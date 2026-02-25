Harrowing 911 Audio Revealed After Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Tragically Lost Her Life
Shortly after the tragic passing of Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of comedian and actor Martin Short, new details have emerged surrounding her demise, as a harrowing 911 call has been released.
Katherine, who was 42 years old at the time of her passing on Monday, February 23, reportedly took her own life.
The 911 call shed more light on the final moments of the incident after a conversation between Los Angeles Fire Department dispatchers and first responders was released yesterday, February 24.
“There is no pain like losing a child. I am so sorry [Martin] and [his] family are going through this. My heart hurts for you,” sympathized one netizen.
Famed actor Martin Short’s adopted daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, was 42 when she reportedly took her own life earlier this week
Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
The tragic news was first reported by TMZ, which stated that on Monday evening, around 6:41 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at a Hollywood Hills residence in California.
At the time, Katherine’s identity was not publicly disclosed.
On Tuesday, February 24, Short and his family released a statement on the actor’s Facebook account confirming that Katherine had passed away.
Image credits: Frank ALBERTSON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The statement read, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.”
“Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”
In the wake of the tragedy, the Daily Mail reported that it had obtained the 911 call made from the Hollywood Hills home.
Image credits: Joan Adlen/Getty Images
According to the outlet, the dispatcher informed first responders in the recording that Katherine’s wound appeared to be “self-inflicted.”
The dispatcher also stated that the call was made by a person present in the house at the time of the tragedy who was “with the patient and [was] unable to enter the bedroom.”
While the identity of the caller remains unknown, authorities later confirmed that Katherine passed away from a firearm wound.
The 911 call made from Katherine’s Hollywood Hills home by an unidentified individual has now been publicly released
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
The Los Angeles County coroner ruled the cause of her passing as s**cide.
Social media was soon flooded with debate surrounding the mental health and well-being of celebrity children, with some users questioning whether the pressures associated with her professional background may have played a role.
Katherine, who was adopted by Martin and his late wife Nancy Dolman, was a licensed clinical social worker and mental health advocate based in Los Angeles.
One social media user wrote, “This completely breaks my heart as a s**cide survivor. My sincere condolences to you and your family. I struggle with depression and anxiety and understand how hard it is on the person struggling with mental health issues and their family.”
A second added, “I have never met any member of the Short family, just a parasocial faraway fan, and my heart is just breaking. I’m so sorry for your terrible loss. Please know that y’all have put such good out in the world that a total stranger is mourning with you tonight.”
“There are no words for the depth of this loss. Our family is devastated…” said the 75-year-old grieving father
Image credits: Martin Short
“So very, very sorry to hear of the loss of your daughter. Our daughter was a social worker, too. The kindest hearts are unfortunately always the most vulnerable,” commented a third user.
“I worry about all of our health professionals, and I hope someday they will have the resources and support THEY need so they don’t feel so alone. I don’t know what Katherine may have been going through, maybe there were other factors too; but that doesn’t mean she was any less lovely or loved. Sending hugs and prayers.”
Image credits: Martin Short
Others called for privacy for the Short family. One person wrote, “I can’t imagine losing a child but all do respect I can’t imagine being in the public eye and losing a child. I pray and hope u are given the privacy love and time to mourn your beautiful daughter.”
The 42-year-old, despite being the daughter of the Only Murders in the Building star, largely remained out of the public spotlight.
Katherine was one of the three adopted children of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010
Image credits: Martin Short
She was last seen publicly in December 2023, celebrating her birthday with Martin and several of his Hollywood friends, including Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Catherine O’Hara, Bo Welch, and Joni Mitchell at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.
Page Six also reported that several years prior to her passing, Katherine adopted a service dog named Joni to assist with her mental health.
On her now-deleted professional website, she had shared a photo of the dog alongside the caption, “Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years.”
Image credits: Martin Short
“Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don’t be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss,” Katherine added.
In addition to Katherine, Short and Dolman also adopted two sons, Oliver and Henry, before Dolman’s passing in 2010.
Social media users expressed sympathy, with one writing, “Mental Health is real and can touch any family even the wealthy. It doesn’t discriminate,” while another added, “It is heartbreaking when a parent outlives one of their children. Prayers out to you and your family at this time.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available:International Hotlines
