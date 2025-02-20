20 Actors Who Refused Prosthetics And Let It All Hang Out On Screen
While all actors are used to exposing themselves emotionally, some have taken it a step further by stripping down on camera.
Rather than feeling embarrassed by something that is not necessarily required by their profession—especially since many opt to cover their privates using prosthetics—some stars have described the experience as “freeing” and even “hilarious.”
Meanwhile, those who have not expressed a particular love for removing their clothes in public said they were willing to bare it all because it felt natural for their character’s story.
Read on to discover which 20 actors and actresses went full-frontal on screen.
This post may include affiliate links.
Kit Harington
The Game of Thrones actor chose to forgo a prosthetic on the 2024 HBO drama series Industry.
When asked about the shift on TV from less revealing scenes featuring female actresses to more featuring male actors, Kit told Elle: “I think the swing back to looking at n*dity from the male perspective is actually a really good one.
“I’m currently in a play where I completely strip off and go full-frontal n*dity. And in Industry, I get pretty n*de as well. But it is my personal choice. And I think that’s what it comes down to: No actor should feel any pressure to do any n*dity."
He added: “I’m not one of those people who subscribe to the thought of, like, ‘Well, now it’s the men’s turn.’ But if the script deserves it, (...) it’s appropriate.”
Angelina Jolie
Angelina appeared topless in the romantic drama By the Sea, which she wrote and directed. The film premiered two years after she had undergone a preventive double mastectomy.
The Hollywood icon revealed that she felt tempted to cut some scenes from the film after deciding to star in it, including her bathtub scene.
“But I told myself, put all of that aside. Like, you can’t change or cut this scene because you’ve had a mastectomy, or because we’re married and people are going to analyze this or that,” she said in 2015. “That would be cheating.”
Bradley Cooper
The Oscar nominee went au naturel for a scene in the 2021 thriller Nightmare Alley.
In the Guillermo del Toro film, Bradley stars as Stan Carlisle, a carnival worker turned conman mentalist.
“Because the content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we’d be n*ked emotionally and soulfully," he told The Business.
His scene saw the 50-year-old actor bare his body during an intimate encounter in a bathtub with Toni Collette’s character, Zeena.
"I can still remember that day just [being] n*ked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day," he continued. "It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy."
Chris Pine
Chris addressed the public reaction from viewers who saw his privates in Netflix’s Outlaw King, where he plays 14th-century Scottish king Robert the Bruce.
He criticized the societal double standard regarding male and female bodies, saying, “Nobody would talk about it if it were a woman.
"Why? Because women are expected to do it and men aren't? Why aren't men expected to do it? Why haven't men done it before? Does it show vulnerability? Does it exhibit this vestigial, puritanical shame over the human body and human intimacy?"
Chris concluded: “I don't really give a s**t, quite honestly. I'm kind of embarrassed it actually has to be a thing to talk about."
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer chose a comedy, No Hard Feelings, to appear topless in front of the camera for the first time in her career.
Her loved ones couldn’t believe her decision. “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ I didn’t even have a second thought," she shared. "It was hilarious to me.
“We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional,” Jennifer said of her relationship with her co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman.
Barry Keoghan
In Saltburn, Barry’s character, Oliver, lets it all hang out during a three-minute celebratory dance sequence around his classmate’s estate.
“It’s so relatable, though, right? Let’s be honest. Dancing around in your own space and being silly, knowing that nobody’s watching, and moving your body in any sort of ways it wants to go. We’re at our truest and rawest point when we’re n*ked," the Irish actor told Vogue.
"When we’re alone, that facade drops. We get to see a glimpse of Oliver at his truest point. It’s a bit of a power thing as well. Then I’m like, 'Oh, s**t, what happens after that?' It’s just downwards."
Cooper Koch
Cooper portrayed Erik Menéndez, one of the two brothers jailed for murdering their parents in Ryan Murphy’s crime show Monsters.
The 28-year-old actor has confirmed that he didn’t use a prosthetic for his full-frontal scene.
"It is kind of shocking," he said about the attention he received for his revealing scene.
"I'm an actor, and I'm talking about doing a n*de scene in a TV show, and, yes, the TV show also has to do with s**ual abuse. Like, it's just sort of an unfortunate pairing that happened.
"I was comfortable doing it, and...we all have bodies and body parts, and it's just sort of, like, normal for me.”
Sebastian Stan
The Romanian actor stripped down for his role in the romance drama film Monday alongside Denise Gough.
"If it was truthful and made sense, then OK. Obviously trust was a big thing here,” Sebastian said of his revealing scenes in a 2021 interview with The Wrap.
“I knew we were trying to tell such an honest depiction of a relationship that we were going to be open to whatever that meant, as long as it remained truthful and made sense.”
Daniel Radcliffe
“It never really was an issue,” the Harry Potter actor said of his experience of performing in his birthday suit in the Broadway play Equus.
“I don’t know why, it probably should have been. I am terribly self-conscious.
“Although I remember I did look at my dad once and say, ‘Do you think I could wear pants?’”
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney, who filmed multiple topless scenes in the HBO show Euphoria, believes there’s a stigma against actresses who appear undressed in front of the camera.
While the star doesn’t regret her performance, she laments that viewers focus on her body rather than her acting skills.
“When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”
She added: “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got n*ked."
Michael Fassbender
Michael bared it all in a scene in Steve McQueen’s drama Shame. Since it was filmed in a short period of time, he didn’t have time to worry about exposing his privates to the world.
“We moved very fast. We shot it in 25 days, so I kind of had to get over it and get on with it,” the German-Irish actor shared.
Jesse Williams
Jesse wore nothing but his confidence on the Broadway stage when she portrayed Darren Lemming in the revival of Take Me Out.
“It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a body!” the Tony-nominated artist said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen ahead of his stage debut in 2022.
“I’ve learned in my minutes of theater, don’t try to read into it because it just creates more insecurity. I’m told it’s quite insane. It’s the first [time], so I’ve got nothing to compare it to and I won’t be scared of anything after this.”
Oscar Isaac
Though Oscar went full frontal in Scenes From a Marriage, he was unaware that everything would be included in the final cut of the film.
"I was surprised because I didn't know that was gonna happen," he shared on The View. "You get sent the stuff to look at and to be like, 'Okay, I'm fine with that.' But I saw it on a laptop, quite dark, and I didn't notice what was happening down there.
“It was a surprise when I started seeing all these [headlines] like, 'It's full frontal!' I'm like, 'No, what are you talking about?! And I saw it clear as day on the big TV there."
Lukas Gage
The 29-year-old star has a liberal attitude toward his body and isn’t embarrassed by others seeing him in his birthday suit.
"I guess I’m a little more European in my thoughts on n*dity right now. I’m not begging to take my clothes off, but I’m comfortable with it," the You and White Lotus actor told The Hollywood Reporter.
"I want to keep a sense of truthfulness, too. If there’s a scene where I’m having s*x with my boss, it’s gonna be pretty f***ing weird if I have clothes on.
“Those scenes are so mechanical in their filming anyways. There’s nothing s*xy about a director telling you you’re thrusting weird."
Alex Hassell
Alex went all natural for the Disney+ show Rivals, an adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, in which he plays British nobleman Rupert Campbell-Black.
“It was discussed how comfortable I was," the actor told Metro about the scene—a breezy game of tennis against Emily Attack’s character.
"Whether or not it would be me or prosthetics or digital. In the end, we just went for it. My hair’s dyed, I’ve got a fake tan and my eyelashes are curled, but apart from that, it’s all me."
Ewan Mitchell
Ewan, who plays Aemond Targaryen on House of the Dragon, told director Geeta Vasant Patel that he felt comfortable stripping down because it reflected his character’s personality.
“I said to him, ‘Let’s just go through the story. If you don’t feel comfortable being n*de, then you’re not going to be n*de,’” Geesa shared with Variety.
“We were both on the same page in that way. We started walking through, and he walked me through his character. He told me, 'That’s what [Aemond] would do.'”
Jason Segel
Jason said he “was not very uncomfortable” filming his full-frontal scene in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
In fact, the The How I Met Your Mother actor told Vulture he found the scene “hilarious” and admitted that he felt “really free.”
“You have to put it in the context that this was 2006, 2007, and this hadn’t been done before, in my recollection, where the main guy was going to be n*ked in the first five minutes of the movie,” he recalled.
“There was a creative idea behind it, it wasn’t just for shock value. I wanted it to be the most humiliating breakup of all time."
Alison Brie
In the 2023 rom-com Somebody I Used to Know, Alison’s character, Ally, streaks through a golf course.
Alison co-wrote the film with her husband, Dave Franco.
Speaking with People, she revealed that the scene was based on her own love of streaking. “I certainly had a penchant for it in my college years. I find it to be quite hilarious.
“It's so fun. It really makes me laugh. I always think it makes other people laugh. It's just one of my favorite things."
Halle Berry
The Golden Globe winner agreed to appear topless in Monster’s Ball because her co-star, Billy Bob Thornton, was also going au naturel.
The 2001 romantic drama film is notable for a highly explicit scene where Halle and Billy’s characters make love for the first time.
"We both agreed to be uninhibited with our bodies, so it wasn't just the woman who was being exposed, and we just said, 'Let's service these characters,’” Halle explained.
"It was four days before the end of shooting, so we knew who these people were, and we just went for it.”
James Mcavoy
James, who was in the buff in The Last King of Scotland, revealed that he actually enjoys stripping down for his work, more so in the theater than in a film studio.
“I like to get n*ked. I like being n*ked, I like being n*ked on stage, more than I like being n*ked on film,” the Scottish actor shared. “N*ked on film is not that fun, but n*ked on stage is really quite freeing.
“On stage there's nowhere to hide, you're completely vulnerable. When you're completely vulnerable, it can't get any worse, can it?"