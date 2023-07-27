Guy Snaps At Wife For Repeatedly Calling His No-Phone Workplace After Seeing News About Fire

When people panic, all logic is thrown out the window. It’s an explosive and emotional reaction to something scary or traumatic. And if it’s not you yourself that the panic is about, but rather another person, the only thing that may help you is reaching out to them and receiving confirmation that all is well.

This is what was happening to Reddit user alphiotomas’s wife, who saw on the news that the building he sometimes works in had caught fire. She blew his phone up with calls, which were ringing in a locker at work and disturbing coworkers, leading to a fight about it.

If you see that there’s been a massive incident at your partner’s workplace, it’s only natural to be worried

A man wanted to be judged for his jerkiness to his wife after he blew up at her for calling his cell 20 times in a row

She was calling because there had been a major fire at one of the offices where he works, where he wasn’t working that day, but as usage of phones isn’t permitted, his boss wasn’t happy

His phone rang and rang, so he got called to his manager’s office, reprimanded and written up, then he had to go shut the phone up for good

He called his wife back and blew up at her, while she was just worried for him, leading to a big family conflict between them

So, the original poster (OP) of this story is a husband and a diligent employee. He works at a place where phones and other personal electronics are considered safety risks. I’ve no idea what kind of workplace that could be, but he mentions that he and other people who have to put their phones aways work in the “field”, so you make of that what you will.

My guess is that he is one of the people dissecting mind and technology-controlling aliens in Area 51. Take that with at least several grains of salt, though. Maybe a whole handful, even.

They’ve also got two locations they work at and one of them caught fire. OP wasn’t working in that location that day, but there were “a few casualties and a lot of seriously injured folk.” Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but the poster seems to be super blasé about that, but it’s not really relevant to the story, so okay.

As I was saying – OP wasn’t working there on that day, but the catch is that his wife didn’t know this. So the poor woman called him 20 times and as his phone is a “safety risk” and put away in a locker, he missed them all, until his phone’s sounds disturbed nearby coworkers, he got chewed out, written up, and ordered to go deal with his phone.

He called his concerned wife back, who was frantically asking if he was okay, which he confirmed. Right after, he started screaming at her, using some pretty explicit language along with it. This led to a bit of a falling out between the couple, with the wife giving the husband the cold shoulder for some days now.

I mean, the husband did have Do Not Disturb on, but you can override that after a couple of calls, depending on the phone.

But, as the community did, I think we can too agree that the husband is a raging jerk-hole today. I get being mad at someone for blowing up your phone, I see how that can be annoying. The question is, do tragic, multiple-casualty workplace fires happen every day where OP is from?

How could his wife NOT panic and NOT call him 20 times?

What’s up with the workplace, too? What kind of job reprimands someone’s phone for blowing up when there’s a tragic fire at one of the locations? Why wouldn’t they just let people let their loved ones know that they’re okay?

Perhaps the guy is a new-ish employee who just wants to appease management or something along those lines, but there will always be jobs to find.

If you’re still wondering what kind of workplaces don’t allow smartphones at work, CoreMark Insurance Services outline a couple of cases.

According to OSHA regulations, operators of cranes and derricks are not allowed to use phones while working, but any dangerous machinery at work doesn’t mix with the usage of mobiles. If the workplace is industrial, especially with heavy machinery, vehicles moving around, etc., it is quite likely that workers would not get to use their phones.

Perhaps the ban would extend to the office employees too, for solidarity or something along those lines.

Besides these, I’ve no idea who else would have restricted usage of phones at work for safety reasons. Maybe secret service employees?

This post collected upwards of 14k upvotes, with over 10k comments. People dubbed the guy a raging butt, without remorse. For some of his excuses and the like in the comments, he collected several thousand downvotes.

The community decided that the guy was a true jerk and got quite upset at him, especially since his wife was worried for him