What Is ‘Scrotox’? Doctors Issue Warning Against Rising Cosmetic Trend Among Men

Once considered a niche treatment, scrotox, which involves the injection of Botox into the scrotum, is steadily moving into mainstream cosmetic discussions.

Google searches for the procedure have surged to more than 46,000, reflecting rising curiosity.

While many men pursue scrotox for cosmetic reasons, doctors warn that it isn’t without risks, with side effects ranging from common tenderness to rare but serious complications.

Men have varied reasons why they are turning to scrotox

According to Dr. Mike Tee, a senior doctor at Harley Street Skin Clinic, motivations for undergoing scrotox have shifted over time.

Before 2015, most patients pursued thetreatment for medical reasons.

Now, Dr. Tee stated that roughly 80% of men are “seeking an aesthetic result, rather than addressing a purely medical concern.”

Some wantsmoother skin, fewer wrinkles, or even a lower-hanging look, which is achieved by temporarily relaxing the scrotal muscles. For others, the appeal lies in confidence.

Much like facial Botox, scrotox, at least today, seems to be becoming a procedure that helps patients reduce insecurities and makes them feel better in their own skin.

For men dealing with physical conditions, however, the treatment can be more than cosmetic.

Scrotox can provide relief from hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes constant moisture and irritation, or from cremasteric muscle hyperactivity, which can lead to painful and involuntary contractions.

Dr. Tee shared his thoughts on the procedure withIndy100.

“In adult men, an overactive cremasteric muscle can cause involuntary and frequent tight contractions, which can be very painful.”

“Once again, both physical activity and sexual activity can be affected,” he said.

Men should be aware of the side effects of scrotox

Dr. Tee emphasized that Botox is generally safe when performed by a licensed professional in a clinical setting.

Still, as with allcosmetic procedures, there are risks. Common side effects include bruising, tenderness, and temporary sensitivity in the treated area.

Less common but concerning complications could include asymmetry, where one side hangs lower than the other, or excessive relaxation that alters the desired outcome.

In some cases, nearby muscle weakness can occur if the toxin spreads too far.

More rarely, patients may face allergic reactions such as dizziness, rash, or even anaphylaxis, according toLad Bible.

There is also the potential for urinary or sexual dysfunction if the injections penetrate too deeply.

Dr. Tee warned that these risks highlight the importance of choosing a qualified doctor for theprocedure, instead of just going for very affordable but potentially unregulated options.

These warnings highlighted an essential truth. While cosmetic procedures could be perceived as quick fixes, they carry risks that must be taken seriously.

Recovery from scrotox is usually quick, but aftercare matters

Despite the potential complications, most patients typically recover quickly from scrotox.

Dr. Tee explained that men can typically resume daily activities right away, though the first day or two after the procedure may be particularly sensitive.

He noted that patients who underwent the procedure should take it easy for about a day or two.

“Recovery is typically quick, with most patients returning to normal daily activities immediately after treatment.”

“There may be some tenderness and redness in the first 24 to 48 hours. I advise patients to avoid sexual activity, hot baths, or exercise during this time,” Dr. Tee said.

Comfortable clothing, hygiene, and general care are also key during the recovery window.

“It’s important to wear loose clothing, keep the area clean, and take general care for the following seven days.”

“Effects will begin to appear gradually, with full results visible between two and four weeks,” Dr. Tee stated.

A good number of netizens responded to the growing use of scrotox among men with some humor and surprise.

“People just need Brainox these days! The world has become a fool’s paradise,” one commenter wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Richard Devine MBBS, MSc, MRCGP (@doctordevine)

“It’s seriously so funny. I am a huge fan of doing whatever the hell you need to do, but this is so f*ckin next level,” wrote another.

“Sorry to break it, but it can not be beautified whatsoever,” another commenter joked.

Netizens shared their thoughts on scrotox on social media

