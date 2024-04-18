"Embarrassing": Zendaya’s Reaction To The Question "Who’s The Best Kisser?" Has Internet Raging

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya found herself in an awkward spot after being asked by an interviewer to rate her co-stars’ kissing skills during the promotion of her new film, “Challengers.”

Flanked by her co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, Zendaya sat down for an interview on the Australian breakfast TV show called Sunrise when the unnerving question popped up.

What followed during the exchange was a moment that highlighted not just the camaraderie among the three performers but also the often intrusive nature of celebrity interviews.

When Channel 7’s Edwina Bartholomew asked her “who’s the best kisser,” an awkward pause filled the screen, and Zendaya grimaced visibly.

Mike managed to save the day by quickly stepping in and declaring that Josh was the better kissing, adding a dash of humor to the cringey moment.

“Josh,” Mike said, to which the Dune star replied, “Thank you.”

People online were not impressed by the question and thought Zendaya looked annoyed for a moment.

“Zendaya looked p*ssed off at that who’s the better kisser question. Way to ruin the moment lol,” one person reportedly commented, while another said, “Mike, it seems, recognized the lameness of said question and immediately said Josh. Love these three.”

Some criticized the question, with one saying, “Embarrassing. Grade 3 question.”

“Can we please be adults?!?” another wrote. “These are such juvenile questions to ask professionals. It’s giving teenage boy. Ask a serious question please. No one even cares what the answer is.”

In the movie “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya not only played the lead character but also produced the film.

Zendaya portrays the character Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, whose life takes a dramatic turn when her husband, a faltering tennis champion, must compete against his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. This gripping narrative of love and rivalry premieres on the big screen on April 26.

