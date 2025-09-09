Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
What Is ‘Scrotox’? Doctors Issue Warning Against Rising Cosmetic Trend Among Men
Man in jeans and blue shirt holding hands over groin area, relating to Scrotox cosmetic trend among men.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

What Is ‘Scrotox’? Doctors Issue Warning Against Rising Cosmetic Trend Among Men

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Once considered a niche treatment, scrotox, which involves the injection of Botox into the scrotum, is steadily moving into mainstream cosmetic discussions. 

Google searches for the procedure have surged to more than 46,000, reflecting rising curiosity. 

While many men pursue scrotox for cosmetic reasons, doctors warn that it isn’t without risks, with side effects ranging from common tenderness to rare but serious complications.

  • A cosmetic procedure known as “scrotox” has gained popularity in recent years.
  • Men are turning to the treatment for both aesthetic and medical reasons.
  • Experts warn of possible side effects ranging from mild tenderness to rare allergic reactions.
    Men have varied reasons why they are turning to scrotox

    Man in blue shirt and jeans holding his hands over his groin area illustrating the cosmetic trend Scrotox among men.

    Image credits: 9nong/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    According to Dr. Mike Tee, a senior doctor at Harley Street Skin Clinic, motivations for undergoing scrotox have shifted over time. 

    Before 2015, most patients pursued thetreatment for medical reasons.

    Now, Dr. Tee stated that roughly 80% of men are “seeking an aesthetic result, rather than addressing a purely medical concern.” 

    Hand in white glove holding a syringe with needle, representing Scrotox cosmetic trend and medical warnings for men.

    Image credits: bonnontawat/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Some wantsmoother skin, fewer wrinkles, or even a lower-hanging look, which is achieved by temporarily relaxing the scrotal muscles. For others, the appeal lies in confidence. 

    Much like facial Botox, scrotox, at least today, seems to be becoming a procedure that helps patients reduce insecurities and makes them feel better in their own skin.

    For men dealing with physical conditions, however, the treatment can be more than cosmetic. 

    @doctoryoun Scrotox anyone? #learnontiktok#tiktokpartner#scrotox#botox#sizematters♬ Backroads – BLVKSHP

    Scrotox can provide relief from hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes constant moisture and irritation, or from cremasteric muscle hyperactivity, which can lead to painful and involuntary contractions. 

    Dr. Tee shared his thoughts on the procedure withIndy100

    “In adult men, an overactive cremasteric muscle can cause involuntary and frequent tight contractions, which can be very painful.”

    Comment on social media platform with username joannemclain6369, expressing surprise and calling something ouch in informal tone.

    “Once again, both physical activity and sexual activity can be affected,” he said.

    Men should be aware of the side effects of scrotox

    Dr. Tee emphasized that Botox is generally safe when performed by a licensed professional in a clinical setting. 

    Comment criticizing the cosmetic trend Scrotox, expressing strong disapproval and concern about its impact on the gene pool.

    Still, as with allcosmetic procedures, there are risks. Common side effects include bruising, tenderness, and temporary sensitivity in the treated area.

    Less common but concerning complications could include asymmetry, where one side hangs lower than the other, or excessive relaxation that alters the desired outcome. 

    In some cases, nearby muscle weakness can occur if the toxin spreads too far.

    Two hands holding white eggs against a yellow background representing the concept of Scrotox cosmetic trend among men.

    Image credits: bodnarphoto/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    More rarely, patients may face allergic reactions such as dizziness, rash, or even anaphylaxis, according toLad Bible

    There is also the potential for urinary or sexual dysfunction if the injections penetrate too deeply. 

    Dr. Tee warned that these risks highlight the importance of choosing a qualified doctor for theprocedure, instead of just going for very affordable but potentially unregulated options.

    Doctor with stethoscope discussing scrotox cosmetic trend with male patient in a clinical consultation setting.

    Image credits: Phushutter/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    These warnings highlighted an essential truth. While cosmetic procedures could be perceived as quick fixes, they carry risks that must be taken seriously.

    Recovery from scrotox is usually quick, but aftercare matters

    Despite the potential complications, most patients typically recover quickly from scrotox. 

    Man standing in bedroom, wearing blue pants and white shirt, holding his crotch area referring to scrotox cosmetic trend for men.

    Image credits: Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Dr. Tee explained that men can typically resume daily activities right away, though the first day or two after the procedure may be particularly sensitive. 

    He noted that patients who underwent the procedure should take it easy for about a day or two.

    “Recovery is typically quick, with most patients returning to normal daily activities immediately after treatment.”

    Text post from aestheticsbycourtney discussing patient inquiries about Scrotox, a growing cosmetic trend among men.

    “There may be some tenderness and redness in the first 24 to 48 hours. I advise patients to avoid sexual activity, hot baths, or exercise during this time,” Dr. Tee said.

    Comfortable clothing, hygiene, and general care are also key during the recovery window. 

    “It’s important to wear loose clothing, keep the area clean, and take general care for the following seven days.”

    User comment expressing concern and fear about scrotox, a rising cosmetic trend involving needles around sensitive areas.

    “Effects will begin to appear gradually, with full results visible between two and four weeks,” Dr. Tee stated.

    A good number of netizens responded to the growing use of scrotox among men with some humor and surprise.

    “People just need Brainox these days! The world has become a fool’s paradise,” one commenter wrote.

    “It’s seriously so funny. I am a huge fan of doing whatever the hell you need to do, but this is so f*ckin next level,” wrote another.

    “Sorry to break it, but it can not be beautified whatsoever,” another commenter joked.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on scrotox on social media

    Man receiving Scrotox cosmetic treatment in a clinical setting as doctors warn about the rising trend among men.

    Comment on social media questioning the smoothness of balls, related to the cosmetic trend scrotox among men.

    Text message on a white background discussing surprise about the cosmetic trend called Scrotox among men.

    Comment discussing potential impact of Scrotox and Botox on male fertility and temperature regulation of the scrotum.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing the cosmetic trend Scrotox and its impact on male attractiveness.

    Comment about lowering temperature and male infertility problems related to the rising cosmetic trend of Scrotox among men.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing aging in relation to the rising cosmetic trend of Scrotox among men.

    Man receiving Scrotox cosmetic injection from doctor in a clinical setting with medical equipment in the background.

    Man reading a warning about the rising cosmetic trend of Scrotox among men on a social media post.

    Man receiving cosmetic injection in chin area, highlighting the rising trend of Scrotox among men.

    Man receiving cosmetic injection treatment on face, highlighting rising trend and doctor warnings about Scrotox.

    Text comment on a white background discussing medical decisions related to Scrotox and aesthetics doctors’ advice for patients.

    Screenshot of online comment about Scrotox cosmetic trend for men, mentioning smooth appearance like eggs.

    User comment about Scrotox trend, expressing disbelief and preference for natural appearance, in a plain text format.

    Text saying this is not how you impress chicks, this is how you scare them away, highlighting concerns about scrotox among men.

    Comment from MaevaM asking if men anxious about having genitals altered discuss it with potential marriage partners, related to Scrotox trend.

    Man receiving Scrotox cosmetic injection from doctor wearing blue gloves in a clinical setting, highlighting rising men's trend.

    Comment discussing differences in cosmetic procedures and the rising trend of scrotox among men.

    Man receiving Scrotox cosmetic injection in a clinic, highlighting the rising trend of Scrotox among men and doctors’ warnings.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just, wow! The lengths these "alpha males" will go for their gender affirming care while simultaneously trying to remove other's rights to do so; predator eyes, shaved eyelashes, longer balls, Jesus Jorge Christmas. Very, very manly, I guess.

