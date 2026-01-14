ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists don’t limit themselves to a single focus. Instead, they create work that is entertaining on the surface, but also thoughtful when the moment calls for it. Using humor, they show that they’re tuned in to the world around them, observing everyday life and commenting on current times in a relatable way.

One such creator is the cartoonist behind the Kicking Cones series. At first glance, the comics may seem innocent or even a little silly, but they often capture situations many of us can relate to. Scroll down to see some of the best strips by this artist – and let us know if you feel the same way.

More info: Instagram