With My Shoe

#50

So I Caught My Cat Sleeping In This Position

So I Caught My Cat Sleeping In This Position

#51

My Girlfriend's Cat Sleeping On Top Of The Brooms In Her Family's Shop

My Girlfriend's Cat Sleeping On Top Of The Brooms In Her Family's Shop

#52

Two Months After I Got Him And Darwin Still Holds His Own Paws When He Sleeps

Two Months After I Got Him And Darwin Still Holds His Own Paws When He Sleeps

#53

A Boy And His Cow Napping At The Goshen Fair

A Boy And His Cow Napping At The Goshen Fair

#54

Excuse Me, Miss, May I Nap In Your Nest For A Bit? A Little Bird Followed Me From My Car

Excuse Me, Miss, May I Nap In Your Nest For A Bit? A Little Bird Followed Me From My Car

#55

He Barked At A Coffee Bean On The Floor For 10 Minutes And Is Now Ready For His "Nap Of Champions"

He Barked At A Coffee Bean On The Floor For 10 Minutes And Is Now Ready For His "Nap Of Champions"

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#55
Such a brave and good boi <3

0
0points
#56

Helsinki Napping - Cuteness Overload

Helsinki Napping - Cuteness Overload

#57

Our Vet’s Chonker Having A Fat Nap On The Reception Desk. Apparently This Is The Best Spot

Our Vet's Chonker Having A Fat Nap On The Reception Desk. Apparently This Is The Best Spot

#58

These 2 Stray Cats Are From The Same Litter And Absolutely Love To Sleep Together Outside My Apartment

These 2 Stray Cats Are From The Same Litter And Absolutely Love To Sleep Together Outside My Apartment

#59

Dog Sleeping In A Window Display In Turkey. Store Workers Let Him Stay The Whole Time Because It Was So Cold Outside

Dog Sleeping In A Window Display In Turkey. Store Workers Let Him Stay The Whole Time Because It Was So Cold Outside

#60

My Dog Sometimes Sleeps Like This

My Dog Sometimes Sleeps Like This

#61

My Cat Likes To Sleep In A Perfectly Straight Line

My Cat Likes To Sleep In A Perfectly Straight Line

#62

The Way My Dog Likes To Sleep On My Momma's Shoulder Fascinates Me

The Way My Dog Likes To Sleep On My Momma's Shoulder Fascinates Me

#63

All Tucked In

All Tucked In

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#63
Best Mom ever ..stunning pittie love 💗

0
0points
#64

My Deep Sleeping Pupper. The Cheerio Has Been There For 3 Minutes Now. How Long Will It Last? Stay Tuned

My Deep Sleeping Pupper. The Cheerio Has Been There For 3 Minutes Now. How Long Will It Last? Stay Tuned

#65

Who Even Sleeps Like This?

Who Even Sleeps Like This?

#66

I Think This Qualifies, He’s Napping

I Think This Qualifies, He's Napping

#67

Everybody's Got These Great Pictures Of Their People Sleeping With Their Pets And I'm Over Here Stuck With This Mess

Everybody's Got These Great Pictures Of Their People Sleeping With Their Pets And I'm Over Here Stuck With This Mess

#68

They Weren't Kidding

They Weren't Kidding

#69

Asked My Significant Other Why He Sleeps In The Guest Room Some Nights. He Sent Me This

Asked My Significant Other Why He Sleeps In The Guest Room Some Nights. He Sent Me This

#70

My Favorite Mouth Breather, Sleeping On His Favorite Memory Foam Pillow

My Favorite Mouth Breather, Sleeping On His Favorite Memory Foam Pillow

#71

This Is How I Sleep Meow

This Is How I Sleep Meow

#72

My Boss’ Dog Has Been Sleeping Like This For 15 Minutes Now

My Boss' Dog Has Been Sleeping Like This For 15 Minutes Now

#73

Rottie Likes To Sleep Like This

Rottie Likes To Sleep Like This