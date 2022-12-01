These Two Disabled Kittens Are Inseparable Siblings Who Were Found Homeless, Got Rescued, And Are Now Living A Healthy And Happy Life

Otter and his sister, Bunny, were discovered orphaned in Northern California by a kind-hearted woman who took them in and began caring for them.

Caroline Grace, the head of Baby Kitten Rescue, began treating them since they had many health risks. After they were healed, the focus shifted to their disabilities and assistance to their adaptation. Carolina will help them a permanent home where they will live together.

More info: Instagram | babykittenrescue.com

Caroline Grace found Bunny & Otter orphaned and took them in

Image credits: babykittenrescue

The kittens waited outside for mama cat to return, but sadly she never did, and they were left unhealthy and vulnerable

Image credits: babykittenrescue

She reached out to Baby Kitten Rescue once she noticed the kittens were missing limbs and needed bottle feeding

Image credits: babykittenrescue

This is big brother Otter

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Image credits: babykittenrescue

He was born with an especially rare congenital defect called ‘Meningoencephalocele’

Image credits: babykittenrescue

His skull never closed properly, leaving part of his brain protruding out of the hole in his skull

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Image credits: babykittenrescue

For his own safety, he wares a custom-made helmet to protect his brain

Image credits: babykittenrescue

This kitten is so used to wearing it now, he doesn’t try to scratch at it or pull it off

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Otter is an adventurer and enjoys exploring new places

Image credits: babykittenrescue

He loves to play, snuggle and relax, purring whenever possible

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Little Otter just had cutting-edge brain surgery to place his brain back into his skull and cover the opening with titanium mesh

Image credits: babykittenrescue

He’s doing very well, enthusiastically taking care of his sister

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Meet Bunny

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Bunny was born with congenital bilateral hemimelia, meaning she was born missing the biggest part of both of her front legs

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Image credits: babykittenrescue

The kitty has successfully adapted to her circumstances by moving on her back legs

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Her disability even taught Otter how to stand on his rear feet too

Image credits: babykittenrescue

There are several ramps dedicated for Bunny to get up onto the bed and couch, yet she jumps straight from the ground onto the bed or the couch

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Seems like she is living her best life with so much joy and confidence every day

Image credits: babykittenrescue

It has been incredible for Caroline Grace to see Bunny & Otter adapt to their disabilities so well

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Both Otter and Bunny love each other so much and are a bonded pair

Image credits: babykittenrescue

They snuggle together, groom each other, bird watch, and play together

Image credits: babykittenrescue

They are such an inspiration for how resilient, adaptable, and happy they are

Image credits: babykittenrescue

It makes Caroline’s heart burst with cheer and restores her faith in humanity to see people so in love with these two kittens with special needs

Image credits: babykittenrescue

Carolina promised to make sure that they are adopted together as a pair. She is very grateful for having the experience of foster parenting these 2 guys, saying: “They are so incredibly special to me and always will be.”