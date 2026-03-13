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Zach Braff Forced To Speak Out After Facing Truly Bizarre Accusation
Zach Braff in a navy blazer and striped shirt, posing at an event with autumn-colored background and HBO branding.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Zach Braff Forced To Speak Out After Facing Truly Bizarre Accusation

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Actor and filmmaker Zach Braff unexpectedly found himself at the center of a strange internet rumor about his romantic lifeafter an old podcast clip resurfaced online on March 12, sparking widespread speculation.

The discussion involved an unnamed television actor and a piece of Hollywood gossip that many listeners initially found amusing.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced podcast clip sparked a viral hunt for a "near A-list" TV actor who is allegedly in a romantic relationship with an AI chatbot.
  • Despite the mystery actor remaining unnamed, social media users quickly pinned the rumor on Zach Braff.
  • Braff took to Instagram to shut down the claims and confirmed he is definitely not dating a chatbot.

As soon as the clip began circulating on social media, Braff’s name started trending in comment sections and Reddit threads, prompting the actor to step in and shut down the bizarre claim eventually.

RELATED:

    A resurfaced podcast discussion about a mystery TV actor reignited online speculation

    Zach Braff in a navy blazer and striped shirt attending an HBO event with autumn-colored background.

    Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

    The strange rumor originated during a December 2025 episode of the I Need You Guys podcast, hosted by Jenny Slate, Gabe Liedman, and TV writer Max Silvestri, with Kumail Nanjiani appearing as a guest.

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    During the conversation, Silvestri shared a piece of Hollywood gossip claiming to have heard about a “well-known actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot.”

    He described the unnamed actor as “as near A-list as TV can get you.”

    The hosts quickly reacted with surprise as the story unfolded, with Nanjiani asking how famous the actor actually was and whether the person was aware of how unusual the situation sounded.

    “From my understanding, the little info I’ve heard is that there is a self-awareness,” Silvestri explained, adding that the actor’s attitude was essentially “sorry you’re not on board with the future.”

    Comment by Joshua Huntsinger reacting humorously to a bizarre accusation involving Zach Braff in an online discussion.

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    The identity of the actor was never revealed publicly. Instead, Silvestri texted the name privately to the other hosts during the recording.

    “Perfect, perfect, perfect,” Nanjiani said after reading it, while Slate responded, “Oh my God, this is not— we can’t put this on our podcast.”

    Although the clip had circulated online at the time of recording, it gained traction months later.

    As soon as the clip resurfaced, social media users tried guessing the mystery actor, and Zach Braff’s name kept appearing

    Zach Braff seated, speaking into a microphone during an interview, dressed in a brown jacket and navy shirt.

    Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

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    Interest in the clip surged when the gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, reposted it, prompting a wave of speculation about the unnamed celebrity.

    Across Reddit and Instagram comment sections, Braff’s name repeatedly appeared because he is widely known for his role as J.D. in Scrubs and is believed to currently be single.

    Many commenters found the speculation amusing rather than convincing. “I believe him, but imagine having to reckon with the fact that hundreds of people heard this gossip and went ‘Zach Braff for sure,’” one user joked.

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    Zach Braff in hospital scrubs with co-star on set, reacting to bizarre accusation in a medical drama scene.

    Image credits: ABC Studios

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously stating someone is dating a chat bot amid Zach Braff bizarre accusation.

    Social media comment from Caroline Gray reacting humorously to a bizarre Zach Braff accusation online.

    Another wrote, “Poor Zach catching strays for no reason.”

    Others suggested the rumor might have been exaggerated or misunderstood.

    “The way Jenny and Kumail reacted, it kinda feels like it’s either a joke or someone who already isn’t taken seriously,” one commenter said.

    Some people even suspected the entire situation might be connected to publicity or marketing.

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    “This whole thing feels like an ad,” one user wrote, while another speculated, “This is just going to end up being some long-running bit to advertise an AI app.”

    After his name began circulating online, Braff quickly addressed the rumor on his Instagram

    Zach Braff speaking into a microphone wearing headphones, addressing bizarre accusations about dating a chatbot.

    Image credits: zachbraff/Instagram

    On March 13, Braff responded directly on Instagram Stories to clear things up.

    “I’m not dating a chatbot,” he wrote, adding, “I can’t believe I have to type these words.”

    Braff also suggested a possible explanation for why the rumor might have spread.

    “It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of Scrubs. Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me.”

    He ended the message with a humorous sign-off, “Love, the guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all the gossip sites.”

    Braff also posted screenshots of the podcast hosts and added a brief reminder about online discourse.

    “I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people,” he wrote.

    Despite Braff’s statement, people have been skipping human partners and dating AI

    Two people wearing headphones having a video conversation about Zach Braff facing a bizarre accusation.

    Image credits: zachbraff/Instagram

    While Braff’s robotic romance was just a rumor, the shift toward digital intimacy is becoming a tangible reality.

    In neighborhoods like Hell’s Kitchen, New York, the stigma is fading as platforms like EvaAI host “AI dating cafes.”

    At these events, solo guests sit at candlelit tables with phones or tablets propped up where a human partner would typically be.

    Comment by Kristin Sendall with laughing emoji reacting to a bizarre Zach Braff accusation on a social media post.

    Zach Braff wearing a medical outfit with stethoscope, looking thoughtful in a clinical setting.

    Image credits: Disney Plus UK

    This trend is driven by a desire for low-pressure, rejection-free interaction. For many, the appeal lies in the total control over the relationship as there’s no ghosting, no mixed signals, and no social anxiety.

    Whether used for romantic roleplay or as a practice partner, AI is moving from our pockets to the dinner table.

    “I’d be so embarrassed if ppl believed I was dating a chatbot,” wrote one user

    Comment text on a white background referencing Zach Braff forced to speak out after bizarre accusation about dating a chatbot.

    Comment text on a white background about someone metaphorically walked-in-on, related to Zach Braff facing bizarre accusation.

    Comment text on white background by user kristaycreme expressing hope chatbot isn’t upset about Zach Braff denying their relationship on Instagram.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about age differences and falling in love with a chat bot related to Zach Braff bizarre accusation.

    Text comment from WholesaleBees questioning relationship status amid Zach Braff forced to speak out over bizarre accusation.

    Text post by user dot_dottie reading i have never been more convinced of his love for his chatbot on a white background.

    Text post from popculturescientist expressing disbelief at the bizarre Zach Braff accusation and public reaction.

    Text post by user snark_a_lark0 saying they'd be embarrassed if people believed they were dating a chatbot.

    Text message about a podcast discussing an unnamed actor linked to an AI girlfriend controversy.

    Comment from user Dust601 discussing Zach Braff responding to a bizarre AI bot dating rumor online.

    Screen capture of a forum post discussing a bizarre accusation related to Zach Braff amid reboot rumors and AI girlfriend talk.

    Comment discussing the bizarre accusation involving Zach Braff and its impact on perception and rumors.

    Comment expressing frustration about the internet community's behavior towards Zach Braff amid bizarre accusations.

    Commentary text about Zach Braff addressing a bizarre accusation involving dating an AI chatbot.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing Zach Braff amid bizarre accusations, mentioning Mandy Moore and Florence Pugh.

    Zach Braff looking serious during an interview, addressing a bizarre accusation in a candid setting.

    Commenter KimberlyWexlersFoot discussing baffling Zach Braff forced to speak out after bizarre accusation online.

    Comment discussing Zach Braff staying silent amid public controversy related to bizarre accusation online.

    Text post by ohsinboi stating The Scrubs revival just started dropping episodes so maybe it’s a publicity thing referencing Zach Braff bizarre accusation.

    Text post by user aly_cats_ expressing sympathy for Zach Braff addressing bizarre rumours about him on Conan.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is Zach Braff? Never mind, I'm old!

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    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I now remembered why I dumped BP for five months

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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is Zach Braff? Never mind, I'm old!

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    0points
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I now remembered why I dumped BP for five months

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