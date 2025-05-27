“Think You’ve Got Common Sense?”: Try Passing This 30-Question WWI Recruit Test And Prove It
Ready to test your common sense?
Just like in the first part of this quiz, these are real questions that were given to WWI recruits over 100 years ago. They might seem easy at first – questions like “Can a bed run?” or “Are false arguments valid?” – but they weren’t meant to trick, just to see if someone could think clearly.
In this second part, we picked 30 more real questions from that original test. All you have to do is answer yes or no.
Think your mind’s still sharp enough to pass? Let’s find out! 🎖️
Image credits: Brett Sayles
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
This seems much more like an English proficiency test than a common sense test.
What a strange set of questions. I agree with Unicorn it's mainly about understanding the language.
Do girls have same name? Who were they hiring? Tarzan?
This seems much more like an English proficiency test than a common sense test.
What a strange set of questions. I agree with Unicorn it's mainly about understanding the language.
Do girls have same name? Who were they hiring? Tarzan?
25
7