Only True Movie Buffs Can Identify 30 Actors By Their Movies – Test Your Knowledge

Actors take on plenty of roles over the years, but only a few of them end up with an Oscar. Winning an Academy Award is the biggest deal in Hollywood. Some of those wins are unforgettable & well-deserved. Others you might not even remember happened.

This quiz is all about testing how well you know those moments. You’ll match actors to the movies they won awards for, pick out the roles that actually got them the trophy, and spot the stars who, surprisingly, never won at all. There are 30 questions in total.

Ready to see how many you get right? Let’s go!🏆

Golden Academy Award statuette surrounded by colorful swirling smoke, symbolizing movie buffs and actor wins.

