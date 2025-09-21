“Toddlers Or Alligator?”: Take This “Would You Rather” Poll If You’re Brave Enough
Everyone has fears - some you admit, some you’d rather hide. In this ‘Would You Rather: Fear Factor Edition,’ you’ll face a lineup of creepy, stomach-turning, and downright terrifying choices.
Would you spend the night in a haunted house or in a pitch-black cave? Hold a tarantula in your hand or let a snake slither across your lap? There are no safe answers here - only gut reactions.
Cast your vote in each scenario and see how your fears compare to everyone else’s!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
Would You Rather Hold A Live Poisonous Spider In Your Hand Or Let A Poisonous Snake Slither Across Your Lap?
Would You Rather Spend A Night In A Pitch-Black Cave Or A Night In A House That’s Rumored To Be Haunted?
I agree with Jenka, so feel free to downvote me. There are no such things as ghosts. There *are* such things as bacteria-ridden guano, leptospirosis, and a host of disgusting (some unknown & untreatable) bacteria/pathogens in caves. As adventurous as it sounds, I’ll take the peace & quiet of a nice bed in a “haunted” house.
Would You Rather Swim In Deep, Open Water At Night Or Walk Alone Through A Foggy Forest With No Light?
Forest happily , I have done a few times having grown up on a farm in the sticks lmao with woods creepy yes fun very much so . As for swimming in the dark alone , that’s the most downright bloody stupid thing one can do ,you don’t know what’s under the water , rocks weeds to get tangled in so deadly forests not so much , ( unless your in aus or the like then hmm 😂)
Would You Rather Eat Something You Can’t Identify In The Dark Or Eat Something You Know Is Still Alive (Like Bugs Or Worms)?
Fûćķing NEITHER FOR GOD'S SAKE--I'm a vegetarian!!!!
Would You Rather Be Trapped In An Elevator For Two Hours Or Stuck On A Broken Rollercoaster At The Very Top For 30 Minutes?
Would You Rather Be Chased By A Swarm Of Bees Or Chased By Two Guard Dogs?
Would You Rather Be In A Coffin Underground For 35 Minutes Or Be Locked In A Room Full Of Wasps For 35 Minutes?
Would You Rather Face Your Fear Of Heights By Bungee Jumping Or Face Your Fear Of Speed By Riding Blindfolded In The Passenger Seat While A Professional Racer Drives At Top Speed?
I’ve been in the passenger seat with a professional race car driver, it’s fantastic
Would You Rather Have Hundreds Of Cockroaches Crawl All Over Your Body Or Have One Giant Rat Sit On Your Chest For 20 Minutes?
Would You Rather Hear Footsteps Following You In An Empty Building Or See A Shadow Move In Your Room When You’re Alone?
There are plenty of explanations for a shadow moving that don't involve an intruder
Would You Rather Get Lost At Sea With No Land In Sight Or Get Lost In The Desert With No End In View?
Would You Rather Have Your Phone Battery At 1% In An Unfamiliar City At Night Or Have Your Car Break Down On A Completely Deserted Road At Night?
Would You Rather Touch Something Slimy In The Dark Without Knowing What It Is Or Stick Your Hand Into A Box Full Of Crawling Insects?
Insects , love em don’t bother me , owned reptiles lol n they gotta eat ,
Would You Rather Have To Scream Nonstop In Public For 5 Minutes Or Stand Completely Still And Silent While 50 People Stare At You For 30 Minutes?
Wait, what's the challenge in the second one? 😂 I don't give two flying ducks if they look at me
Would You Rather Find Yourself In A Room Where The Walls Are Slowly Closing In Or In A Room Where The Ceiling Is Slowly Lowering?
Would You Rather Drink 2 Glasses Of Sour, Spoiled Milk Or Bite Into A Moldy Sandwich?
Would You Rather Get A Paper Cut On Your Tongue Or Stub Your Toe Hard On The Corner Of Furniture?
Wounds heal fast in your mouth. A stubbed toe can take months if you're unlucky
Would You Rather Have Your Vision Completely Taken Away For An Hour Or Have Your Hearing Completely Taken Away For An Hour?
Would You Rather Wake Up And Find Yourself Handcuffed In A Cold, Unknown Room Or Wake Up On A Hot Day And Realize You’re Buried Under Thick Blankets You Can’t Move Out Of?
Who thought this one up? Lol sounds like they were mentored by Jigsaw
Would You Rather Walk Across A Glass Bridge Over A Canyon Or Climb A Rusty Ladder Up The Side Of A Skyscraper?
Would You Rather Watch Your Biggest Fear Play Out In Front Of You For An Hour Or Experience It Yourself For Five Minutes?
Hmm my biggest fear is one of my kids dying !! ligit nothing else scares me , ok bar heights but only cos I get bad vertigo ! And the rooms closing in on me ,or actually balloons lol I am terrified of them 😂😂 other wise meh and I do not wanna watch my kids die ty ,or live it !! Nope not answering this one !! I,ll live it if and only if it’s ballon’s 😂
Would You Rather Be Completely Paralyzed But Fully Aware For 24 Hours Or Lose All Memory Of The Past 24 Hours Of Your Life?
I suppose it depends on what would happen to me while I'm paralyzed. If I'm safely in a hospital bed, why not. If I'm being tortured by a psycho, no thank you. Not being able to remember things is scary.
Would You Rather Babysit 12 Toddlers Straight After A Birthday Party, All On An Extreme Sugar High Or Hand-Feed An Alligator That’s “Rumored” To Be Docile?
I have three kids who were once toddlers. I chose alligator.
I would rather not play this game. 😝
I would rather not play this game. 😝