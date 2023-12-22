“The Balenciaga Of Pastry”: People Slam French Pastry Chef’s €95 “Snowman” Yule Log

ADVERTISEMENT

Just because it’s expensive doesn’t mean it’s the best; that goes for Christmas presents and treats too.

The internet has proven once again that they cannot be fooled into splurging an exorbitant amount of money on what they deem as ridiculous after a €95 ($ 104.85) snowman Yule log sold by a famous French pastry chef went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Cédric Grolet, a renowned pastry chef who works at the five-star luxury hotel Le Meurice in Paris, France, was slammed by French X users (formerly known as Twitter) upon unveiling his latest creation for the holiday season.

A €95 ($ 104.85) snowman Yule log sold by a famous French pastry chef went viral for all the wrong reasons

Image credits: stressbaking

Image credits: Cedric Grolet Opera

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old executive chef came out with the “bonhomme de neige” Yule log, which translates to “snowman”.

His original creation, which is made from coconut marshmallows, coconut icing, fresh mango pieces, coconut dacquoise, and coconut crusty paste, differs quite a bit from the traditional dessert, which is typically served in France and other French-speaking nations for Christmas.

Cédric Grolet, a renowned pastry chef who works at the five-star luxury hotel Le Meurice in Paris was slammed by French X users upon unveiling his latest creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Cedric Grolet Opera

Image credits: cedricgrolet

Yule logs, or “bûche de Noël”, are made of sponge cake and shaped to resemble an actual wooden log, formed in a sweet roulade. And as creative as Cédric’s version may be, francophones were not impressed, to say the very least.

“I’m dying of laughter, it is such a level of scam, you’d need to invent a new word for it,” a person wrote on X.

The snowman is made from coconut marshmallows, coconut icing, fresh mango pieces, coconut dacquoise, and coconut crusty paste

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cedricgrolet

The renowned celebrity chef posted a video showing how he prepares the impressive dessert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet)

Many people reacted to its price, as the log retails at €95, Cédric’s official website states. It also mentions that the snowman serves up to six people.

Another X user commented: “Even I am capable of doing better.”

Following the growing scrutiny on social media, journalist Hugo de Saint Phalle, from the French publication Le Point, decided to pay the whopping price tag for the controversial snowman.

As creative as the chef’s version may be, francophones were not impressed, to say the very least

Image credits: cedricgrolet

“It’s true that the poor lad doesn’t look in very good shape,” Hugo wrote upon unpacking the delicate figure.

“It’s kind of like the hidden son of the gingerbread man and Olaf from Frozen, stiff like a Playmobil, without eyes, a piece of raw carrot instead of a nose,” the writer stated.

Hugo continued: “Not very successful, frankly. We would almost feel affectionate for this little deformed being, rejected by all, like the Elephant Man. ‘I’m not a monster, I’m a Yule log!’ he’d shout at us if he wasn’t devoid of a mouth.”



ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m dying of laughter, it is such a level of scam, you’d need to invent a new word for it,” someone wrote on X

Image credits: cedricgrolet

The journalist went on to describe his experience tasting the festive pastry. He wrote: “Sliced ​​thin, he reveals several layers: crispy and coconut dacquoise at the bottom, fresh mango and mango coulis in the middle, coconut ganache and marshmallow on top.

“In the mouth, it’s refreshing, not too sweet. We are in the category of a fruity ‘rocher coco’, marked by a small touch of salt, which gives it relief.”

Cédric Grolet is known for his unique pastries

Image credits: cedricgrolet

According to the writer, the not-so-jolly snowman isn’t the pastry of the year, but it remains tasty and well-executed.

Hugo admitted that one shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, because the curious figure tasted better than its reputation.

However, he also stated that at €95, which is the average price for a log created by a chef with this kind of reputation, the snowman could’ve been better aesthetically.

ADVERTISEMENT

These reactions were translated from French to English, and were quite hilarious: