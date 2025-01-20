ADVERTISEMENT

Months after Adele told fans she wants a baby girl, social media users are speculating whether there is some happy news on the way.

A recent photograph of the singer during an outing with her partner, Rich Paul, sparked suspicions online.

Fans have been on high alert since the Someone Like You singer told the audience during her Las Vegas residency that she wants to have another baby.

“Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said onstage during the show last May. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

Image credits: Wally Skalij/Getty Images

Ever since the Grammy winner made the candid revelation, fans have been waiting, watching, and reading between the lines about a potential pregnancy announcement.

A recent photograph of Adele—wearing a yellow sweater while out with Paul—fueled baby rumors on social media.

“Genuine question. Ya’ll think she might be preggers? I’m having my suspicions,” one said, while another asked, “Baby on board?”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Is it possible she is already pregnant? Her face looks fuller than it did during her most recent photos…” read a third comment, to which another replied, “Hate to speculate but she’s definitely got a glow!”

One Redditor said, “She’d been saying she wanted another child so maybe she has been blessed! I love her cosy sweater.”

During the May show, during which Adele shared her desire to be a mother again, she said she wanted a “bossy little queen” to join her 11-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

“I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen,” she told her audience.

Image credits: adele

“She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

“With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” she asked her audience.

It was also during one of her concerts last year that she revealed she was getting married to Paul.

She made the confession after a fan cheekily asked her to marry them during a Munich concert.

Image credits: adele

“‘Will you marry me?’ I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t,” she told the fan.

The Rolling in the Deep singer went public with her romance with the sports agent in the summer of 2021.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she told Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

It’s the first time she “loved” herself and became “open to loving and being loved by someone else,” she told the talk show host.

Image credits: adele

“It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well,” she added.

Adele also gushed about him during an interview with British Vogue, saying, “He’s great. He’s so f—ng funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

Marriage rumors swirled around the couple after she referred to him as her “husband” in a conversation with a fan during her Las Vegas residency in 2023.

Paul, who is already a father to three children: Reonna, Richie, and Zane, also revealed that he was open to having more kids.

Image credits: adele

“If I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad,” he told E! News in June 2022.

Vowing to be a “more patient dad” when the next time comes, he added, “Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

“You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad,” he added.

Adele, who has spoken about motherhood over the years, has repeatedly asserted that she “definitely” wants to expand her family.

“I definitely want more kids,” she told Elle in 2022. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

She also said she loves “being a mom” to her son Angelo during a chat with BBC.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she said. “It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Admitting that motherhood has changed her in “every single way,” she added: “Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom.”

Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The Easy on Me singer admitted that her divorce from her ex-husband Konecki felt like she was choosing to “dismantle” their son’s life.

“I’m still not fully over it, of me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable,” she told CBS in 2021. “I don’t feel guilt, I just feel somewhat selfish sometimes. I know I am nearing my goal of finding my happiness.”

“I do love [Simon], but I’m not in love with him. Makes absolutely no sense for a 6-year-old,” she went on to say. “There were so many answers I just couldn’t give him because there aren’t any really that he would understand. But he sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we’re away together sometimes. Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We’re still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone.”

