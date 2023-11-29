ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few things in life that feel like heaven: a freshly made bed, the first ice cream of the season, and cuddles from a dog. Dogs can make everything better, yet sadly, humans betray their four-legged friends. Gucci, an 11-year-old Chihuahua mix, was losing hope at the shelter until 100-year-old Johanna decided to open her heart and her home to the senior pup. Now, the pair is inseparable, and Johanna is convinced that he is the reason why she feels great at her age.

A shy senior dog was waiting for a second chance at the shelter and he was often overlooked and losing hope

Do you remember your childhood dreams? Mine was to adopt ten dogs and ten cats. I couldn’t wait to grow up so I could do it. As a child, Johanna Carrington had a similar dream. Sadly, growing up in an orphanage in war-torn Germany, this dream seemed almost impossible. But fate was kind to her and after she came to America, she was able to fulfill her wish to have a dog to call her own.

Throughout the years, she has given a home to numerous canines. At one point, she and her late husband had a small pack of eight Pekingese. That’s eight times more love! Unfortunately, dogs live very short lives compared to their humans and Johanna suffered many losses. She took the passing of her beloved Rocky particularly hard.

Those who have lost their pets know how cold and unwelcoming your own home can feel without the pitter patter of their feet, how the hair that used to annoy the heck out of you serves as a painful reminder that this tiny creature who took the biggest spot in your heart is now gone.

After the passing of her beloved dog, Johanna was feeling sad and lonely, secretly wishing for another friend to call her own

Johanna was depressed after the passing of Rocky and melancholy took over. Secretly, the centenarian wished for another friend to keep her company but was worried that due to her age, it was impossible. She talked to her daughter Debbie, who is also a dog lover, about rescuing a dog, but Debbie was worried that she didn’t have the mobility to care for a pooch.

Fortunately, in San Francisco, there is a very special shelter for very special dogs. They provide a “Seniors for Seniors” adoption program that matches elderly dogs with senior citizens so both can enjoy the benefits of companionship.

At Muttville Shelter, a reserved and shy Chihuahua named Gnocchi was waiting for a miracle. He was rescued from a hoarding situation, had no teeth, and was often overlooked by potential adopters. Now he knows that he was waiting for that very special person named Johanna.

“I knew that Johanna had to be a very special dog lover to be looking for her new furry friend ahead of her 101st birthday” the adoption coordinator shared

“When I first received Johanna’s adoption questionnaire, I was a bit surprised,” Alice Ensor, an adoption counselor, recalled in an interview. “100 years old is definitely a milestone in and of itself. We don’t often have a centenarian looking to bring home a new mutt. I knew that Johanna had to be a very special dog lover to be looking for her new furry friend ahead of her 101st birthday.”

Like any responsible owner, Johanna had thought a lot about taking on such a big responsibility. Her application was very thorough, detailing Johanna’s situation and providing evidence of the amazing support system she had. Her caregiver, kind-hearted Eddie, assured that he would take the pup on daily walks. Debbie would help too; she reassured the shelter workers that should Johanna pass before Gnocchi, she would take him in.

“We set up a virtual call where Johanna could see Gnocchi in a home setting, and it was love at first sight,” Alice said. “We processed the adoption the next day, and Debbie helped pick up and bring Gnocchi to his new mom. Debbie let us know that Gnocchi walked into the house and jumped right into Johanna’s lap.”

Johanna’s application was very thorough, detailing her situation, ensuring the shelter that she will get assistance from both her daughter and caretaker Eddie

As soon as they saw each other, it was love at first sight. Gucci jumped straight into Johanna’s lap

Little Gnocchi was renamed Gucci and began his new life as the spoiled prince of the house. “It was quiet and sad, and then Gucci brought joy into the house. Laughing about him running around and doing funny things, and then also him sleeping on her lap with her while she’s in her recliner or sleeping in her bed, it’s just making her very happy,” Debbie shared.

It’s been over a year since Johanna and Gucci became best of friends and the pair are spending their golden years in the comfort of each other’s company. People cannot believe that Johanna is about to turn 102 – she looks fantastic, smiling brightly thanks to her pooch. She attributes her years and health to life being surrounded by animals.

“He brings me so much joy! I love it when he sits on my lap and keeps me company. Having Gucci in my life has given me someone to love and care for, and that makes a big difference at my age,” Johanna shared in an interview with Muttville Shelter.

The pair have a settled routine. Every morning they come to the living room and chill in their favorite recliner. They watch the news and discuss the state of the world until the afternoon when Eddie takes Gucci for his daily walks. Although, as it turns out, he’s quite lazy. “He is spoiled rotten! He’s a couch potato who was a perfect match for my mom!”

“He brings me so much joy! Having Gucci in my life has given me someone to love and care for, and that makes a big difference at my age”

Hopefully, Johanna and Gucci have many more years together and this story will inspire others to consider a senior dog adoption

This story has a happy ending. Gucci went from being unwanted to the most precious being to his new mom. In return, Gucci gives the best cuddles to her, improving her health and mood. It is said that people who laugh a lot live longer – Gucci, with his antics, ensures that his beloved Johanna is always laughing. What a wonderful way to spend the golden years.

