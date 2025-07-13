“Would You Make It To The Forbes List 2025?”: These 22 Questions Will Tell You
2025 could be your breakthrough year, but becoming a millionaire isn’t just about luck. It’s about how you think, plan, take action, and most importantly: how well you know yourself. 💸 🫡
This test is designed to reveal where you truly stand on the path to wealth: whether you are aligned with success, still refining your vision, or waking up your potential.
There’s no right or wrong answer, nor right or wrong outcome: just powerful insight to move from now forward.
Let’s find out: Is 2025 the year you hit one million? 💸💰
Image credits: Pixabay
Discover Your Competitive Edge
This is funny because we're retired and are lucky to be pretty secure financially. A lot of that is because of Boomer timing and good parents and education and being decent, responsible, normal people and luck. It's telling me it's never too late to be a millionaire. Gah, so glad I don't have to have the "laser focus" to achieve that now!
Well, yeah. I wasn't exactly expecting to become one, but apparently I'm on track for success. My ADHD notes from every lecture ever might claim otherwise though
28
2