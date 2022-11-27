A young 5th-year student in architecture from Libya has discovered an inexpensive material to create amazing artwork. Ebtehal Salah uses a product like cardboard, which is discounted by many as a cheap material. By slicing through the cardboard, she has turned it into a 3D canvas and uses it to create art representing architecture.

Furthermore, she adds a huge amount of 3D texture to her pieces. This is achieved by cutting away portions of the surface to expose the ribbed interior. By adding a beautiful background to the building, she is depicting the building’s architectural integrity and visual texture.

