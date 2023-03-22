ADHDinos is a webcomic about the daily struggles I (and many others) experience with ADHD. I was recently diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and felt like I was on my own. I was then surprised to find such a massive and supportive online community where I was able to learn how to better navigate many of my problematic behaviors.

For more of my comics on Bored Panda, see part 1, part 2 and part 3.

More info: ADHDinos.com | Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

16points
ADHDinos
POST
View more comments

The comic actually started as a list of all the stuff I was struggling with (I guess it hasn't changed much in that sense). I figured it would be a little easier to address this stuff when it was on paper, so I've been writing them down since the night I was diagnosed with ADHD. Within a couple of days, I made the first comic, building it around the name ADHDinos, which I thought was really funny. That first comic talked about avoiding big tasks by completing small ones, something I had been doing for years.
#2

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

13points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like my brain, must be a dinosaur thing...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

11points
ADHDinos
POST
NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Borders are lame, reject borders, rejoice in no annoying black lines making the image stop blending in

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Since starting the comic, I've gotten into the habit of writing everything down. I have about 1600 notes at the moment (now sorted!). I counted last week, and I'm averaging about 7 per day. The problem is- it's a lot of jibberish. Sometimes I'll go back to an idea and have no clue what I was getting at. I've learned, however, that it's best to write everything down because some of this stuff is hard to articulate, and sometimes it takes a couple of tries to get right.
#4

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

11points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MOOOM, brain is summoning demons inside my head again!

2
2points
reply
#5

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

7points
ADHDinos
POST
NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then one day I do a week's worth of stuff

4
4points
reply
View more comments

I struggled with all of this stuff for a really long time... I still do, of course, but knowing that I'm not alone was a huge first step toward improving. For the first time in a really long time, I'm not too busy hating and berating myself to actually address the issues I'm facing. There really is no shame in struggling, nor is there shame in getting help when you need it. My progress hasn't been linear, but I can zoom out and see the general trend of improvement, which is really nice.
#6

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

6points
ADHDinos
POST
#7

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

6points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't relate... *quickly hides the huge ball pit*

2
2points
reply

If you like my work consider supporting me on Patreon, it's the best way to support the series! Every comic to date is available as a T-Shirt on my new website. "ADHDinos: The Land Before Time Management" will be available this spring!
#8

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

6points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But avoiding is so much more fun than doing that thing

1
1point
reply
#9

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

6points
ADHDinos
POST
#10

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

6points
ADHDinos
POST
#11

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

6points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give me the good news first. There are none? Oh well

1
1point
reply
#12

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

5points
ADHDinos
POST
#13

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

5points
ADHDinos
POST
View more comments
#14

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

5points
ADHDinos
POST
#15

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

5points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brain fog could be used for a set in a new Silent Hill movie

1
1point
reply
#16

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

4points
ADHDinos
POST
NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored panda is peak enjoyment

2
2points
reply
#17

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

4points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank God brains don't have a self destruct button. Just self destructive behavior 😌

1
1point
reply
#18

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

4points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to be confused with the Shamrocksaurus. It's from Ireland

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

4points
ADHDinos
POST
#20

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

4points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang live and all its 'consequences' *insert dino doing air quotation marks emoji here*

1
1point
reply
#21

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

3points
ADHDinos
POST
NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I literally can't remember lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

3points
ADHDinos
POST
NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me when I have a mountain of homework I had a month for and now only have 4 days for

1
1point
reply
#23

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

3points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanted to know what the new hyperfixation is, but it just reads 'new hyperfixation'

1
1point
reply
#24

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

3points
ADHDinos
POST
#25

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

3points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Social media is so not worth losing sleep over

1
1point
reply
#26

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

3points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just doing dino things; stampeding, tearing, screeching, you know...

1
1point
reply
#27

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

2points
ADHDinos
POST
#28

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

2points
ADHDinos
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's critically important to know how Parmesan is made

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

1point
ADHDinos
POST
#30

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

1point
ADHDinos
POST
#31

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

1point
ADHDinos
POST
#32

27 New Adhdinos Comics About The Adhd Experience In Adulthood

Report

0points
ADHDinos
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!