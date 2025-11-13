Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This 26-Question ‘Truth-Or-Lie’ Quiz Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew
Trivia quiz with a truth-or-lie question about Tom Hanks and Mr. Rogers in a colorful, playful design.
Quizzes
Curiosities

This 26-Question ‘Truth-Or-Lie’ Quiz Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Part 4 of ‘2 Truths And A Lie’!

In this quiz, some facts are totally true, while others are oddly wrong. The real challenge is: can you tell them apart?

This ‘Truth-or-Lie’ quiz is packed with lesser-known facts that will have you stumped…Unless you’re a true genius.

For example, can you pick the lie?

👉 Mr. Rogers and Tom Hanks are distant cousins

👉Tom Hanks once served as the president of PBS

👉Tom Hanks won back-to-back Oscars for Best Actor in the 1990s

Prove you can beat all 26 questions & see if everything you thought you knew is actually true. Let’s start the challenge 🚀

If you haven’t seen the others yet, you can catch up with Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Typewriter with a sheet of paper displaying the word truth, symbolizing a truth or lie quiz concept outdoors.

    Typewriter with a sheet of paper displaying the word truth, symbolizing a truth or lie quiz concept outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Markus Winkler

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean_g_hannan avatar
    Seán Hannan
    Seán Hannan
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got several of these wrong by forgetting whether I was supposed to pick a Truth or a Lie.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    evieheaven avatar
    Neb
    Neb
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is super confusing when questions randomly ask to choose truth or lie. I went down to half and stopped doing the test, as I 100% selected several wrong answers simply because the request changed from requesting to find the truth into request to find a lie.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sean_g_hannan avatar
    Seán Hannan
    Seán Hannan
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got several of these wrong by forgetting whether I was supposed to pick a Truth or a Lie.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    evieheaven avatar
    Neb
    Neb
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is super confusing when questions randomly ask to choose truth or lie. I went down to half and stopped doing the test, as I 100% selected several wrong answers simply because the request changed from requesting to find the truth into request to find a lie.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT