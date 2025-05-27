Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Think You’ve Got Common Sense?”: Try Passing This 30-Question WWI Recruit Test And Prove It
Soldier saluting outdoors with text trivia for WWI recruits part two on bright blue background.
Entertainment

“Think You’ve Got Common Sense?”: Try Passing This 30-Question WWI Recruit Test And Prove It

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to test your common sense?

Just like in the first part of this quiz, these are real questions that were given to WWI recruits over 100 years ago. They might seem easy at first – questions like “Can a bed run?” or “Are false arguments valid?” – but they weren’t meant to trick, just to see if someone could think clearly.

In this second part, we picked 30 more real questions from that original test. All you have to do is answer yes or no.

Think your mind’s still sharp enough to pass? Let’s find out! 🎖️

RELATED:

    A WWI recruit saluting a large American flag with a crowd silhouetted in front during a military test or ceremony.

    Image credits: Brett Sayles

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    7

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems much more like an English proficiency test than a common sense test.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    foams_sequins-0x avatar
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a strange set of questions. I agree with Unicorn it's mainly about understanding the language.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems much more like an English proficiency test than a common sense test.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    foams_sequins-0x avatar
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a strange set of questions. I agree with Unicorn it's mainly about understanding the language.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT