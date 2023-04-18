Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Alrighty Then”: Assistant Manager Turns To Malicious Compliance To Teach Their Rude Chef A Lesson, Ends In An Onion Fiasco
31points
Work & Money38 minutes ago

“Alrighty Then”: Assistant Manager Turns To Malicious Compliance To Teach Their Rude Chef A Lesson, Ends In An Onion Fiasco

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Treat others as you wish to be treated—a golden rule to live by in any environment. Especially a professional one where teamwork is often crucial for the business to run smoothly.

Reddit user icorrectotherpeople told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community about his rude co-worker’s attitude turning against him. While working as a restaurant manager, the OP spotted an error in an order. He informed the hard-headed chef about it, yet his response not only didn’t fix the problem but led to malicious compliance and a fiasco at work instead.

Everyone should treat others with respect, but for some it comes more naturally than for others

Image credits: Sebastian Coman Photography (not the actual photo)

This manager had enough of his rude co-worker’s attitude, which led to him engaging in malicious compliance

Image credits: Daniel Twal (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/icorrectotherpeople

Redditors shared their opinions in the comments, quite a few of them thought it’s time for some French onion soup

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda