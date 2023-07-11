Meet Biscuit – A Tiny Kitten Who Got A Second Chance After Being Saved By A Kind Woman

Cats are great. Humanity might not be building monuments for them, but every cat owner spends a ridiculous amount of money on their treats and fancy toys only for them to play with a cardboard box. But how does one acquire a cat? Well, there’s a universal cat distribution system which chooses you at the most random times. This TikTok user did not expect to get a cat when running errands, but the kitten decided it was time.

This TikTok user was just running errands when she heard a faint meowing

A tiny baby was faintly meowing under the bushes. Maci checked if the mommy cat was around – she wasn’t, the kitten was alone, so she rushed towards her.

“I called her, and she immediately ran to me,” Maci Raney said in a TikTok video she posted. The kitten must’ve felt relief when she realized her calls were being answered.

“I don’t know if that was the universe telling her that I was there to rescue her.”

The universal cat distribution system works in mysterious ways, but it brings the best results for both new owners and adorable kitties.

A tiny, barely visible kitten was crying in the bushes

When Maci called, she instantly ran up to her and asked for help

Maci Raney wasted no time and scooped up the kitten to bring her to safety. The little baby immediately relaxed in Raney’s hands. “Look, she’s making biscuits,” she gushed at her adorable new friend.

The tiny kitten, who was later given the name Biscuit, was in bad shape: matted eyes, dirt all over her beautiful fur coat, an infestation of fleas and parasites inside her tiny belly. It is not known how long she had been on her own – little kittens rarely make it without their mommies or kindhearted people like Maci.

When Raney brought Biscuit home, she gave her a flea bath – not the most pleasant but a necessary thing to do. She then started treating her eye infection whilst waiting for the scheduled vet appointment.

Maci was worried that she might’ve missed Biscuit’s siblings who were also in dire need of help, so the next day she rushed back to where she found the kitten but, luckily, there were no kittens there. Let’s hope they are all safe and healthy with their mama.

Maci took Biscuit to the vet for a check-up to ensure the tiny kitten was okay

Unfortunately, Biscuit’s tests came back positive for feline leukemia

On her second day with Maci, Biscuit showed just how much of a fighter she was – she was quickly recovering after her treatments and became a playful little kitten. TikTok users were asking for updates, worrying about the condition of the baby cat. Raney made a few updates, showing Biscuit’s progress.

But the joy was quickly overshadowed by bad news – during her vet appointment, Biscuit tested positive for feline leukemia (FeLV).

Feline leukemia is a devastating disease that affects a cat’s immune system and can cause cancer. As FeLV is a fatal disease, the vaccine against it is one of the most important ones the kittens get on their first trip to the vet.

FeLV is transmittable to other cats via saliva, so the carriers must be isolated from other cats. Maci was heartbroken over Biscuit’s diagnosis, as it complicated her plans to keep her. She has three other cats and didn’t want to put them in danger, so she asked her TikTok followers to recommend rescue shelters that take feline leukemia-positive cats.

Biscuit must’ve been born under a lucky star, because after some research and helpful advice from people who had encountered similar situations, Maci learned that young kittens can sometimes get false positives. It it due to babies still having their mom’s antibodies in their system.

On her follow-up appointment, it was confirmed that Biscuit is FeLV negative and can stay with her rescuer Maci. Yay for Biscuit!

Luckily, it was a false positive due to her still having her mom’s antibodies

Biscuit opened up and turned into a playful kitten who loves to roam around the farm

Now Biscuit is a part of a big family. She gets to roam around the farm as can be seen in TikTok updates that Maci regularly posts on her account.

“She loves to go outside and ‘help’ me with all of the chicken chores,” Raney said. Good on you, Biscuit, earning your living by helping your family by working on a farm. And, of course, making biscuits.

As the baby of the family, she takes on her duties of annoying her older siblings, especially her big sister, a shorthaired cat named Lola, who is her best friend in the world.

Maybe it was Lola who made a request to the cat distribution system?

Now healthy and surrounded by a loving family, Biscuit is growing quickly and doing cat things

Sleeping like a princess on the softest beds

Maci and Biscuit were lucky to have found each other. After Maci scooped a tiny fur ball out of some dirty bushes, she got herself a lifetime loyal companion who will never forget her act of kindness.

If you’re yet to encounter the wonders of the cat distribution system, you can check your local shelters – there are many wonderful kitties waiting for their fur-ever home and best friend to match their personalities.

It will be the best decision you’ll ever make, even if they cause some mischief.

Annoying her older siblings

Showing off her softest and cutest toe beans

Cats are amazing animals

A lot of people disregard cats, saying they are not loyal or don’t care about you. Cats are more introverted and they carefully choose who they become friends with. But once you earn their trust, they’ll fight anyone to protect you.

They are incredibly smart, so smart that some of them even run for office, like Stubbs, the long-term mayor of an Alaskan town.

Cats ease anxiety in their owners, purring calmingly or offering a lick of reassurance after a hard day.

Cats can also aid those who suffer from heart-related conditions, as they reduce heart rate and blood pressure.

And also, they are very very cute. Just look at this picture of Biscuit.

Let’s go and pet some cats today and while you’re at it, share stories about the cats you’ve encountered.

You can watch Biscuit’s rescue here:

