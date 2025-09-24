Only True Movie Buffs Can Identify 30 Actors By Their Movies – Test Your Knowledge
Actors take on plenty of roles over the years, but only a few of them end up with an Oscar. Winning an Academy Award is the biggest deal in Hollywood. Some of those wins are unforgettable & well-deserved. Others you might not even remember happened.
This quiz is all about testing how well you know those moments. You’ll match actors to the movies they won awards for, pick out the roles that actually got them the trophy, and spot the stars who, surprisingly, never won at all. There are 30 questions in total.
Ready to see how many you get right? Let’s go!🏆
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Engin Akyurt
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
23
2