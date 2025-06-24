Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Like Bloated Elvis”: Tom Cruise Sparks Botox Rumors After Reuniting With Brad Pitt For ‘F1’ Premiere
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt posing together at the F1 premiere, sparking Botox rumors about Tom Cruise.
Celebrities, News

“Like Bloated Elvis”: Tom Cruise Sparks Botox Rumors After Reuniting With Brad Pitt For ‘F1’ Premiere

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Cruise’s long-awaited reunion with Brad Pitt at the premiere for F1: The Movie in London should’ve been the talk of the town for nostalgic reasons. Instead the conversation shifted away from the star power on display, and onto Tom Cruise’s “altered” face.

What happened to his face?” a user asked. “Tom, Hollywood called. They’re running out of Botox,” another added.

For many, the actor’s noticeably fuller cheeks and smoothed-over features are classic signs of what aesthetic experts call “pillow face”—a bloated, overfilled look caused by excessive dermal fillers.

RELATED:

    Tom Cruise’s red carpet reunion with Brad Pitt led to many wondering if he had gone overboard with fillers

    Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at F1 premiere, sparking Botox rumors amid media buzz and fan discussions.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    The 62-year-old actor joined Pitt yesterday (June 23) at Cineworld London, Leicester Square to support the European premiere of F1, a racing film directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

    Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise at F1 premiere, sparking Tom Cruise botox rumors amid reunion with Brad Pitt.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The moment was especially poignant given that Cruise and Pitt were originally set to star in a different racing drama—a high-octane retelling of Ford v Ferrari—before budget constraints forced the project to be canned.

    The film ultimately went to Christian Bale and Matt Damon under James Mangold’s direction.

    At the same time, the reunion marked the first time in 31 years the Interview With the Vampire co-stars posed together on a red carpet.

    While Pitt premiered F1, Cruise is enjoying the success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which launched in May with a $200 million global debut, later pulling in over $540 million worldwide.

    Tweet by We Are The Paxton commenting that Tom Cruise is starting to look his age, sparking Botox rumors after F1 premiere with Brad Pitt.

    Image credits: WeAreThePaxton

    Tweet commenting on Tom Cruise, sparking Botox rumors, after reuniting with Brad Pitt for F1 premiere event.

    Image credits: NewestNobodys

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cruise’s success, however, appears to be clashing with the inevitability of age—an uncomfortable tension made more visible by his status as an action star who insists on doing his own stunts.

    At 62, that image is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain—especially under the harsh scrutiny of modern cameras and internet sleuths.

    Some believe the actor’s appearance is the result of “pillow face” a look created by excessive dermal filler use

    Two men dressed in vintage costumes engaged in an intense conversation under dim lighting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Cruise’s appearance reignited speculation that the actor may be relying on cosmetic interventions, namely dermal fillers and Botox, to keep time at bay. While these enhancements are commonplace in showbusiness, critics believe Cruise might have overdone them.

    “Tom is starting to look like bloated Elvis,” a viewer wrote.

    Two men dressed in ornate historical costumes, reflecting an 18th-century setting and style.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While dermal fillers can restore volume and smooth wrinkles, too much product, especially when injected repeatedly over time, can distort facial proportions and erase natural contours.

    According to an article by the Dermatology Associates of Rochester, the “pillow face” phenomenon occurs when a patient applies extra filler in areas of their face where they have previously injected.

    Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt posing at F1 movie premiere, sparking Botox rumors and celebrity reunion buzz.

    Image credits: F1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, this layering effect creates an unnatural, bloated appearance—often erasing the natural contours of the face. What begins as a little smoothing here or an effort to erase a line there can spiral into a visibly overdone look.

    Fillers can take anywhere from six months to two years to be absorbed by the body, depending on the type used, and other factors like individual metabolism.

    Celebrities under public scrutiny at all times are under extra pressure to look “fresh” 24/7, which makes them prone to pushing the boundaries of cosmetic enhancements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cruise’s career remains as active as ever, with an honorary Oscar and the success of the latest Mission Impossible

    Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt talking and smiling at the F1 premiere, sparking Botox rumors and media attention.

    Image credits: F1

    Despite online jabs and rumors, one thing is for certain—Cruise’s career is far from slowing down. In fact, the star is about to receive one of Hollywood’s highest honors: an Oscar.

    Albeit, an honorary one.

    Tweet from Hoodies Magazine questioning if a reunion between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt sparked Botox rumors at F1 premiere.

    Image credits: Hoodies_Mag

    Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at F1 premiere sparking botox rumors with bloated appearance and unusual body language.

    Image credits: Katecz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Cruise will be presented with the award at the 2025 Governors Awards this November, recognizing his lifetime contributions to cinema. 

    The honorary Oscar, according to the Academy, celebrates his “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement,” citing not only his decades-spanning body of work but also his dedication to theatrical filmmaking and commitment to the stunt and production communities.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

    The acknowledgement is a milestone for the actor, who, despite four Academy Awards nominations over the years, has never secured a competitive win.

    While many of his fans viewed the award as a well-deserved prize, others considered it a consolation prize and wondered if he’s still in time to achieve a competitive one.

    “Ditch the wig.” Netizens had plenty to say about Tom Cruise’s look

    Comment on social media post about Tom Cruise sparking Botox rumors after reuniting with Brad Pitt for F1 premiere.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post discussing Tom Cruise sparking botox rumors after reuniting with Brad Pitt for F1 premiere.

    Comment reading Time to let that grey hair grow in Tom, reacting to Tom Cruise botox rumors after F1 premiere with Brad Pitt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ashley George criticizing the age of actors, mentioning new hunks and calling two ancient.

    Comment on social media questioning Tom Cruise's face changes, sparking Botox rumors after F1 premiere reunion with Brad Pitt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Marcel Secours joking about Tom Cruise running out of Botox, referencing bloated appearance and Botox rumors.

    Comment on social media questioning Tom Cruise's face, sparking Botox rumors after F1 premiere with Brad Pitt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media stating Tom Cruise looks like bloated Elvis, sparking Botox rumors after F1 premiere with Brad Pitt.

    Comment about Tom Cruise sparking botox rumors after reuniting with Brad Pitt at F1 premiere displayed on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media thread discussing Tom Cruise sparking Botox rumors after reuniting with Brad Pitt at F1 premiere.

    Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at F1 premiere, sparking Botox rumors and comparisons to bloated Elvis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunion sparking botox rumors, mentioning bloated Elvis and hair appearance.

    Comment by Brian Gomez questioning if Brad Pitt looks unhappy next to Tom Cruise, sparking botox rumors and F1 premiere buzz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying old guys still playing a young mans part, reacting to Tom Cruise botox rumors after F1 premiere with Brad Pitt.

    Tom Cruise with a bloated face sparking botox rumors during F1 premiere reunion with Brad Pitt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at F1 premiere, sparking Botox rumors about Tom Cruise’s appearance.

    Comment by Kaz A. Parker discussing Tom Cruise hyping up other movies and stars, sparking Botox rumors after F1 premiere reunion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunion for F1 premiere sparking Botox rumors and comparisons to bloated Elvis.

    Comment on social media post about Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunion sparking Botox rumors at F1 premiere.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on Tom Cruise's appearance, addressing Botox rumors after F1 premiere reunion with Brad Pitt.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pressure on Tom to keep his leading man looks must be enormous. Who cares what he's done? Leave him alone. (Except keep the pressure on for him to leave the Scientology cult.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pressure on Tom to keep his leading man looks must be enormous. Who cares what he's done? Leave him alone. (Except keep the pressure on for him to leave the Scientology cult.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT