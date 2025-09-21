ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has fears - some you admit, some you’d rather hide. In this ‘Would You Rather: Fear Factor Edition,’ you’ll face a lineup of creepy, stomach-turning, and downright terrifying choices.

Would you spend the night in a haunted house or in a pitch-black cave? Hold a tarantula in your hand or let a snake slither across your lap? There are no safe answers here - only gut reactions.

Cast your vote in each scenario and see how your fears compare to everyone else’s!

#1

Would You Rather Hold A Live Poisonous Spider In Your Hand Or Let A Poisonous Snake Slither Across Your Lap?

Close-up of a spider on a textured surface and a snake with its mouth open, illustrating a toddlers or alligator choice concept.

Mylene Huan , Donald Tong Report

katemalcom avatar
KatieMal
KatieMal
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either is fine, it’s not like I’m going to eat or drink either of them, if the spider and snake are venomous that would be a different story.

15
15points
    #2

    Would You Rather Spend A Night In A Pitch-Black Cave Or A Night In A House That’s Rumored To Be Haunted?

    Silhouette of a person inside a blue ice cave beside a dark empty room with open doorways, evoking a mysterious atmosphere.

    Maël BALLAND , ramy Kabalan Report

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with Jenka, so feel free to downvote me. There are no such things as ghosts. There *are* such things as bacteria-ridden guano, leptospirosis, and a host of disgusting (some unknown & untreatable) bacteria/pathogens in caves. As adventurous as it sounds, I’ll take the peace & quiet of a nice bed in a “haunted” house.

    4
    4points
    #3

    Would You Rather Swim In Deep, Open Water At Night Or Walk Alone Through A Foggy Forest With No Light?

    Nighttime starry sky over a calm sea contrasted with a foggy, dark forest scene in an eerie natural setting.

    Maksud , Simon Berger Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forest happily , I have done a few times having grown up on a farm in the sticks lmao with woods creepy yes fun very much so . As for swimming in the dark alone , that’s the most downright bloody stupid thing one can do ,you don’t know what’s under the water , rocks weeds to get tangled in so deadly forests not so much , ( unless your in aus or the like then hmm 😂)

    2
    2points
    #4

    Would You Rather Eat Something You Can’t Identify In The Dark Or Eat Something You Know Is Still Alive (Like Bugs Or Worms)?

    Single candle flame glowing in dark space, symbolizing a brave choice in toddlers or alligator would you rather poll.

    Rahul Report

    #5

    Would You Rather Be Trapped In An Elevator For Two Hours Or Stuck On A Broken Rollercoaster At The Very Top For 30 Minutes?

    Close-up of a hand pressing an elevator button and a roller coaster with riders against a cloudy sky, toddlers or alligator concept.

    Kelly , Stas Knop Report

    #6

    Would You Rather Be Chased By A Swarm Of Bees Or Chased By Two Guard Dogs?

    Close-up of a swarm of bees next to two alert dogs sitting on grass in an outdoor setting for toddlers or alligator poll.

    McAramini PHOTOGRAPHY , Jozef Fehér Report

    #7

    Would You Rather Be In A Coffin Underground For 35 Minutes Or Be Locked In A Room Full Of Wasps For 35 Minutes?

    Split image showing an outdoor bat house on the left and close-up of wasps on a rock surface on the right, toddlers or alligator theme.

    John Barnard , cassius cardoso Report

    #8

    Would You Rather Face Your Fear Of Heights By Bungee Jumping Or Face Your Fear Of Speed By Riding Blindfolded In The Passenger Seat While A Professional Racer Drives At Top Speed?

    Person bungee jumping off a platform surrounded by forest, paired with a long exposure of a highway at night.

    The Duluwa🇳🇵 , Pixabay Report

    christyleigh1 avatar
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve been in the passenger seat with a professional race car driver, it’s fantastic

    3
    3points
    #9

    Would You Rather Have Hundreds Of Cockroaches Crawl All Over Your Body Or Have One Giant Rat Sit On Your Chest For 20 Minutes?

    Close-up of large cockroaches in hand and a rat holding food, illustrating a toddlers or alligator themed would you rather poll.

    Nikolett Emmert , Nikolett Emmert Report

    #10

    Would You Rather Hear Footsteps Following You In An Empty Building Or See A Shadow Move In Your Room When You’re Alone?

    Shadows of people walking on the floor casting elongated figures in a black and white photo for toddlers or alligator poll.

    Stacey Koenitz Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are plenty of explanations for a shadow moving that don't involve an intruder

    2
    2points
    #11

    Would You Rather Get Lost At Sea With No Land In Sight Or Get Lost In The Desert With No End In View?

    Split image showing open ocean waves on the left and vast desert sand dunes under a blue sky on the right related to toddlers or alligator choices.

    Kellie Churchman , Greg Gulik Report

    sandra-scorpio28 avatar
    Santrikea
    Santrikea
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was a really tough one. Both suck. Both can k**l you quickly for the same reason...lack of drinkable water.

    3
    3points
    #12

    Would You Rather Have Your Phone Battery At 1% In An Unfamiliar City At Night Or Have Your Car Break Down On A Completely Deserted Road At Night?

    Person holding phone showing low battery icon, next to a broken-down car with open hood and trunk on a dirt road.

    Ron Lach , Nikita Korchagin Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't have a phone, and being lost in an unfamiliar city at night happened to me several times. I was still able to find my way like our ancestors did back when smartphones didn't exist: I asked people for directions.

    5
    5points
    #13

    Would You Rather Touch Something Slimy In The Dark Without Knowing What It Is Or Stick Your Hand Into A Box Full Of Crawling Insects?

    Shadow of a hand reaching out in dim light, evoking a sense of mystery for toddlers or alligator poll challenge.

    Mue Ervive Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insects , love em don’t bother me , owned reptiles lol n they gotta eat ,

    0
    0points
    #14

    Would You Rather Have To Scream Nonstop In Public For 5 Minutes Or Stand Completely Still And Silent While 50 People Stare At You For 30 Minutes?

    Muscular bearded man in a tank top shouting fiercely, representing the bold spirit of toddlers or alligator poll challenge.

    Rick Hadley Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, what's the challenge in the second one? 😂 I don't give two flying ducks if they look at me

    3
    3points
    #15

    Would You Rather Find Yourself In A Room Where The Walls Are Slowly Closing In Or In A Room Where The Ceiling Is Slowly Lowering?

    Looking up through a tall, symmetrical building corridor emphasizing depth and perspective in black and white.

    Xi Qiao Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if R2D2 is at hand and can turn of the compactor..

    8
    8points
    #16

    Would You Rather Drink 2 Glasses Of Sour, Spoiled Milk Or Bite Into A Moldy Sandwich?

    Two drinks with white straws on a green background next to a close-up of moldy bread, illustrating a toddlers or alligator poll.

    Karen Laårk Boshoff , Henry Mühlpfordt Report

    #17

    Would You Rather Get A Paper Cut On Your Tongue Or Stub Your Toe Hard On The Corner Of Furniture?

    Stack of white envelopes on the left and close-up of wooden table corner on the right, related to toddlers or alligator poll.

    Beyzanur K. , Markus Spiske Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wounds heal fast in your mouth. A stubbed toe can take months if you're unlucky

    1
    1point
    #18

    Would You Rather Have Your Vision Completely Taken Away For An Hour Or Have Your Hearing Completely Taken Away For An Hour?

    Close-up of a human eye and an ear side by side, illustrating contrast for toddlers or alligator poll concept.

    Subin , Bruno Curly Report

    #19

    Would You Rather Wake Up And Find Yourself Handcuffed In A Cold, Unknown Room Or Wake Up On A Hot Day And Realize You’re Buried Under Thick Blankets You Can’t Move Out Of?

    Handcuffed person with open palm on left, folded brown and beige fabric layers on right, related to toddlers or alligator poll.

    Kindel Media , Xeniya Kovaleva Report

    #20

    Would You Rather Walk Across A Glass Bridge Over A Canyon Or Climb A Rusty Ladder Up The Side Of A Skyscraper?

    Glass bridge pathway overlooking green hill on left, and construction workers climbing ladder inside tunnel on right.

    Khan Ishaan , Mohsen Khodabakhshi Report

    #21

    Would You Rather Watch Your Biggest Fear Play Out In Front Of You For An Hour Or Experience It Yourself For Five Minutes?

    Person sitting barefoot on a concrete floor, hugging knees against a gray wall in a dimly lit empty room.

    Pixabay Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm my biggest fear is one of my kids dying !! ligit nothing else scares me , ok bar heights but only cos I get bad vertigo ! And the rooms closing in on me ,or actually balloons lol I am terrified of them 😂😂 other wise meh and I do not wanna watch my kids die ty ,or live it !! Nope not answering this one !! I,ll live it if and only if it’s ballon’s 😂

    0
    0points
    #22

    Would You Rather Be Completely Paralyzed But Fully Aware For 24 Hours Or Lose All Memory Of The Past 24 Hours Of Your Life?

    Young man lying on grass looking distressed, illustrating the challenge of toddlers or alligator in would you rather poll.

    Jim De Ramos Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suppose it depends on what would happen to me while I'm paralyzed. If I'm safely in a hospital bed, why not. If I'm being tortured by a psycho, no thank you. Not being able to remember things is scary.

    1
    1point
    #23

    Would You Rather Babysit 12 Toddlers Straight After A Birthday Party, All On An Extreme Sugar High Or Hand-Feed An Alligator That’s “Rumored” To Be Docile?

    A colorful toddler party setup with sweets next to a close-up of an alligator partially submerged in water.

    Silvia Trigo , Henning Roettger Report

