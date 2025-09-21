ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has fears - some you admit, some you’d rather hide. In this ‘Would You Rather: Fear Factor Edition,’ you’ll face a lineup of creepy, stomach-turning, and downright terrifying choices.

Would you spend the night in a haunted house or in a pitch-black cave? Hold a tarantula in your hand or let a snake slither across your lap? There are no safe answers here - only gut reactions.

Cast your vote in each scenario and see how your fears compare to everyone else’s!