Single Mom Goes Undercover As Dad So Her Son Wouldn’t Miss ‘Donuts With Dad’ Day
Being a single parent isn’t easy, especially as you have to fill the shoes of both a mother and a father. But one mom went above and beyond the call of duty recently when she disguised herself as a man to attend her son’s “dads and donuts” day at school!
“When I became a single mom over 3 years ago I made a promise with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it meant going out of my comfort zone, to give my kids a “normal” life,” wrote Utah-based Whitney Kittrell on Facebook recently. and so when her kindergardener came home from Arrowhead Elementary School kindergarten class with an invite for “dads and donuts” day, she did the only thing she could: she threw on her best “dad outfit,” complete with false mustache, and accompanied her son to school! “I gathered up my best dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son. I was so embarrassed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying “this is my mom… she’s my dad too so I brought her!” Her post has since been liked almost 200k times and shared by over 100k people. Mom of the year? She’s certainly got our vote.
