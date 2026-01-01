Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chevy Chase’s N-Word Scandal Resurfaces As ‘Community’ Actress Breaks Silence On New Documentary
Community actress in floral jacket and hoop earrings smiling at event on Chevy Chase N-Word scandal and new documentary
Chevy Chase’s N-Word Scandal Resurfaces As ‘Community’ Actress Breaks Silence On New Documentary

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Yvette Nicole Brown, known for her role as Shirley Bennett on NBC’s Community, has come forward with a statement after her name resurfaced in connection with former co-star Chevy Chase’s 2012 N-word scandal.

Her message, delivered through Instagram, arrived shortly after the release of the authorized documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not today (January 1), in which director Jay Chandrasekhar revisits the racial incident that ultimately resulted in Chase’s firing from the series.

Highlights
  • Yvette Nicole Brown issued a firm statement after being referenced in a new Chevy Chase documentary.
  • The feature revisited the events that led to Chase's departure from NBC's Community.
  • Brown dismissed the documentary as "reputation rehabilitation."

For Brown, the renewed attention resurrected a painful chapter of the show’s history, making it clear that she does not appreciate others attempting to speak on her behalf.

“These are things I’ve never spoken of publicly and perhaps never will,” Brown wrote.

    Yvette Nicole Brown responded to the release of Chevy Chase’s biographical documentary

    Community actress smiling at event, wearing colorful floral blazer, related to Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal discussion.

    Community actress smiling at event, wearing colorful floral blazer, related to Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal discussion.

    Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

    “Anyone currently speaking FOR or ABOUT me with perceived authority is speaking without EVER speaking to me about the things they claim to know about,” she added.

    “They actually don’t really know me at all.”

    Much of the revived scrutiny centers on recollections from filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar, a director known for Super Troopers who also helmed multiple episodes of Community, who detailed the events leading up to Chase’s firing.

    Older man wearing a white hat and red jacket smiling, related to Chevy Chase N-Word scandal and Community actress documentary.

    Older man wearing a white hat and red jacket smiling, related to Chevy Chase N-Word scandal and Community actress documentary.

    Image credits: Raymond Hall/Getty Images

    According to Chandrasekhar, tensions escalated during filming of a scene involving a “blackface” hand puppet for Chase’s character, Pierce Hawthorne.

    In a moment of frustration, Chase used the N-word while complaining about the dialogue. The Hollywood Reporter later clarified that although both Brown and Donald Glover were present, “The slur was not directed at them.”

    Cast of Community TV show posing in a classroom setting amid Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal resurfacing discussion.

    Cast of Community TV show posing in a classroom setting amid Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal resurfacing discussion.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty Images

    Chandrasekhar stated that Chase then said something to Brown specifically, which caused her to walk off set.

    Producers insisted that Chase apologize before she returned. Instead, Chandrasekhar said Chase attempted to justify himself by trying to pass off his remarks as humor.

    Chase departed Community following season 4 amid tense relationships with the cast and director

    After reporting of the “racial incident” leaked to the press, Chandrasekhar said Chase erupted in a breakdown so intense production had to be halted.

    “Who f***ed me over? My career is ruined. I’m ruined,” he reportedly shouted before storming off set for good.

    He never returned to filming and later departed the show following season 4, appearing only for a single episode in 2014.

    Comment praising a woman for standing up with tact and grace related to Chevy Chase's N-word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment praising a woman for standing up with tact and grace related to Chevy Chase's N-word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment by Phil Diaz on social media, stating everyone connected with the show hated him, related to Chevy Chase N-Word scandal.

    Comment by Phil Diaz on social media, stating everyone connected with the show hated him, related to Chevy Chase N-Word scandal.

    The documentary also revisited Chase’s long troubled working relationship with Community creator Dan Harmon.

    It culminated in a wrap party incident where, according to multiple accounts, Harmon encouraged attendees to shout “F*** you, Chevy.”

    In response, Chase left Harmon a profanity filled voicemail that leaked publicly.

    Chevy Chase and Community actress in a classroom scene amid Chevy Chase N-Word scandal discussion and new documentary response.

    Chevy Chase and Community actress in a classroom scene amid Chevy Chase N-Word scandal discussion and new documentary response.

    Image credits: Community

    Chase’s daughter Caley also described how painful it was to witness that chant.

    “I’m there, he’s showing his daughter, like, ‘This is the show I did,’ and we walk in to ‘F*** you, Chevy.’ That’s rough. And mean,” she said.

    Brown dismissed the documentary as an exercise in what she described as “reputation rehabilitation”

    Two actors from Community sitting in bleachers, relating to Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal and new documentary.

    Two actors from Community sitting in bleachers, relating to Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal and new documentary.

    Image credits: NBC

    Brown has made clear that she will not take part in dissecting or reviving one of the ugliest moments in Community history.

    “They also have no knowledge of my relationship with anyone I’ve worked with and cannot credibly speak on any current or previous issues,” she added, telling her fans interested in watching the documentary to take everything with a grain of salt.

    “Beyond that truth, if I have something to say, I have NO problem saying it,” she continued.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal and the impact of a new documentary.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal and the impact of a new documentary.

    Comment by user Dave Devereaux discussing why Chevy Chase is seldom included in tributes or reunions.

    Comment by user Dave Devereaux discussing why Chevy Chase is seldom included in tributes or reunions.

    Community actress wearing hoop earrings and an olive green top discusses Chevy Chase N-Word scandal in documentary.

    Community actress wearing hoop earrings and an olive green top discusses Chevy Chase N-Word scandal in documentary.

    Image credits: yvettenicolebrown/Instagram

    “I’ve never had a problem speaking up and out with my whole chest when it is warranted or when I think it will change a wayward mind or some disgusting behavior.”

    She concluded with a final warning to those who chose to take part in the documentary. 

    “They need to own fully what they alone have done without placing blame or looking for scapegoats,” she added. “Don’t smear any of that mess over here for clout or reputation rehabilitation.”

    Chase did not mention Brown by name in I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, but the documentary’s choice to highlight the confrontation has dragged her into the spotlight all the same.

    “I hate that this all had to be said,” she wrote. “I will not be saying another word about any of this mess.”

    “Creep.” Netizens shared their thoughts about Chevy Chase on social media

    User comment on social media discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal amid new documentary controversy.

    User comment on social media discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal amid new documentary controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chevy Chase amid N-Word scandal resurfacing and Community actress addressing new documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chevy Chase amid N-Word scandal resurfacing and Community actress addressing new documentary.

    Comment by Emily Grice criticizing Chevy Chase amid N-Word scandal resurfacing and Community actress reacting to new documentary.

    Comment by Emily Grice criticizing Chevy Chase amid N-Word scandal resurfacing and Community actress reacting to new documentary.

    Facebook comment criticizing Chevy Chase, mentioning his alleged racist behavior amid N-Word scandal resurfacing.

    Facebook comment criticizing Chevy Chase, mentioning his alleged racist behavior amid N-Word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment by Keith Widdersheim referencing Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal in a social media post.

    Comment by Keith Widdersheim referencing Chevy Chase's N-Word scandal in a social media post.

    Text message screenshot showing a conversation where one person says shut up and calls someone an awful man.

    Text message screenshot showing a conversation where one person says shut up and calls someone an awful man.

    Aida Carboni commenting on Chevy Chase’s N-Word scandal resurfacing, reflecting on his bitter life and stardom struggles.

    Aida Carboni commenting on Chevy Chase’s N-Word scandal resurfacing, reflecting on his bitter life and stardom struggles.

    Commenter Stephen Sullivan responding to Chevy Chase's N-word scandal in a social media thread about the new documentary.

    Commenter Stephen Sullivan responding to Chevy Chase's N-word scandal in a social media thread about the new documentary.

    Comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and Community actress breaking silence on new documentary.

    Comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and Community actress breaking silence on new documentary.

    User comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and 'Community' actress reacting to new documentary controversy.

    User comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and 'Community' actress reacting to new documentary controversy.

    Comment by Jaylene Gould discussing Chevy Chase's behavior and the controversy around his language on set.

    Comment by Jaylene Gould discussing Chevy Chase's behavior and the controversy around his language on set.

    Comment from Cody Meyers expressing disbelief that Chevy Chase is considered a nice guy amid N-Word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment from Cody Meyers expressing disbelief that Chevy Chase is considered a nice guy amid N-Word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and its impact on his role in the TV industry and new generation opinions.

    Comment discussing Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and its impact on his role in the TV industry and new generation opinions.

    Facebook comment by Daniel Christlieb discussing reactions related to Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and Community actress response.

    Facebook comment by Daniel Christlieb discussing reactions related to Chevy Chase's N-word scandal and Community actress response.

    Comment by Danny Reyna discussing Chevy Chase's personality amid the Chevy Chase n-word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment by Danny Reyna discussing Chevy Chase's personality amid the Chevy Chase n-word scandal resurfacing.

    Comment from Audrey Adamson on Chevy Chase scandal, discussing director's silence and actress's choice to not speak on incident.

    Comment from Audrey Adamson on Chevy Chase scandal, discussing director's silence and actress's choice to not speak on incident.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

