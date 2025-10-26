ADVERTISEMENT

We’re back with another thought-provoking ‘Would You Rather’ poll! In Part 1, we challenged your fears. In this Halloween-inspired ‘Would You Rather: Spooky Edition,’ we’ll test exactly how brave, curious, and chill-tolerant you really are.

So grab a blanket, dim the lights, and see which spooky scenarios you’d rather live through.

Remember, there are no wrong answers - just ones that reveal how well you’d survive a night or day in the strange and supernatural.

#1

Would you rather notice that your favorite café always has the same people, in the same seats, wearing the same clothes every day, or that the barista greets you with the order you were just thinking about?

A white cup and saucer with a spoon on a wooden table, setting a mood for a creepy Halloween-inspired poll.

Valeriia Miller Report

    #2

    Would you rather hear your pet call your name in a calm voice once, or see them staring at the same corner of the room every night?

    Close-up black and white portrait of a dog with alert ears, related to creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather poll theme.

    Gilberto Reyes Report

    #3

    Would you rather have a friend swear they saw you somewhere you weren’t, or a coworker insist they had lunch with you yesterday when you’re sure they didn’t?

    Two men engaging in a lively discussion while casting their vote on a creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather poll.

    LinkedIn Sales Navigator Report

    #4

    Would you rather your ex keep appearing in your dreams every night, or a complete stranger keep greeting you by name in public?

    Person lying awake in bed at night, appearing uneasy in a creepy Halloween-inspired setting for a would you rather poll.

    Ron Lach Report

    #5

    Would you rather attend a dinner where everyone speaks in perfect unison or one where no one ever blinks?

    Group of friends toasting glasses around a table while casting votes on a creepy Halloween-inspired poll.

    Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #6

    Would you rather your new neighbor greet you by your full name every morning, or your friend insist they’ve never met you before?

    Two front doors, one yellow and one blue, with spider web decorations above, for a creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather poll.

    ClickerHappy Report

    #7

    Would you rather have your coworker casually mention something personal they couldn’t possibly know, or your boss greet you by a nickname you’ve never told anyone?

    Two women discussing a creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather poll while using a laptop by a window.

    Christina Morillo Report

    #8

    Would you rather get a voicemail from your mom, but her voice sounds slightly off - almost robotic - or receive a birthday card from a relative who passed years ago?

    Young woman on phone outdoors next to a spooky-themed poll notebook, hinting at a creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather vote.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Vie Studio Report

    #9

    Would you rather find out your neighbor has been watching you through their blinds every night or discover your coworker somehow knows what you dream about?

    Shadow of a hand making a creepy gesture on a wall with striped light, Halloween-inspired would you rather poll theme.

    Yan Krukau Report

    #10

    Would you rather receive a daily phone call at the same time, but no one speaks, or a daily letter in your handwriting that you never wrote?

    Vintage black rotary phone on left, stack of old tied letters with cursive writing on right for creepy Halloween poll.

    Pixabay , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #11

    Would you rather keep a journal that writes back or keep a mirror that shows what’s happening in another room?

    Open lined notebook with pen on dark wooden table, inviting participation in creepy Halloween-inspired poll.

    Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare , Mariana Blue Report

    #12

    Would you rather hear a child’s giggle echo through your house, even though there aren’t any children there, or see a chair slowly move on its own?

    Person wearing dark sneakers and green pants stepping into a shadow, evoking a creepy Halloween-inspired vibe for poll.

    Arturo EG Report

    #13

    Would you rather wake up to find every mirror in your home covered or every clock stopped at the same exact time?

    Octagonal mirror with gold frame on crumpled beige fabric, creating a creepy Halloween-inspired poll vibe.

    Kleopatra Report

    #14

    Would you rather live in a town where no one ever sleeps or one where everyone disappears at sundown?

    Abandoned creepy Halloween-inspired house with broken windows and barren tree in front for would you rather poll.

    Mike Yak Report

    #15

    Would you rather spot an old photo of yourself as a stranger’s screensaver, or discover your full name carved into a tree in a place you’ve never been?

    Person holding a phone and interacting with a creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather poll on the screen.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #16

    Would you rather be lost in an endless hallway or stuck in a single room that keeps subtly changing each time you blink?

    Creepy abandoned hallway with peeling paint and open doors, evoking a spooky Halloween-inspired vibe for poll voting.

    Elina Emeleeva Report

    #17

    Would you rather stay in a cabin that’s silent except for whispers outside or one that hums with faint lullabies through the night?

    Creepy wooden cabin on foggy hillside setting a spooky scene for Halloween-inspired would you rather poll.

    eberhard grossgasteiger Report

    #18

    Would you rather hear knocking on your window at 3 a.m. or see your door slowly creak open by itself?

    Dark window scene with lace curtain and faint city lights outside, evoking a creepy Halloween-inspired mood for a would you rather poll.

    Fidan Nazim qizi Report

    #19

    Would you rather have your reflection blink when you don’t or your shadow move a moment after you do?

    Close-up of a person’s eye reflected in a small broken mirror piece, fitting the creepy Halloween-inspired theme.

    Ismael Sánchez Report

    #20

    Would you rather have your phone start playing eerie music on its own or receive messages from an unknown number saying “I see you”?

    Smartphone with a white screen displaying hello text on a wooden table for creepy Halloween-inspired would you rather poll.

    Tyler Lastovich Report

    #21

    Would you rather walk through a maze that changes every few minutes or be in a house where every door leads somewhere new each time?

    Person walking on wooden path in autumn setting, evoking creepy Halloween-inspired vibe for would you rather poll.

    Tobi Report

    #22

    Would you rather be paid to walk through an abandoned carnival at midnight or explore an old, empty hospital with flickering lights and a horrible past?

    Vintage carousel lit up at night with animals and Halloween-themed decorations for a creepy Halloween-inspired poll.

    Mihai Vlasceanu Report

    #23

    Would you rather wake up to find your furniture rearranged or see muddy footprints leading to your bed?

    Vintage armchair next to a white lamp and table in a dimly lit room for a creepy Halloween-inspired poll setting.

    EVG Kowalievska Report

