Scrubs Season 10 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch
Male actor in scrubs with stethoscope in a hospital setting, related to Scrubs season 10 episode 3 release information.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Scrubs Season 10 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch

Scrubs returned to television last week with a two-episode premiere. 

While its third episode is set to release soon, the premiere proved why the sitcom is so beloved by setting a new streaming record

According to reports, it attracted 11.4 million viewers in its first five days. As a result, it became ABC’s most-streamed comedy and most-streamed series premiere since January 2025.

After the record-breaking premiere, fans must be curious to find out what’s in store for J.D. and his friends in the third episode. 

Here is everything to know before watching Scrubs season 10 episode 3. 

    When does Scrubs season 10 episode 3 release?

    Scrubs season 10 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

    The revival will follow a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. The tenth season is expected to comprise nine episodes, making it the shortest installment of the sitcom yet.

    The initial episodes have received generally positive reviews. The reboot currently holds a critics’ score of 89% and an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

    Where to stream Scrubs season 10?

    The third episode will become available to stream on Hulu the day after it is broadcast on ABC. 

    The streaming service also houses all nine previous seasons of the sitcom, totaling 182 episodes. 

    A basic ad-supported subscription to the platform is priced at $11.99/month (or $119.99/year). Meanwhile, a premium subscription (without ads) costs $18.99/month.

    The third episode can be streamed for free by taking advantage of the 3-day free trial offered to new subscribers. Students can purchase the basic plan for just $1.99/month. 

    What to expect from Scrubs season 10 episode 3?

    The premiere episode saw John “J.D.” Dorian return to Sacred Heart Hospital and accept a new position. With Dr. Cox stepping down, J.D. is now the hospital’s new Chief of Medicine. 

    The first episode also revealed that J.D. is divorced from long-time love interest Elliot Reid, who continues to work at the hospital. 

    The third episode, titled My Rom-Com, will explore the aftermath of J.D.’s return as he adjusts to his new role. His personal relationship with Elliot could be further strained because of their new professional dynamic. 

    An official logline for the episode reads:

    “Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient, while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews. Meanwhile, Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons.”

    Fans are also likely to learn about Dr. Cox’s plans now that he has stepped down as the Chief of Medicine. His estranged relationship with his former wife, Jordan Sullivan, and children, Jack and Jennifer, could receive some screen time. 

    The reboot features Zach Braff (Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian), Sarah Chalke (Dr. Elliot Reid), and Donald Faison (Dr. Chris Turk) as part of the main cast. John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes also reprise their roles as Dr. Perry Cox and Nurse Carla Espinosa in a recurring capacity. 

