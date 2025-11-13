This 26-Question ‘Truth-Or-Lie’ Quiz Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Part 4 of ‘2 Truths And A Lie’!

In this quiz, some facts are totally true, while others are oddly wrong. The real challenge is: can you tell them apart?

This ‘Truth-or-Lie’ quiz is packed with lesser-known facts that will have you stumped…Unless you’re a true genius.

For example, can you pick the lie?

👉 Mr. Rogers and Tom Hanks are distant cousins

👉Tom Hanks once served as the president of PBS

👉Tom Hanks won back-to-back Oscars for Best Actor in the 1990s

Prove you can beat all 26 questions & see if everything you thought you knew is actually true. Let’s start the challenge 🚀

If you haven’t seen the others yet, you can catch up with Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Typewriter with a sheet of paper displaying the word truth, symbolizing a truth or lie quiz concept outdoors.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Markus Winkler