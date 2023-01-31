Vilnius is one of the prettiest cities in Europe and I love spending my days and nights walking through the streets and absorbing its unique vibe. This January I had a great opportunity to celebrate its 700th birthday.

The capital of Lithuania was first mentioned on the 25th of January 1323 by the Grand Duke of Lithuania - Gediminas. On this day, 700 years ago, the ruler and founder of Vilnius wrote a letter "to the people of the world" and invited them to settle in the new city he built on the hills by the river of Neris. This event I also recognized as the first attempt to cooperate between the last pagan state in Europe - Lithuania - and the medieval Christian world. The Gediminas letter was written in Latin with the help of a Christian monk, but Lithuania was officially baptized decades after founding Vilnius.

