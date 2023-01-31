I Visited Vilnius During Its 700th Birthday, And This Is How The Capital Of Lithuania Looked On This Special Day (23 Pics)
Vilnius is one of the prettiest cities in Europe and I love spending my days and nights walking through the streets and absorbing its unique vibe. This January I had a great opportunity to celebrate its 700th birthday.
The capital of Lithuania was first mentioned on the 25th of January 1323 by the Grand Duke of Lithuania - Gediminas. On this day, 700 years ago, the ruler and founder of Vilnius wrote a letter "to the people of the world" and invited them to settle in the new city he built on the hills by the river of Neris. This event I also recognized as the first attempt to cooperate between the last pagan state in Europe - Lithuania - and the medieval Christian world. The Gediminas letter was written in Latin with the help of a Christian monk, but Lithuania was officially baptized decades after founding Vilnius.
Vilnius' heritage and history are very fascinating and this year is going to be a long and special celebration party for the city, its citizens, and visiting tourists. I couldn't help but participate in the birthday of one of my favorite cities. The main motto of this year's anniversary is "Vilnius: 700 years young". The city is forward-looking and developing rapidly, but at the same time, it praises its heritage and rich history at its best.
While visiting Vilnius this year, you'll be able to participate in many festivals, cultural and educational events. You'll also experience how the old soul, enchanting architecture, and streets full of history work together in harmony with the modern, fresh, and vivid vibe of the city.
Take a look at how the Old Town of Vilnius, added in 1994 to the UNESCO World Heritage List, looked on the day of its 700th birthday and during the special Light Festival, turning Vilnius into a futuristic city.
Happy birthday, Vilnius, from your Polish neighbors!
Vilnius <3
Beautiful
