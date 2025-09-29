Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
See If You Can Survive All 26 Truth-Or-Lie Questions Without Being Fooled
Trivia card asking if Vikings wore horned helmets in a true or false quiz testing truth or lie questions.
Quizzes
Curiosities

See If You Can Survive All 26 Truth-Or-Lie Questions Without Being Fooled

Welcome back to another 2 truths and a lie quiz! In this quiz, we’ll put you to the test with 26 tricky statements. Some questions hide one truth, others contain two – and it’s your job to spot them.

From bizarre animal facts to wild history and space oddities, these aren’t your average trivia questions. Ready to separate the real from the ridiculous? Let’s go.

Check out Part 1 and Part 2 for more ‘2 Truths and a Lie’ trivia!

Check out Part 1 and Part 2 for more '2 Truths and a Lie' trivia!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Artist + Writer

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5. Select the truth: Ketchup was once sold as medicine Sugar doesn't decay teeth Pineapples grow on trees And this is when I quit. Sugar doesn't decay teeth. Bacteria growing in your mouth ćrap in your mouth and that ćrap decays your teeth. They prefer sticky food, or bready, starchy food, that sticks around for a while. Pure sugar just melts away and is gone too fast. I'm going to downvote this whole mess.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, whilst it's correct that neither grows on trees, please be aware that pineapples and potatoes are very different things...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missy_kennycorron avatar
    MK-C PHD
    MK-C PHD
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1. Rabbits are not birds!! It wasn’t birds that attacked Napoleon it was bunnies!!! 2. Potatoes are not the only vegetable that grows underground e.g., radishes, carrots, beets, yams??? This “quiz” is riddled with inaccuracy and falsehoods.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
