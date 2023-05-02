In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it's easy to forget that we are mere visitors in the grand scheme of our planet. But a Twitter account called 'When Humans Leave' is here to remind us of that uncanny fact.

With a simple yet profound bio that reads, "When Humans leave, Nature starts to take back," this account offers a captivating glimpse into the power of Mother Earth.

From forgotten cities swallowed up by lush greenery to crumbling structures enveloped by cascading vines, each post is a poignant testament to time and its ability to settle the score.

While the account's bio invites submissions, it remains an enigma who is behind this online project. However, it is affiliated with the UK-based @WowTerrifying group, known for their colorful collection of viral content.

So, go ahead and immerse yourself in these captivating wonders of nature's resurgence!

More info: Twitter