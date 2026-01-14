ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists don’t limit themselves to a single focus. Instead, they create work that is entertaining on the surface, but also thoughtful when the moment calls for it. Using humor, they show that they’re tuned in to the world around them, observing everyday life and commenting on current times in a relatable way.

One such creator is the cartoonist behind the Kicking Cones series. At first glance, the comics may seem innocent or even a little silly, but they often capture situations many of us can relate to. Scroll down to see some of the best strips by this artist – and let us know if you feel the same way.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip by artist showing silly characters hired after pressing button to drain swamp, highlighting relatable comic art style.

kickingcones Report

15points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic illustration showing a penguin and dog in a silly, relatable scene about stealing hearts and saving money.

    kickingcones Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Comic panel featuring a penguin with a computer, illustrating funny and relatable moments from an artist-made comic series.

    kickingcones Report

    12points
    POST
    #4

    Comic panel by artist featuring a relatable penguin and dog with playful and silly dialogue about catcalling and dogcalling.

    kickingcones Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cute comic by artist shows two penguins on ice with fish below, blending silly and relatable moments in comic art style.

    kickingcones Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon mammoth watching a TV about DNA bringing mammoths back, part of artist made comics with relatable humor.

    kickingcones Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Two ghost birds having a humorous conversation about veganism next to gravestones in a relatable comic style.

    kickingcones Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Comic strip featuring penguins showing relatable moments from past years, part of artist made 36 comics with silly and relatable themes.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Penguin and spider comic strip showing a funny and relatable take on capitalism and selling art for profit.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Black and white comic panel shows a bird and cat with a box labeled 99% dust free in a relatable comic style.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Comic strip by artist featuring a penguin and horse in silly, relatable scenes with playful dialogue.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Comic strip featuring a hungry caterpillar eating various items, showcasing silly and relatable artist-made comics.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic strip showing adorable birds and a moon in a Halloween costume, highlighting artist made comics that are relatable and silly.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon penguins in a comic strip showing a pun about emotional cabbage, illustrating relatable comic humor.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip featuring a girl and squirrel in a humorous, relatable moment from artist made comics about silly everyday things.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon comic panels showing relatable and silly cactus and ghost characters in a humorous, artist-made comic style.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic strip featuring a penguin and cactus, showcasing silly and relatable moments in artist-made comics.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Comic strip by artist shows penguin talking to a bee with silly and relatable moments in colorful style.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Comic panels showing a relatable and silly moment between a dog sniffing and reacting to everyday objects.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Two penguins in a comic, one asks what's wrong while the other wears a unicorn hat and roller skates, showing relatable humor.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Comic panel featuring a penguin, cactus, and camel humorously discussing a giant straw breaking the camel’s back.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Comic panel featuring a relatable late bird character enjoying pizza, part of artist made silly and relatable comics.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Comic panels with penguins under a starry night sky illustrating relatable and silly moments in artist-made comics.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Comic panels featuring a groundhog illustrating silly and relatable moments in an artist made 36 comics series.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Comic strip by an artist showing a silly, relatable caterpillar transforming inside a cocoon with humorous butterfly comic.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Comic panel featuring a penguin in an igloo and a cactus discussing feelings, from an artist-made relatable comics series.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic panels showing a funny and relatable scene with a cartoon Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Grim Reaper.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Penguin cartoon in a comic by artist with silly and relatable themes, facing pier pressure to jump into water.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😅🤦‍♂️

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Two penguins in a comic sharing silly, relatable love quotes under the moon with a ladybug nearby.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Comic strip featuring a penguin and cactus with sailing ships, showcasing relatable and silly moments from artist-made comics.

    kickingcones Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Comic illustration of a penguin and robot with humorous text, part of artist made comics that are silly and relatable.

    kickingcones Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Illustration from artist-made comics featuring a one-eyed bear and monkey discussing honesty with humor.

    kickingcones Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Penguin and cactus characters in a comic strip illustrating silly and relatable moments about homework excuses.

    kickingcones Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Comic illustration of two birds at sunset, one holding a worm, the other enjoying pizza in a relatable moment.

    kickingcones Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Two penguins on icebergs in a comic style, one dressed warmly saying he's in a glorious burrito, showing artist made comics.

    kickingcones Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Comic featuring a penguin feeling confident but then humorously stampeded over by a group of deer, relatable comic art.

    kickingcones Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!