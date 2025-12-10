ADVERTISEMENT

I am a photographer who has spent years chasing the beauty of the abandoned. I travel across the world with my camera searching for places where silence has replaced life. Empty hotels that once hosted glamorous nights. Theaters that entertained thousands are now swallowed by darkness. Hospitals where hope once lived are now left to crumble.

Every time I step into a forgotten building, I try to imagine its past. Who walked here? What laughter once filled these halls? What dreams were lost when the doors finally closed?

More info: Instagram | eleonoracosti.com