These Two Disabled Kittens Are Inseparable Siblings Who Were Found Homeless, Got Rescued, And Are Now Living A Healthy And Happy Life
Otter and his sister, Bunny, were discovered orphaned in Northern California by a kind-hearted woman who took them in and began caring for them.
Caroline Grace, the head of Baby Kitten Rescue, began treating them since they had many health risks. After they were healed, the focus shifted to their disabilities and assistance to their adaptation. Carolina will help them a permanent home where they will live together.
More info: Instagram | babykittenrescue.com
Caroline Grace found Bunny & Otter orphaned and took them in
Image credits: babykittenrescue
The kittens waited outside for mama cat to return, but sadly she never did, and they were left unhealthy and vulnerable
Image credits: babykittenrescue
She reached out to Baby Kitten Rescue once she noticed the kittens were missing limbs and needed bottle feeding
Image credits: babykittenrescue
This is big brother Otter
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Image credits: babykittenrescue
He was born with an especially rare congenital defect called ‘Meningoencephalocele’
Image credits: babykittenrescue
His skull never closed properly, leaving part of his brain protruding out of the hole in his skull
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Image credits: babykittenrescue
For his own safety, he wares a custom-made helmet to protect his brain
Image credits: babykittenrescue
This kitten is so used to wearing it now, he doesn’t try to scratch at it or pull it off
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Otter is an adventurer and enjoys exploring new places
Image credits: babykittenrescue
He loves to play, snuggle and relax, purring whenever possible
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Little Otter just had cutting-edge brain surgery to place his brain back into his skull and cover the opening with titanium mesh
Image credits: babykittenrescue
He’s doing very well, enthusiastically taking care of his sister
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Meet Bunny
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Bunny was born with congenital bilateral hemimelia, meaning she was born missing the biggest part of both of her front legs
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Image credits: babykittenrescue
The kitty has successfully adapted to her circumstances by moving on her back legs
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Her disability even taught Otter how to stand on his rear feet too
Image credits: babykittenrescue
There are several ramps dedicated for Bunny to get up onto the bed and couch, yet she jumps straight from the ground onto the bed or the couch
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Seems like she is living her best life with so much joy and confidence every day
Image credits: babykittenrescue
It has been incredible for Caroline Grace to see Bunny & Otter adapt to their disabilities so well
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Both Otter and Bunny love each other so much and are a bonded pair
Image credits: babykittenrescue
They snuggle together, groom each other, bird watch, and play together
Image credits: babykittenrescue
They are such an inspiration for how resilient, adaptable, and happy they are
Image credits: babykittenrescue
It makes Caroline’s heart burst with cheer and restores her faith in humanity to see people so in love with these two kittens with special needs
Image credits: babykittenrescue
Carolina promised to make sure that they are adopted together as a pair. She is very grateful for having the experience of foster parenting these 2 guys, saying: “They are so incredibly special to me and always will be.”
