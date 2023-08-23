ADHDinos is a webcomic about the daily struggles I (and many others) experience with ADHD. When I was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, I felt like I was on my own. I was then surprised to find such a massive and supportive online community where I was able to learn how to better navigate many of my problematic behaviors.

I am now glad to announce my first ever ADHDinos book: The Land Before Time Management is available worldwide on August 15th! I'll be attending Brisbane & Sydney Comicon this September so if you find yourself there come say hi!

