While all actors are used to exposing themselves emotionally, some have taken it a step further by stripping down on camera.

Rather than feeling embarrassed by something that is not necessarily required by their profession—especially since many opt to cover their privates using prosthetics—some stars have described the experience as “freeing” and even “hilarious.”

Meanwhile, those who have not expressed a particular love for removing their clothes in public said they were willing to bare it all because it felt natural for their character’s story.

Read on to discover which 20 actors and actresses went full-frontal on screen.