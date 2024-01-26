ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like me, you wanted superpowers when you were a kid. If you’re also like me, you also told yourself that was just make-believe.

But what if it wasn’t?

As if straight out of an X-Men comic book, more and more people seem to be making headlines for their superhuman abilities these days. From super-memory to super-speed, many of these figures and their nature-defying superpowers have challenged what we know about science and the human body.

These 10 individuals would be shoo-ins for the Xavier Institute. Seemingly ordinary people, they’re capable of feats most of us would never have thought possible.