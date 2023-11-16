This Cat Who Looks Kinda Strange Due To Dwarfism Will Melt Your Heart
Surely, it can be stressful, both for the animal and the person, to go visit the vet, but St. Francis Hospital for Animals might be a place where every client is excited to go. Most certainly it’s because of one particular staff member whom everybody has come to love.
Ozzy, a tiny black cat diagnosed with a form of dwarfism called osteochondrodysplasia, was accidentally found and brought to the clinic. Emily, the hospital’s kennel/boarding manager, along with the staff, decided to adopt him. Now, Ozzy lives a comfortable life where all of his medical needs are taken care of for free, and he can enjoy his carefree days together with his bud, Yellow Cat.
Meet Ozzy, an adorable black cat with dwarfism
Ozzy’s condition stops him from growing to a full size and gives other distinguishing features that make him look sort of strange
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Ozzy was adopted by St. Francis Hospital for Animals after a couple accidentally found him on the street
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Nowadays, Ozzy and his bud Yellow Cat are the stars of the clinic and are deeply loved by the staff and clients
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
The clinic made an Instagram account dedicated to the two of them where they share cats causing all sorts of mischief
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Though Ozzy will never be able to jump as high as other cats or run as fast, he surely is loved for who he is
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Image credits: ozzythedwarfkitty
Ozzy is such a cute little guy. Love that tooth!
