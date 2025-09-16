Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What A Nightmare!”: Plastic Surgeon Arrested After Mom’s Butt Lift Procedure Goes Horribly Wrong
Young woman standing in front of floral decorations and mirrors, related to plastic surgeon arrest after butt lift procedure gone wrong
Crime, Society

“What A Nightmare!”: Plastic Surgeon Arrested After Mom’s Butt Lift Procedure Goes Horribly Wrong

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A surgeon from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been arrested after a buttock procedure resulted in 28-year-old Marilha Menezes Antunes losing her life.

Marilha passed away on September 8 after a liposuction with a buttock lift, according to a report by local outlet G1.

The medical examiner’s report revealed a perforated kidney and internal bleeding.

Highlights
  • Surgeon José Emílio de Brito was arrested after a buttock procedure caused a 28-year-old mother to lose her life.
  • The patient, Marilha Menezes Antunes, passed away from a perforated kidney.
  • The Amacor clinic where the surgery occurred was shut down after investigators found expired medications and inadequate facilities.

José Emílio de Brito is facing at least 14 legal proceedings and has already been convicted of manslaughter in a previous case.

The surgeon had rented a room at the Amacor clinic in Campo Grande to perform the procedure. The clinic has since been shut down after investigators found it contained expired medications and lacked adequate facilities.

RELATED:

    Smiling woman posing by wooden wall, highlighting plastic surgeon arrest after mom's butt lift procedure goes wrong.

    Marilha Menezes Antunes, a mom from Brazil, lost her life after undergoing a liposuction with a buttock lift
    Smiling woman posing by wooden wall, highlighting plastic surgeon arrest after mom's butt lift procedure goes wrong.

    Image credits: Instagram/marilhamenezes

    José Emílio was responsible for the liposuction surgery that resulted in the passing of another patient in 2008. For that case, the doctor was sentenced in 2018 to two years and four months in prison for manslaughter. The sentence was later commuted to community service and a fine.

    In 2021, José Emílio was arrested by Consumer Protection Police (DECON) officers after irregularities were reported at a clinic where he worked. According to police, he attempted to bribe the officers at the time. The case is still ongoing, as per G1.

    Young woman in a black dress standing in front of a decorated table, related to plastic surgeon and butt lift procedure news.

    Young woman in a black dress standing in front of a decorated table, related to plastic surgeon and butt lift procedure news.

    Image credits: Instagram/marilhamenezes

    The doctor, who has been a plastic surgeon since 1976, reportedly contacted patients via social media and analyzed photos sent by his nursing assistant. The first time he saw his patients in person was the day of the surgery.

    Furthermore, according to reports, José Emílio administered the anesthesia himself during the procedures.

    Four of José Emílio’s former patients have been subpoenaed to testify in the latest case. Many report feeling embarrassed about speaking out, having experienced botched procedures while seeking to improve their self-esteem.

    The 28-year-old’s surgeon, José Emílio de Brito, has been arrested

    Group of people walking in a hospital hallway wearing matching shirts linked to a plastic surgeon arrested after a botched butt lift.

    Group of people walking in a hospital hallway wearing matching shirts linked to a plastic surgeon arrested after a botched butt lift.

    Image credits: G1

    Emergency Medical Services members, a former patient, and the victim’s father and sister were all interviewed as part of the investigation.

    “I’m very emotional, it’s been a week today,” said Léa Caroline Menezes, Marilha’s sister, after the arrest. “Wherever she is, let her know that justice will be served. And he won’t k*ll anyone else.”

    According to the sister, the surgeon tried to revive Marilha after the kidney perforation instead of transferring the 28-year-old to a larger hospital.

    Plastic surgeon in blue scrubs and mask performing butt lift procedure under bright surgical lights in operating room.

    Plastic surgeon in blue scrubs and mask performing butt lift procedure under bright surgical lights in operating room.

    Image credits: G1

    “He had my sister’s life in his hands. And instead of realizing that we were racing against time and trying to transfer her to a bigger hospital, or really facing the truth that we needed to get out of that operating room, he continued resuscitating her for 90 minutes,” said Léa.

    When the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, Léa called Emergency Medical Services. However, by the time they arrived, Marilha had succumbed to her injuries. 

    Marilha’s family paid tribute to the late mother when they appeared to testify at the Consumer Police Station, wearing T-shirts with her photo and name.

    The surgeon was facing over 10 lawsuits and had previously been convicted of manslaughter

    Plastic surgeon in navy scrubs and hairnet with arms crossed, related to mom's butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Plastic surgeon in navy scrubs and hairnet with arms crossed, related to mom's butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Image credits: G1

    “This doctor was recommended by a coworker from Campo Grande,” the sister said, adding that Marilha had done her research and felt confident about the surgery.

    “I asked if she was sure, and she said yes. She turned 28 on the 1st and took time off to have the surgery,” she added. According to Jovem Pan, the surgery cost approximately R$ 5,000 ($945).

    A young woman who had been treated at the Amacor clinic shortly before the tragedy testified that her surgery began before the anesthesia took effect, resulting in an extremely painful procedure.

    “He was forcing, forcing, forcing, and I was screaming, screaming, and thinking about (Marilha) Menezes, without being able to see her at any moment. Then, I said, ‘In a little more time you’re going to pierce me,'” expressed the patient, who chose not to reveal her name.

    Smiling woman with long hair wearing a gray blazer and black top, related to plastic surgeon arrested after butt lift procedure.

    Smiling woman with long hair wearing a gray blazer and black top, related to plastic surgeon arrested after butt lift procedure.

    Image credits: Instagram/marilhamenezes

    The woman said she tried to warn Marilha against undergoing the procedure at the clinic but was unable to speak to her.

    On Monday (September 15), the same day José Emílio was arrested, five procedures were scheduled at the clinic. The doctor had rented the space for 12 hours.

    After the arrest, the clinic issued a statement, saying, “The clinic deeply regrets the patient’s d*ath and expresses its solidarity with the family at this time of grief.

    “We would like to clarify that the physician responsible for the procedure was working independently, having merely rented the surgical center.

    “Prior to the rental, his credentials were verified with the CRM/CREMERJ (Regional Medical Council) and they were found to be in order.”

    Authorities have shut down the clinic where he rented a room to perform his surgeries

    Plastic surgeon escorted by police after mom's butt lift procedure goes horribly wrong outside residential building.

    Plastic surgeon escorted by police after mom's butt lift procedure goes horribly wrong outside residential building.

    Image credits: G1

    The clinic clarified that they didn’t provide medications or supplies for the procedure that took Marilha’s life, saying that those were “the exclusive responsibility of the doctor who rented the space.”

    Additionally, Amacor stated that the institution had recently been inspected by Anvisa, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, and obtained a “favorable report attesting to its compliance with current health regulations.”

    They added, “The clinic does not have any corporate or partnership relationship with the aforementioned doctor and continues to fully cooperate with the authorities to fully clarify the case. We reaffirm our commitment to ethics, legality and, above all, the safety of our patients.”

    Young woman smiling in a car seatbelt, related to plastic surgeon arrested after mom’s butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Young woman smiling in a car seatbelt, related to plastic surgeon arrested after mom’s butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Image credits: Instagram/marilhamenezes

    Marilha, an HR Management graduate, worked as an occupational safety technician for an airline at Galeão International Airport.

    She was the mother of a 6-year-old boy and lived on Governador Island in Rio’s North Zone.

    On social media, users reacted to the news by sending their condolences to the victim’s family, while also condemning the surgeon and societal beauty standards.

    “The price one pays for beauty is de*th,” one person wrote.

    “So young, a deeply sad loss,” said someone else, while a third  user added, “What a nightmare! Every day a young woman falls victim to butchers.”

    “Why was he still able to continue working?” one netizen said of the surgeon

    Comment text about the high cost of plastic surgery, highlighting expenses beyond anesthesia for a butt lift procedure.

    Comment text about the high cost of plastic surgery, highlighting expenses beyond anesthesia for a butt lift procedure.

    Comment warning about the risks of a plastic surgeon after a mom's butt lift procedure goes wrong.

    Comment warning about the risks of a plastic surgeon after a mom's butt lift procedure goes wrong.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a doctor involved in lawsuits related to a botched butt lift procedure.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a doctor involved in lawsuits related to a botched butt lift procedure.

    Comment expressing concern over a plastic surgeon's cheap butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Comment expressing concern over a plastic surgeon's cheap butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Patient sharing experience after plastic surgeon arrest following botched butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Patient sharing experience after plastic surgeon arrest following botched butt lift procedure gone wrong.

    Comment text discussing risks associated with expensive butt lift procedures after plastic surgeon arrest incident.

    Comment text discussing risks associated with expensive butt lift procedures after plastic surgeon arrest incident.

    Text expressing sympathy for a mother after a botched butt lift procedure by a plastic surgeon.

    Text expressing sympathy for a mother after a botched butt lift procedure by a plastic surgeon.

    Patient discussing a botched butt lift procedure and concerns about plastic surgeon malpractice and arrest.

    Patient discussing a botched butt lift procedure and concerns about plastic surgeon malpractice and arrest.

    Plastic surgeon arrested after mom's butt lift procedure goes horribly wrong, highlighting cosmetic surgery risks.

    Plastic surgeon arrested after mom's butt lift procedure goes horribly wrong, highlighting cosmetic surgery risks.

    Plastic surgeon arrested after botched butt lift procedure on a patient, highlighting risks of cosmetic surgery.

    Plastic surgeon arrested after botched butt lift procedure on a patient, highlighting risks of cosmetic surgery.

    Text message discussing a plastic surgeon and concerns about a mom's butt lift procedure going horribly wrong.

    Text message discussing a plastic surgeon and concerns about a mom's butt lift procedure going horribly wrong.

    Comment expressing concern about a plastic surgeon’s arrest after a mom’s butt lift procedure goes wrong.

    Comment expressing concern about a plastic surgeon’s arrest after a mom’s butt lift procedure goes wrong.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
