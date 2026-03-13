Zach Braff Forced To Speak Out After Facing Truly Bizarre Accusation

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Actor and filmmaker Zach Braff unexpectedly found himself at the center of a strange internet rumor about his romantic lifeafter an old podcast clip resurfaced online on March 12, sparking widespread speculation.

The discussion involved an unnamed television actor and a piece of Hollywood gossip that many listeners initially found amusing.

Highlights A resurfaced podcast clip sparked a viral hunt for a "near A-list" TV actor who is allegedly in a romantic relationship with an AI chatbot.

Despite the mystery actor remaining unnamed, social media users quickly pinned the rumor on Zach Braff.

Braff took to Instagram to shut down the claims and confirmed he is definitely not dating a chatbot.

As soon as the clip began circulating on social media, Braff’s name started trending in comment sections and Reddit threads, prompting the actor to step in and shut down the bizarre claim eventually.

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A resurfaced podcast discussion about a mystery TV actor reignited online speculation

Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

The strange rumor originated during a December 2025 episode of the I Need You Guys podcast, hosted by Jenny Slate, Gabe Liedman, and TV writer Max Silvestri, with Kumail Nanjiani appearing as a guest.

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During the conversation, Silvestri shared a piece of Hollywood gossip claiming to have heard about a “well-known actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot.”

He described the unnamed actor as “as near A-list as TV can get you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Need You Guys (@ineedyouguysshow)

The hosts quickly reacted with surprise as the story unfolded, with Nanjiani asking how famous the actor actually was and whether the person was aware of how unusual the situation sounded.

“From my understanding, the little info I’ve heard is that there is a self-awareness,” Silvestri explained, adding that the actor’s attitude was essentially “sorry you’re not on board with the future.”

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The identity of the actor was never revealed publicly. Instead, Silvestri texted the name privately to the other hosts during the recording.

“Perfect, perfect, perfect,” Nanjiani said after reading it, while Slate responded, “Oh my God, this is not— we can’t put this on our podcast.”

Although the clip had circulated online at the time of recording, it gained traction months later.

As soon as the clip resurfaced, social media users tried guessing the mystery actor, and Zach Braff’s name kept appearing

Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

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Interest in the clip surged when the gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, reposted it, prompting a wave of speculation about the unnamed celebrity.

Across Reddit and Instagram comment sections, Braff’s name repeatedly appeared because he is widely known for his role as J.D. in Scrubs and is believed to currently be single.

Many commenters found the speculation amusing rather than convincing. “I believe him, but imagine having to reckon with the fact that hundreds of people heard this gossip and went ‘Zach Braff for sure,’” one user joked.

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Image credits: ABC Studios

Another wrote, “Poor Zach catching strays for no reason.”

Others suggested the rumor might have been exaggerated or misunderstood.

“The way Jenny and Kumail reacted, it kinda feels like it’s either a joke or someone who already isn’t taken seriously,” one commenter said.

Some people even suspected the entire situation might be connected to publicity or marketing.

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“This whole thing feels like an ad,” one user wrote, while another speculated, “This is just going to end up being some long-running bit to advertise an AI app.”

After his name began circulating online, Braff quickly addressed the rumor on his Instagram

Image credits: zachbraff/Instagram

On March 13, Braff responded directly on Instagram Stories to clear things up.

“I’m not dating a chatbot,” he wrote, adding, “I can’t believe I have to type these words.”

Braff also suggested a possible explanation for why the rumor might have spread.

“It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of Scrubs. Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me.”

He ended the message with a humorous sign-off, “Love, the guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all the gossip sites.”

Braff also posted screenshots of the podcast hosts and added a brief reminder about online discourse.

“I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people,” he wrote.

Despite Braff’s statement, people have been skipping human partners and dating AI

Image credits: zachbraff/Instagram

While Braff’s robotic romance was just a rumor, the shift toward digital intimacy is becoming a tangible reality.

In neighborhoods like Hell’s Kitchen, New York, the stigma is fading as platforms like EvaAI host “AI dating cafes.”

At these events, solo guests sit at candlelit tables with phones or tablets propped up where a human partner would typically be.

Image credits: Disney Plus UK

This trend is driven by a desire for low-pressure, rejection-free interaction. For many, the appeal lies in the total control over the relationship as there’s no ghosting, no mixed signals, and no social anxiety.

Whether used for romantic roleplay or as a practice partner, AI is moving from our pockets to the dinner table.

“I’d be so embarrassed if ppl believed I was dating a chatbot,” wrote one user