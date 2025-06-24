“Like Bloated Elvis”: Tom Cruise Sparks Botox Rumors After Reuniting With Brad Pitt For ‘F1’ Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Cruise’s long-awaited reunion with Brad Pitt at the premiere for F1: The Movie in London should’ve been the talk of the town for nostalgic reasons. Instead the conversation shifted away from the star power on display, and onto Tom Cruise’s “altered” face.

“What happened to his face?” a user asked. “Tom, Hollywood called. They’re running out of Botox,” another added.

For many, the actor’s noticeably fuller cheeks and smoothed-over features are classic signs of what aesthetic experts call “pillow face”—a bloated, overfilled look caused by excessive dermal fillers.

RELATED:

Tom Cruise’s red carpet reunion with Brad Pitt led to many wondering if he had gone overboard with fillers

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The 62-year-old actor joined Pitt yesterday (June 23) at Cineworld London, Leicester Square to support the European premiere of F1, a racing film directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment was especially poignant given that Cruise and Pitt were originally set to star in a different racing drama—a high-octane retelling of Ford v Ferrari—before budget constraints forced the project to be canned.

The film ultimately went to Christian Bale and Matt Damon under James Mangold’s direction.

At the same time, the reunion marked the first time in 31 years the Interview With the Vampire co-stars posed together on a red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar India (@bazaarindia)

While Pitt premiered F1, Cruise is enjoying the success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which launched in May with a $200 million global debut, later pulling in over $540 million worldwide.

Share icon

Image credits: WeAreThePaxton

Share icon

Image credits: NewestNobodys

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruise’s success, however, appears to be clashing with the inevitability of age—an uncomfortable tension made more visible by his status as an action star who insists on doing his own stunts.

At 62, that image is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain—especially under the harsh scrutiny of modern cameras and internet sleuths.

Some believe the actor’s appearance is the result of “pillow face” a look created by excessive dermal filler use

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Cruise’s appearance reignited speculation that the actor may be relying on cosmetic interventions, namely dermal fillers and Botox, to keep time at bay. While these enhancements are commonplace in showbusiness, critics believe Cruise might have overdone them.

“Tom is starting to look like bloated Elvis,” a viewer wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros.

ADVERTISEMENT

While dermal fillers can restore volume and smooth wrinkles, too much product, especially when injected repeatedly over time, can distort facial proportions and erase natural contours.

According to an article by the Dermatology Associates of Rochester, the “pillow face” phenomenon occurs when a patient applies extra filler in areas of their face where they have previously injected.

Share icon

Image credits: F1

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, this layering effect creates an unnatural, bloated appearance—often erasing the natural contours of the face. What begins as a little smoothing here or an effort to erase a line there can spiral into a visibly overdone look.

Fillers can take anywhere from six months to two years to be absorbed by the body, depending on the type used, and other factors like individual metabolism.

Celebrities under public scrutiny at all times are under extra pressure to look “fresh” 24/7, which makes them prone to pushing the boundaries of cosmetic enhancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruise’s career remains as active as ever, with an honorary Oscar and the success of the latest Mission Impossible

Share icon

Image credits: F1

Despite online jabs and rumors, one thing is for certain—Cruise’s career is far from slowing down. In fact, the star is about to receive one of Hollywood’s highest honors: an Oscar.

Albeit, an honorary one.

Share icon

Image credits: Hoodies_Mag

Share icon

Image credits: Katecz

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Cruise will be presented with the award at the 2025 Governors Awards this November, recognizing his lifetime contributions to cinema.

The honorary Oscar, according to the Academy, celebrates his “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement,” citing not only his decades-spanning body of work but also his dedication to theatrical filmmaking and commitment to the stunt and production communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

The acknowledgement is a milestone for the actor, who, despite four Academy Awards nominations over the years, has never secured a competitive win.

While many of his fans viewed the award as a well-deserved prize, others considered it a consolation prize and wondered if he’s still in time to achieve a competitive one.

“Ditch the wig.” Netizens had plenty to say about Tom Cruise’s look

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT